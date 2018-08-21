– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ortom calls for greater patriotism
21st August 2018 - Refrain from violence during elections, Ooni advises politicians
21st August 2018 - 5 dead, 9 injured in Anambra road accident
21st August 2018 - Eid-El-Kabir: FCT Minister pledges commitment, service improvement across board
21st August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ugwuanyi salutes Muslims, calls for prayers, sustained peace
21st August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Dickson urges Islamic faithful to prayer for Nigeria’s unity
21st August 2018 - Buhari performs Eid el-Kabir prayer in Daura, treks 800 metres back home
21st August 2018 - Eid-El-Kabir: Emir Sanusi leads Eid prayer, preaches peace, love
21st August 2018 - Eid-El-Kabir:Ganduje urges Muslims to imbibe spirit of sacrifice, love
21st August 2018 - Leadership failure in Abia
Home / National / Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ortom calls for greater patriotism
ORTOM

Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ortom calls for greater patriotism

— 21st August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has admonished Islamic faithful in particular to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity to the less privileged.

The dovernor, in his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, also urged the  Benue people to place the interest of the state above any factor capable of causing disunity and retrogression.

Governor Ortom noted that Benue State has faced a number of obstacles in the areas of security and economy, stressing that what the state needs at this time is renewed commitment among its people to overcome the challenges.

He enjoined all political leaders and party supporters in the state to rise above divisive, unedifying and selfish interests as the political season is now underway.

READ ALSO: 5 dead, 9 injured in Anambra road accident

The governor called on every Benue man and woman to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as well as economic and political stability which are essential ingredients for good governance and growth.

While stating that the safety of lives and property in all parts of the state is the priority of the present administration, the Governor harped on the need for the people to support security agents with useful and timely information to enable them apprehend criminal elements and guarantee peace.

Governor Ortom once again commended the military for the efforts being made by troops of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ to ensure that communities being terrorised in some parts of the state by armed herdsmen are safe for those living in Internally Displaced Persons camps to return to their ancestral homes.

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ORTOM

Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ortom calls for greater patriotism

— 21st August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has admonished Islamic faithful in particular to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity to the less privileged. The dovernor, in his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver…

  • ANAMBRA

    5 dead, 9 injured in Anambra road accident

    — 21st August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha At least five persons were confirmed dead, on Tuesday, in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident which occurred along Enugu/Onitsha expressway involved a Toyota pickup van with Reg. NSR 428 AU with eight passengers, killing three persons and injuring five persons. It was gathered that the accident occurred when…

  • fct

    Eid-El-Kabir: FCT Minister pledges commitment, service improvement across board

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN Malam Muhammad Bello, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged commitment to improve the living standards of residents through the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. The minister made this known in a statement issued on in Abuja on Tuesday to mark Eid-el-Kabir. He noted that there would be service improvement across board,…

  • Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

    Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ugwuanyi salutes Muslims, calls for prayers, sustained peace

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has urged Muslims to continue to uphold and promote the core values of Islam to ensure sustenance of peace, unity and progress of the country. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in a Sallah message issued by his media aide, Lious Amoke in Enugu on Tuesday, urged Muslims to continue to show…

  • Eid el-Kabir

    Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Dickson urges Islamic faithful to prayer for Nigeria’s unity

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has urged Islamic faithful across the country to pray for Nigeria’s unity as they celebrate the Eid el-Kabir. Dickson in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yenagoa, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Francis Agbo, urged Muslims to use the Sallah celebration to propagate brotherly love among Nigerians. The…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share