Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bayelsa, says the command will leverage on inter-service collaboration to curb oil theft and vandalism

Abiakam-Omanu, who spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to Gov. Seriake Dickson in Yenagoa, gave an assurance that the corps would work closely with other security agencies in carrying out the corps’ mandate.

She said the corps’ mandate of checking pipeline vandalism and protection of other government facilities and assets require the support of all security agencies as well as members of the public.

Abiakam-Omanu assured Dickson that the command under her watch would ensure that the strategy of the NSCDC on intelligence and technology-driven security operations were actualised to make the state safer.

The commandant said NSCDC’s strategies, which include intensified patrols on land and waterways, had ensured that no case of vandalism was reported in the last one month.

She pledged to work harder to ensure that the prevailing sense of security on oil fields and facilities was maintained and sustained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Abiakam-Omanu was deployed to Bayelsa Command in June.

Responding, Dickson thanked the commandant for the visit and assured her that the state government would render assistance to the command.

Dickson, who frowned at the activities of some politicians who connive with security agencies to perpetrate crime in the state, advised the commandant to follow due process in carrying out the operations of the corps.