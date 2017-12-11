The Sun News
Latest
11th December 2017 - Human Rights every citizen’s responsibility – Commission
11th December 2017 - Additional 1,129MW of power to be generated in 2018: Fashola
11th December 2017 - Nigeria Breweries honours 65 workers for long service
11th December 2017 - Akayed Ullah identified as suspect behind NYC bombing
11th December 2017 - ‘End SARS’ protest hits 8 cities Monday
11th December 2017 - Labour leader calls for Pension increase
11th December 2017 - Boko Haram: NAF re-strategizes with new commanders, fighter jets
11th December 2017 - Kalu’s daughter weds this month
11th December 2017 - EFCC recovers over N2b stolen funds in Rivers
11th December 2017 - Lagos begins demolition of structures at Pen Cinema
Home / Cover / National / Human Rights every citizen’s responsibility – Commission

Human Rights every citizen’s responsibility – Commission

— 11th December 2017

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Monday in Abuja that human rights observance was the responsibility of every citizen.

Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Mrs Oti Ovrawah said this after an awareness walk to commemorate the “2017 International Human Rights Day’’.

According to Ovrawah, the walk is to create awareness and refresh the minds of Nigerians that issues of human rights violation are top on the agenda of the present administration.

“Today’s walk is to highlight the issues of human rights and to remind the citizens that everyone has to stand up for human rights.

“Not only your rights but if you see a fellow citizen’s rights being violated, you speak up for such a person because most often such a person does not know that his/her right is being violated.

“Human rights should be every citizen’s concern. We all must report to the relevant authorities, such as the commission, the police and so on when we see things not being done the proper way,’’ she said.

The commission is also expected to inaugurate the Braille version of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights as part of the 2017 celebration which has the theme: “Stand up for Human Rights’’.

The human rights day is observed by the international community on Dec. 10 every year to commemorate the day.

The Day was first celebrated in 1948 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Human Rights every citizen’s responsibility – Commission

— 11th December 2017

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Monday in Abuja that human rights observance was the responsibility of every citizen. Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Mrs Oti Ovrawah said this after an awareness walk to commemorate the “2017 International Human Rights Day’’. According to Ovrawah, the walk is to create awareness and refresh…

  • Additional 1,129MW of power to be generated in 2018: Fashola

    — 11th December 2017

    The Federal Government on Monday announced that when some power generation projects are completed by 2018, they could generate additional 1,129 Mega Watts to the current 7,000 Mega Watts in the country. The Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said this at the 22nd monthly meeting of stakeholders in the power sector at…

  • Nigeria Breweries honours 65 workers for long service

    — 11th December 2017

      From Aloysius Madu, Enugu Nigeria Breweries Plc at the weekend rewarded 65 of its members of staff who have served the company from 10 to 30 years. Speaking at the award ceremony which took place at the Ama Plant in Enugu State, the Brewery Manager, Engr Peter Ani, said the award was to celebrate…

  • Akayed Ullah identified as suspect behind NYC bombing

    — 11th December 2017

    The suspect in a terror-related attack in New York City has been identified as Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant who lives in Brooklyn. The suspect — who had the device affixed to his body by velcro and zipties, according to police — was being treated for wounds and burns at Bellevue Hospital. “He did…

  • ‘End SARS’ protest hits 8 cities Monday

    — 11th December 2017

      From Magnus Eze, Abuja A coalition of civil society organisations, Sunday, said it has mobilised Nigerians to protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police in eight cities, across the country, Monday. The group comprising End SARS, Concerned Nigerians, Our Mumu Don Do Movement, Public Interest Lawyers and Campaign for Democracy (CD)…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share