The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - How weapon-laden container disappeared from Apapa Port
12th February 2018 - All hail new Peugeot 3008 SUV
12th February 2018 - Six design details that define sporty new Jaguar E-Pace
12th February 2018 - Research workers give FG conditions to end strike
12th February 2018 - Labour berates FG over expatriate quota abuse
12th February 2018 - Alex Otti next Sunday
12th February 2018 - Tightening the noose around tax defaulters
12th February 2018 - Buhari and lesson from Addis Ababa
12th February 2018 - Continental football: Plateau United wins big, MFM FC records draw
12th February 2018 - Russia 2018: Maradona worries about Eagles
Home / Business / How weapon-laden container disappeared from Apapa Port

How weapon-laden container disappeared from Apapa Port

— 12th February 2018

Isaac Anumihe

The unsavoury consequences of the absence of scanners at the Nigerian ports resurfaced last week when a container laden with dangerous  weapons and military camouflage uniforms was ‘flown’ out of Apapa Port  in the full glare of security agencies at the ports.

These agencies include, Department of Security Services (DSS), Port Health,  Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security, Port Police, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) and  Nigerian Immigrations Service (NIS). These are the ones allowed to operate inside the ports.

There are still others insistant on operating in the ports despite being barred. They include Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) among others.

Besides, there are  other  security operatives who  still patrol outside the ports. In spite of all this number of security operatives,  a 14-foot container of such  magnitude disappeared from the ports and scaled through all  the checkpoints mounted by this hordes of security men and women.

Already, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Ports Command, Celestine Okoye, has directed his detectives to trace the location of the missing container and arrest both the importer and others connected with the importation within 24 hours. The search for the container which came on the heels of wanton killings in the country by suspected herdsmen and kidnappers dressed in military camouflage has placed both the police and customs officials on a collision course after CP Okoye vowed to get to the root of the matter.

Angered by this sudden disappearance, stakeholders have called for a probe into the issue insisting that the container did not fly out of the ports but was cleared by appropriate authorities.

An importer, Mr Eddy Akwaeze did not agree that the container flew out of the port. He said that the container  is owned by high profile members of the society.

He said that the container was not examined. People are serving their pockets, he said.

“Somebody somewhere planned the exit of the container. They know what happened. Nobody is serving Nigeria. People are serving their villages and tribes” he said.

Another importer who spoke on condition of anonymity said that apart from calling for the installation of scanners in the port, the Controller General of Customs’ compliance team or what is now called the strike force, should be strenghtened.

President, Merchant Navy Engineers, Mr Matthew Alalade, described the incident as a serious and dangerous arrangement among the security officials. He wondered how a container of such magnitude could get missing in the port without being detected especially at a time like this when there is insecurity in the country and national  election is approaching.

He noted that all these are happening because of lack of jobs and called on the government to provide jobs for the people because if people are engaged, crime will be minimised.

He also cited the ban of 41 items  that took away jobs from many Nigerians as partly responsible for crime.

However, he called for a quick fix of scanners in the ports.

“These are the ones that we heard. What about many others that we did not hear? While the government is trying to prevent crime, many people are trying to circumvent the law” he said.

Recall that since all the scanners in the ports broke down over two years ago little efforts are being made by the authorities to replace them.

The absence of the machine, no doubt,   is the reason for the preponderance of weapon interceptions in the ports.  Unarguably, some Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) officials or Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) officials are frustrating the efforts of the government to install the facility in the ports because they are benefiting from the absence of it.

Several stakeholders have harped on the need to install the machines but the Federal Government has equally given several flimsy excuses on why it is not possible or not immediately available for use.

National President of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, Lucky Amiwero, has emphasised that  before any positive impact will be made in Nigerian ports in regard to cargo clearance, broken-down  scanners at the ports must be evaluated and repaired.

In a letter: “the breakdown of scanners at the ports and a need to evaluate it for possible repairs”, addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2017, Amiwero pointed out that the fixed scanners are still very new due to the dates of installation and commencement of operation. “The mobile scanners, HiScan, are within six to eight years old, and are still operational and acceptable internationally”, he explained.

Speaking as a member of the reconstituted Presidential Task Force on the Reform of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, (2010) and as a member of the Presidential Committee of Destination Inspection, DI, (1999/2006), the National President of NCMDLCA, noted that the acquisition of the scanner was contracted under the DI scheme between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Cotecna Inspection Limited, Society General de Surveillance, SGS and Global Scan Systems Limited on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer, BOOT, basis for a period of seven years from January 1, 2006 to December 31, 2012, which was extended by one year by the Federal Government.

Beside Amiwero,  Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, Hope Uzodinma, has on different forums,   stated the importance of having scanners in the ports.

Fielding questions on why scanners have not been installed in the ports, the Controller General of  Customs  (CGC), Colonel Hameed Ali (retd), said that scanners are not bought off the shelf. It has to be ordered for and specifications  given to the manufacturers before the company will manufacture. For more than four years now, the ports have been operating without the facility.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How weapon-laden container disappeared from Apapa Port

— 12th February 2018

Isaac Anumihe The unsavoury consequences of the absence of scanners at the Nigerian ports resurfaced last week when a container laden with dangerous  weapons and military camouflage uniforms was ‘flown’ out of Apapa Port  in the full glare of security agencies at the ports. These agencies include, Department of Security Services (DSS), Port Health,  Nigeria…

  • All hail new Peugeot 3008 SUV

    — 12th February 2018

     Moses Akaigwe  08072100049 The eagerly awaited Peugeot 3008 SUV finally drove into the Nigerian market recently, bedecked with an array of distinguished awards from different parts of the world, including the reputable European Car Of The Year 2017 presented by a jury of 58 motoring journalists from 22 European countries. And, predictably, it was an…

  • Six design details that define sporty new Jaguar E-Pace

    — 12th February 2018

    Moses Akaigwe; 08072100049 The new Jaguar E-Pace is set to arrive in Jaguar’s sub-Sahara Africa markets from 16 February 2018. The newest member of Jaguar’s Pace family of performance SUVs packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious and practical all-wheel drive vehicle – appealing to the needs of modern motorists…

  • Research workers give FG conditions to end strike

    — 12th February 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 Workers in the research and development institutes in Nigeria have vowed that only immediate payment of the outstanding salary and fulfilment of other agreements by the Federal Government would make them suspend the ongoing strike in the sector. The workers, under the aegis of Research and Projects Trade Group Council of Non-Academic…

  • Labour berates FG over expatriate quota abuse

    — 12th February 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 Federal Government has come under severe criticism from organised labour for its failure to check the abuse of the expatriate quota of multinationals operating in the country. Speaking at the inauguration of the multi-million naira Kwara/Kogi/Niger branch secretariat of the National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) in Ilorin, Kwara…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share