Howe wants Bournemouth to stay grounded after strong start

Bournemouth have offered a glimpse of their potential with two victories but cannot let their strong start lead to complacency, manager Eddie Howe says.

Bournemouth beat promoted Cardiff City 2-0 in their season opener and followed it up with a 2-1 win at West Ham United last weekend to maintain their perfect record.

“I think we’ve shown in the two games some good signs of what the team could be, glimpses of what the future may hold.

“But we’ve still got to deliver that and we know in the Premier League how difficult that can be,” Howe told reporters.

The south coast club signed midfielder Jefferson Lerma in the close season but the Colombian has yet to appear for the club after playing at the World Cup in Russia.

Lerma could make his debut at the weekend or in the League Cup tie against MK Dons next week.

“There are players that we haven’t seen yet who I think can really contribute to the season, I think that’s really exciting for everybody,” Howe added.

“The strength in depth we have although not high on numbers is high on quality so I’m excited about the next week.

“We’ve got two games and a good opportunity to see everyone play,” Howe added.