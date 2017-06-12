Human capacity building, our major priority – Chief of Air Staff

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has stressed that building human capacity of officers and men remained a top priority of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Abubakar stated this while commissioning 30 units of one bedroom transit flats for airmen and airwomen at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital yesterday.

While noting that the human being is the most important among all the resources, Abubakar disclosed that the gesture had already been replicated in other NAF Bases including Kainji in Niger State, Port Harcourt and Lagos.

“Of all the resources that we have, the human being is the most important. In terms of resources, we have the aircraft, you have all sorts of oxygen, plants and so many others. But of all these resources, the human being is the most important because it is the human being that operates and maintains the aircraft.”

“Therefore, our desire is to make sure that we as much as possible provide for the needs of the human beings so that at the end of the day, they would be more effective in the discharge of the tasks that are assigned to them.”

The Chief of Air Staff posited that already, the NAF is beginning to reap the benefits of investing in human resources with the number of air crafts being reactivated revealing that the NAF is at the moment reactivating two aircraft in Port Harcourt and two other in Kano and Kaduna states.

Abubakar who commended the quality of work on the 30 nits of flats urged all airmen and air women who are going to be allocated the flats to use them properly so that others can come and use them after them.