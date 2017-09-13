The Sun News
Human Rights Commission cautions Army Python Dance

— 13th September 2017
  • Urges Army to stop causing tension

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed concerned about alleged invasion of parts of South East and South South geo-political zones of the country by the Nigerian Military.
Consequently, the Commission cautioned the Military and other security agencies “to desist from acts capable of causing tension, public disturbance, fear and sense of insecurity”.
In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the rights Commission specifically cautioned the Nigerian Army to respect their rules of engagement, saying instead of heightening the fear of insecurity, it should “rather ensure the respect of the fundamental rights of all citizens”.
The statement which was attributed to Acting Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah, said the Commission was disturbed by media reports on allegations by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia state chapter, that Nigerian Soldiers on Operation Python Dance II, attacked them, “amidst other claims of human rights violations”.

The statement which was signed by head of media at the NHRC, Mrs. Fatima Mohammed, further read: “Mrs. Ovrawah assures Nigerians that the Commission will collaborate with the Nigerian Police and other relevant authorities to ensure a timely and thorough investigation into the allegations with a view to ensuring that informed decisions are made and appropriate steps taken to have culprits punished and victims redressed in accordance with the law. “Meanwhile, the Commission commends the government of Abia state for the steps taken so far to remove fear and forestall further breakdown of law and order saying that it is important to reinforce people’s confidence in the ability of the government to protect them without violation of their rights. “She also uses this medium to call on the Nigerian military to leverage on the series of training the Commission has offered them on mainstreaming human rights into their operations especially with the emerging human rights challenges, adding that they are expected to carry out their duties according to international best practices”.

Post Views: 22
  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th September 2017 at 7:34 pm
    No caution- it is war, it is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. The enemy- the aggressors must be be crushed, must be Burn Down on Biafran Soil. God has put the enemy on Biafra hands to crush- no forgiveness. God Is With Us!!!

