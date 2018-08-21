Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ortom calls for greater patriotism— 21st August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has admonished Islamic faithful in particular to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity to the less privileged.
The dovernor, in his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, also urged the Benue people to place the interest of the state above any factor capable of causing disunity and retrogression.
Governor Ortom noted that Benue State has faced a number of obstacles in the areas of security and economy, stressing that what the state needs at this time is renewed commitment among its people to overcome the challenges.
He enjoined all political leaders and party supporters in the state to rise above divisive, unedifying and selfish interests as the political season is now underway.
READ ALSO: 5 dead, 9 injured in Anambra road accident
The governor called on every Benue man and woman to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as well as economic and political stability which are essential ingredients for good governance and growth.
While stating that the safety of lives and property in all parts of the state is the priority of the present administration, the Governor harped on the need for the people to support security agents with useful and timely information to enable them apprehend criminal elements and guarantee peace.
Governor Ortom once again commended the military for the efforts being made by troops of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ to ensure that communities being terrorised in some parts of the state by armed herdsmen are safe for those living in Internally Displaced Persons camps to return to their ancestral homes.
About author
Related Articles
Latest
Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ortom calls for greater patriotism— 21st August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has admonished Islamic faithful in particular to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity to the less privileged. The dovernor, in his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver…
-
5 dead, 9 injured in Anambra road accident— 21st August 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha At least five persons were confirmed dead, on Tuesday, in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident which occurred along Enugu/Onitsha expressway involved a Toyota pickup van with Reg. NSR 428 AU with eight passengers, killing three persons and injuring five persons. It was gathered that the accident occurred when…
-
Eid-El-Kabir: FCT Minister pledges commitment, service improvement across board— 21st August 2018
NAN Malam Muhammad Bello, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged commitment to improve the living standards of residents through the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. The minister made this known in a statement issued on in Abuja on Tuesday to mark Eid-el-Kabir. He noted that there would be service improvement across board,…
-
Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ugwuanyi salutes Muslims, calls for prayers, sustained peace— 21st August 2018
NAN Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has urged Muslims to continue to uphold and promote the core values of Islam to ensure sustenance of peace, unity and progress of the country. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in a Sallah message issued by his media aide, Lious Amoke in Enugu on Tuesday, urged Muslims to continue to show…
-
Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Dickson urges Islamic faithful to prayer for Nigeria’s unity— 21st August 2018
NAN Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has urged Islamic faithful across the country to pray for Nigeria’s unity as they celebrate the Eid el-Kabir. Dickson in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yenagoa, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Francis Agbo, urged Muslims to use the Sallah celebration to propagate brotherly love among Nigerians. The…
-
Entertainment
Actress Queen Nwokoye Welcomes Daughter— 21st August 2018
Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye and her husband Oluchi Uzoma have welcomed a daughter together. Their friend actress Oma Nnadi who also just had a baby girl was the first to break the good news on her Instagram page. READ ALSO Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta Oma Nnadi: My friend I am super…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Pomp, colour as Presbyterian Church clocks 172 years in Nigeria— 21st August 2018
In June 1952 the administration of the Church of Scotland Mission adopted the name “The Presbyterian Church of Eastern Nigeria” Judex Okoro, Calabar It was pomp and ceremony as the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria clicked glasses to mark over a century on the shores of Nigeria to spread the gospel to the ends of the…
Literary Review
Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October— 18th August 2018
Onye Nkuzi, according to Dr. Okwuosa, “is a historical biography which stands out in the league of contemporary Nigerian biographies Simeon Mpamugoh Onye Nkuzi, Teacher, Statesman, Icon of Education, a historical biography, offers riveting insights into the life and times of a grandee – Honorable Reuben Ibekwe Uzoma, OBE, OFR, LL.D (honoris causa), and his…
-
Lifeline
When Christian leaders, women’s groups shut down Uyo for Udom— 21st August 2018
From all over the state, hundreds of clerics, evangelists and other Christian ministers converged on the town for an enlarged meeting of Christian leaders Teniola Egbuwalo On Wednesday, August 15, Uyo, the serene capital of Akwa Ibom State, was in an evidently boisterous mood. From all over the state, hundreds of clerics, evangelists and other…
Education Review
How UNICAL tackled cultism, handout, withheld results – Ex-lawmaker— 21st August 2018
“In the past, people had a bad impression of the university with regards to cultism among other things. But to the glory of God, that era has gone… Okey Sampson, Aba A former senator, Mrs. Nkechi Nwogu, who hails from Abia State, is currently the Governing Council chairman of the University of Calabar (UNICAL). She…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Leadership failure in Abia— 21st August 2018
Abia remains a state with huge potentials but has suffered due to poor visionary leadership.We need to rise up and take back our lost glory… Chinedu O. Nwosu Abia State is facing hard times. The economy is not doing well. Insecurity is on the rise. Restive activities of the youth have crippled certain segments of…
Columnists
-
Roadblocks against women— 21st August 2018
The number still remains negligible because women have had formidable roadblocks placed on their path to the top by men and society generally. Ray Ekpu Since Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka became the first elected leader, women have come to the realisation that it is possible for them to break the male dominance…
-
When a community is ransacked ceaselessly— 21st August 2018
Inter-community conflict engendered by border dispute is on the rise. These things occur because law and order have broken down Levi Obijiofor Inter-community conflicts caused by border disputes are a common feature of life in various parts of the country. Unfortunately, the conflicts tend to generate feelings of mutual destruction. Inter-community dispute is an obstacle…
-
What 91 political parties are not saying— 20th August 2018
Beside what the political parties are not doing in relation to registration of voters and collection of PVCs there are other issues that raise critical questions about their essence and very existence. Andy Ezeani Not many people gave Tunji Braithwaite and his Nigeria Advance Party (NAP) any chance to win anything during the Second Republic….
-
Sarakiism as political metaphor— 20th August 2018
This piece is not meant to eulogise the Senate President but only to highlight how Saraki has become a political metaphor on how not to play politics. Tony Iwuoma Like the beautiful woman she was, she allowed herself to be seduced by another man. She abandoned the home she contributed to build for years, even…
-
In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second— 20th August 2018
Which other past leader in this country has shown more love for his people by privately investing in massive employment opportunities within his jurisdiction? Michael Bush Today, the winner of the bragging rights of this series is arguably the most prolific, the most tested and (if you like) the most daring Nigerian politician alive. That…
-
UNN and rot in Nigerian universities— 20th August 2018
The Federal Government should think seriously of how to tackle the rot in our universities. In the 2018 budget, the amount allocated to education is 7 percent. This is grossly inadequate. Casmir Igbokwe The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, set out to restore the dignity of man. To an extent, it succeeded in doing that….
-
Oshiomhole vs Saraki: The legal and moral issues— 20th August 2018
According to Oshiomhole, “Whether by morality or by law or by convention, Senator Saraki can only avoid impeachment by toeing the path of honour, step down” Zacheaus Adebayo The persistent call by the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and APC Senators like Abu Ibrahim, Ahmed Lawan, Ali Ndume, Abdullahi…
-
Male Puberty— 19th August 2018
I had promised 2 of my callers to discuss “male puberty”, this week. So for all mothers with daughters, for all fathers with sons, I am here to guide you. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo A woman called me from Abuja. She read my submissions on “Is this your first pregnancy?”. She said ‘I have 3…
-
‘After marriage, I saw that he is very lazy’— 19th August 2018
He cannot keep a steady job, works very minimal hours. He has no goals or ambitions. Well it is obvious your husband is immature. Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Njigirl, I have been married for four years but I am ready to call it quits. I didn’t know my husband is so lazy until after we married. I work…
-
Ways to deal with a control freak— 19th August 2018
Don’t try to argue with a control freak. They will always want to have the last word. It is energy draining, and you don’t need your inner calm disturbed. Kate Halim Being in a relationship with a control freak is emotionally draining. It’s like nothing you say or do is ever enough. Such people always want…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply