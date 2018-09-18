– The Sun News
National
COURT

Human rights abuse: Court fines DPO N10m

— 18th September 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Justice George Omereji of a Rivers State High Court, in Port Harcourt, has found the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Eneka Police Division, CSP Yahaya Bello-Sam, guilty of unlawful detention of a senior lawyer based in Port Harcourt, Afolabi Olabisi.

Justice Omereji also granted reliefs of the Petitioner, Olabisi, one of which included  an award of N10 million compensation.

The trial judge has, in his judgement, on Monday, in the fundamental human rights matter filed by Olabisi, said the action of the Eneka DPO was in flagrant violation of the law.

READ ALSO: Osun guber: Police to deploy 18,426 personnel in polling units

He condemned the action of the DPO for unlawfully detaining the lawyer in the same cell with suspected criminals, for demanding money for bail and for refusing to obey a court order asking for the release of the lawyer’s vehicle.

Justice Omereji said the Police failed to establish that the lawyer committed any crime before detaining him, adding that the DPO’s action was oppressive.

Meanwhile, counsel for the lawyer, Omoniyi Abdulkareem, has said the judgement was  for those who have suffered police oppression.

Abdulkareem told newsmen shortly after the judgement that the verdict of the court would serve as a deterrent to other Police officers, who take the law for granted.

Pennington Ekom, who was the counsel for  the DPO of Eneka, hinted on challenging the decision of the court.

On his part, the victim, Olabisi, encouraged Nigerians to always fight for their rights.

 

Tony John, Port Harcourt

