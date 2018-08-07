– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - How we will tackle oil theft, vandalism in Bayelsa–NSCDC
7th August 2018 - Landlord docked for allegedly converting residential house to church
7th August 2018 - President Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire grants amnesty to wife of ex-leader Gbagbo
7th August 2018 - 18 policemen die in Taliban attacks
7th August 2018 - Congo health ministry confirms arrival of experimental Ebola vaccines
7th August 2018 - Trader who stabbed neighbour with broken bottle jailed 5 months
7th August 2018 - Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition
7th August 2018 - FG pledges to boost ASM efficiency
7th August 2018 - Zimbabwean police looking for opposition leaders in connection with post-election violence
7th August 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: I’m not Gov. Abubakar’s anointed candidate – APC candidate, Gumau
Home / National / How we will tackle oil theft, vandalism in Bayelsa–NSCDC
Abiakam-Omanu

How we will tackle oil theft, vandalism in Bayelsa–NSCDC

— 7th August 2018

NAN

Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bayelsa, says the command will leverage on inter-service collaboration to curb oil theft and vandalism

Abiakam-Omanu, who spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to Gov. Seriake Dickson in Yenagoa, gave an assurance that the corps would work closely with other security agencies in carrying out the corps’ mandate.

She said the corps’ mandate of checking pipeline vandalism and protection of other government facilities and assets require the support of all security agencies as well as members of the public.

READ ALSO 18 policemen die in Taliban attacks

Abiakam-Omanu assured Dickson that the command under her watch would ensure that the strategy of the NSCDC on intelligence and technology-driven security operations were actualised to make the state safer.

The commandant said NSCDC’s strategies, which include intensified patrols on land and waterways, had ensured that no case of vandalism was reported in the last one month.

She pledged to work harder to ensure that the prevailing sense of security on oil fields and facilities was maintained and sustained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Abiakam-Omanu was deployed to Bayelsa Command in June.

Responding, Dickson thanked the commandant for the visit and assured her that the state government would render assistance to the command.

Dickson, who frowned at the activities of some politicians who connive with security agencies to perpetrate crime in the state, advised the commandant to follow due process in carrying out the operations of the corps.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abiakam-Omanu

How we will tackle oil theft, vandalism in Bayelsa–NSCDC

— 7th August 2018

NAN Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bayelsa, says the command will leverage on inter-service collaboration to curb oil theft and vandalism Abiakam-Omanu, who spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to Gov. Seriake Dickson in Yenagoa, gave an assurance that the corps would work closely…

  • LANDLORD

    Landlord docked for allegedly converting residential house to church

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN A 42-year-old landlord, Sunday Agbo was, on Tuesday, arraigned in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over alleged criminal breach of trust and converting part of a property he rented out to a church. Agbo of Plot 692, Durumi District, Abuja, was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on criminal breach of…

  • STABBED

    Trader who stabbed neighbour with broken bottle jailed 5 months

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Bashiru Yahaya, to five months imprisonment for stabbing his neighbour on the head with a broken bottle. Yahaya, who was first arraigned on Feb. 5,  was jailed on a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and assault. Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel said that the…

  • ASM

    FG pledges to boost ASM efficiency

    — 7th August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to enhance the effectiveness of Artisanal and Small Scale Miners (ASM) in the country. According to Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, artisanal miners presently get less than their products are worth, while government is cheated of the revenue that should…

  • ABUBAKAR

    Bauchi South bye-election: I’m not Gov. Abubakar’s anointed candidate – APC candidate, Gumau

    — 7th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for this  Saturday’s Bauchi South Senatorial district bye-election, Hon. Lawal Yahaya Gumau, has described as ‘laughable’ the insinuation that he was an anointed candidate of Governor Mohammed Abubakar which paved way for him to emerge as flagbearer of the party. Speaking at a press conference held…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share