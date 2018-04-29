How women change men’s behaviour

Men live in self-denial when they play down the power of women. Sobbing women are known to have made men change hard-line positions or pacify their women.

Now researchers have shown that the mere presence of a beautiful woman around men makes them do dumb things. For example, it has been observed that when a beautiful woman walks past a group of men in active conversation, they go dump with some losing their thoughts.

The following are the many scientifically proven ridiculous things men do around women, compiled from various sources.

A woman’s presence makes men go dumb: Men literally become dumb after they interact with women they find attractive. In a study, men scored less on cognitive tests after meeting women. In a version of the test, the men weren’t even looking at females. They were just told that females are going to be looking at them.

The 2009 study demonstrated that after a short interaction with an attractive woman, men experienced a decline in mental performance. A more recent study suggests that this cognitive impairment takes hold even when men simply anticipate interacting with a woman who they know very little about. Sanne Nauts and her colleagues at Radboud University Nijmegen in the Netherlands ran two experiments using men and women university students as participants.

In this society, people frequently interact with each other over the phone or online, where the only way to infer somebody’s gender is through their name or voice. Nauts’ research suggests that even with very limited interactions, men may experience cognitive impairment when faced with the opposite sex. The researchers think that the reason may have something to do with men being more strongly attuned to potential mating opportunities. Generally, it all looks like whenever we face situations where we’re particularly concerned about the impression that we’re making, we may literally have difficulty thinking clearly. In the case of men, thinking about interacting with a woman is enough to make their brains go a bit fuzzy

Men become more selfless around women: Men get more selfless and too kind when they are around women. Studies also found out that the more attractive the surrounding ladies, the kinder and more selfless men become.

Pretty women make men impatient: Researchers have observed that simply looking at a good-looking woman decreases a man’s patience and willpower.

The study involved testing how likely participants were to “discount the future” after viewing pictures of attractive or unattractive members of the opposite sex. Discounting is choosing to receive a small sum of money tomorrow instead of a large one in the future.

The results of the study showed that men who looked at pictures of pretty women were more likely to choose the small sum of money. But men who looked at unattractive women primarily chose the larger sum.

Women also generally chose the larger sum regardless of whether or not the men they looked at were attractive.

Attractive women make men less happy about their relationships: How some men feel about their current relationship has a lot to do with whether or not you just saw or spent time with a good-looking woman (not theirs).

For this study, people interacted with strangers of the opposite sex. Sometimes their partners were especially attractive; other times, they were average-looking.

Next, the participants were asked to evaluate how they felt about their romantic relationships. While women weren’t affected by being exposed to attractive men, men generally reported feeling less satisfied with their relationships after being exposed to attractive women.

Men take undue risk to impress women: Australian researchers tested this idea when they observed groups of young men skateboarding. When there weren’t any girls around, the guys tended to play it safe and sane.

However, when the researchers asked pretty girls to show up and observe the skateboarders, they ended up taking more stupid risks and trying more impressive moves.

The researchers reported a field experiment with skateboarders that demonstrates that physical risk taking by young men increases in the presence of an attractive female. This increased risk taking leads to more successes but also more crash landings in front of a female observer. Further analyses suggest that this increase in risk taking is caused in part by elevated testosterone levels of men who performed in front of the attractive female.

The results suggest that men use physical risk taking as a sexual display strategy, and they provide suggestive evidence regarding possible hormonal and neural mechanisms.

Men eat more around women: In Cornell University study, researchers spent time at an Italian buffet, monitoring the eating habits of its customers. They discovered that, in general, men who were hanging out with women ate 93 percent more pizza and 86 percent more salad than men who were eating by themselves or with other dudes.

Men donate more money: A research published in British Journal of Psychology states that men tend to become more generous with donations around women. They also found out that having an attractive woman in men’s lives made them more contributing to social causes.

Men become more talkative around women: Studies have shown that just the presence of females made men chatty and conversational in a gathering. The study showed that women tend to have more connection with the listener while men tend to influence the listener and hence talk more.