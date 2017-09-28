The Sun News
28th September 2017 - Hugh Hefner, founder Playboy magazine is dead
28th September 2017 - Japan dissolves parliament ahead of tough election battle
28th September 2017 - US position on IPOB, unfortunate, unacceptable – FG
28th September 2017 - Life on Earth may date back 3.95b years – Study
28th September 2017 - Cholera poses grave risks to pregnant women in Northeast – UNFPA
28th September 2017 - BREAKING: Fayose declares presidential ambition today in Abuja
28th September 2017 - Dabiri-Erewa urges Africa, Diaspora to connect to uplift continent
28th September 2017 - Trump, Facebook’s Zuckerberg in fire-for-fire
28th September 2017 - China to offer $100m military aid to AU in next 5 years
Hugh Hefner, founder Playboy magazine is dead

— 28th September 2017

Hefner who helped usher in the 1960s sexual revolution with his groundbreaking men’s magazine died on Wednesday, Playboy Enterprises said in a statement.

He also built a business empire around his libertine lifestyle, .

Hefner, once called the “prophet of pop hedonism” by Time magazine, peacefully passed away at his home.

Hefner was sometimes characterized as an oversexed Peter Pan as he kept a harem of young blondes that numbered as many as seven at his legendary Playboy Mansion.

This was chronicled in “The Girls Next Door,” a TV reality show that aired from 2005 through 2010.

He said that thanks to the impotency-fighting drug Viagra he continued exercising his libido into his 80s.

“I‘m never going to grow up,” Hefner said in a CNN interview when he was 82.

“Staying young is what it is all about for me. Holding on to the boy and long ago I decided that age really didn’t matter and as long as the ladies … feel the same way, that’s fine with me.”

Hefner settled down somewhat in 2012 at age 86 when he took Crystal Harris, who was 60 years younger, as his third wife. (NAN)

