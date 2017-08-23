The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2017 - UAE to charge selective tax from Oct. 1
23rd August 2017 - World’s highest paid actors
23rd August 2017 - North Korea’s Kim ‘starting to respect US’ – Trump
23rd August 2017 - Angola votes for first new leader in 38 years
23rd August 2017 - UAE declares Eid Al Adha holidays
23rd August 2017 - US Navy fires 7th fleet commander after collisions
23rd August 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC meeting
23rd August 2017 - Severe typhoon Hato hits Hong Kong, Macao
23rd August 2017 - Nigeria’s unity: Al-Makura’s aide slams call for referendum
23rd August 2017 - Ekiti govt. disburses N190m vehicle/housing loans to 751 teachers, others
Home / Business / How we saved economy from collapse –Emefiele

How we saved economy from collapse –Emefiele

— 23rd August 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja

As the country gradually recovers from the shocks of economic recession, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday said the apex bank deployed various import-substitution strategies since 2014 to save the economy from total collapse.

The CBN boss, while delivering his keynote address entitled, “The Dilemma of Monetary Policy During a Recession: Potential Options for Nigeria”, at the 57th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday, also expressed satisfaction that the measures are still working.

Defending CBN’s policy on denial of official forex to some imported items that could be produced locally, the CBN Governor took the audience through recent economic history in which some countries, both in the Western hemisphere and Asia, had to apply similar measures to solve peculiar economic challenges.

According to him, countries such as South Korea used excessive stiff tariffs, quantitative restrictions and in the case of Taiwan, the government applied some non-tariff barriers to curtail imports into their domains. 

The CBN Governor, in a similar vein, said the United States of America (USA) banned the importation of more cost-effective generic drugs from Canada, just as taxi drivers in continental Europe have been fighting against use of more affordable Uber taxis from the USA. 

Emefiele stated that given the challenges confronting the country such as falling GDP growth rate, rising inflation, persistently high interest rates, falling foreign reserves and depreciating exchange rate, the CBN had to make the hard choice of introducing some ingenious measures by way of 41 items in which importers could not access forex from the interbank market.  

He said the essence of the policy was to achieve the goal of restructuring the economy away from the present import-dependence and to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.

Emefiele noted that these challenges were what motivated the CBN to take decisions considered then as unpopular policy aimed at jumpstarting agriculture and agribusiness, supporting the rebuilding of infrastructure and pursuing non-oil exports. The ability to make such hard choices, according to him, is the hallmark of leadership, which he said is not a popularity contest. 

He called on all Nigerians, especially the members of the legal profession, to forge a close relationship with regulators in the financial sector to design a legislative advocacy to ensure stability of the financial system.

 

Post Views: 84
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Tai Mtn 23rd August 2017 at 9:24 am
    Reply

    Emefiele,please ignore the saboteurs who want to keep Nigeria perpetually in bondage. You are lucky to have a President who is ready to uplift Nigeria to back your vision. Thank you for your commitment to fatherland

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC meeting

— 23rd August 2017

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the weekly Federal Executive Council for Wednesday, August 23, has been cancelled. The presidential aide, however, failed to give reasons for the cancellation of the meeting. Adesina only said that the President  would on Wednesday receive the report of the investigation committee…

  • Nigeria’s unity: Al-Makura’s aide slams call for referendum

    — 23rd August 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI Personal Assistance, Students Affairs to Governor Umar  Tanko Al-makura, of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim Abdullahi Atama, has condemned the call by Arewa Youth Coalition for a referendum to provide an exit door for those who do not want to be part of Nigeria. Atama advised the youths group to support President Muhammadu…

  • Ekiti govt. disburses N190m vehicle/housing loans to 751 teachers, others

    — 23rd August 2017

    The Ekiti State Government on Tuesday announced the release of N190 million as vehicle and housing loans to 751 teaching and non-teaching staff in its secondary schools. Chairman, Ekiti Teaching Service Commission, Chief Abiodun Falayi, who announced this in Ado-Ekiti, said that 468 workers received N100,000 to N300,000 as land/housing loans, depending on their salary…

  • Ortom visits wife of slain aide

    — 23rd August 2017

    Governor Samuel Ortom has visited the wife of his assassinated aide, Dr Tervershima Adyorough, at Benue State Teaching Hospital, where she is receiving treatment. Ortom, who arrived from his China trip on Tuesday evening, went straight to the hospital to see the woman, who was also shot by the gunmen that killed her husband. Adyorough…

  • Wike, Ikpeazu, Amechi for Abuja less privileged symposium

    — 23rd August 2017

    The Osasu Show (TOS), will on Friday, August 25, 2017, hold a symposium on ‘the New Economy and its Impact on the Less Privileged Citizens.’ Billed to hold at the International Conference Center, Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, are…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share