Human Rights every citizen’s responsibility – Commission

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Monday in Abuja that human rights observance was the responsibility of every citizen.

Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Mrs Oti Ovrawah said this after an awareness walk to commemorate the “2017 International Human Rights Day’’.

According to Ovrawah, the walk is to create awareness and refresh the minds of Nigerians that issues of human rights violation are top on the agenda of the present administration.

“Today’s walk is to highlight the issues of human rights and to remind the citizens that everyone has to stand up for human rights.

“Not only your rights but if you see a fellow citizen’s rights being violated, you speak up for such a person because most often such a person does not know that his/her right is being violated.

“Human rights should be every citizen’s concern. We all must report to the relevant authorities, such as the commission, the police and so on when we see things not being done the proper way,’’ she said.

The commission is also expected to inaugurate the Braille version of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights as part of the 2017 celebration which has the theme: “Stand up for Human Rights’’.

The human rights day is observed by the international community on Dec. 10 every year to commemorate the day.

The Day was first celebrated in 1948 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

(Source: NAN)