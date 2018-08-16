How we forestalled industrial unrest in councils – Delta govt.

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government, on Wednesday, disclosed its strategy of ensuring industrial harmony even when workers in 21 out of the 25 council area are being several months of salary arrears.

The government said it has been proactive by promptly releasing funds due to the councils as soon as such funds were received from the federation account.

This, the government noted, has helped to forestall possible crises from “delay in disbursement of funds to local governments for workers salaries, wages and traditional rulers stipends.”

Commissioner in charge of the Directorate of Local Government, Mr. Joyce Overah told journalists at a ministerial press briefing in Asaba that the state government’s actions have helped to avert conflict and industrial problems.

Saying that salaries of council staff was not the responsibility of the state government, the Dr. Ifeany Okowa-led administration has consistently augmented the salaries of council workers.

On his part, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Emmanuel Bazim Chinye said the state is in the process of conducting a special talent hunt targeting youths in the state with gifts that are marketable and could contribute meaningfully to the tourism social subsector of the state.

Fielding questions on the failure of the much-talked-about Delta State Wildlife Park canvassed by the ministry under the immediate past administration to see the light of the day, Chinye said government has not given up on the different park projects.

He explained that the numerous wildlife which his predecessor, Mr. Richard Mofe-Damijo, claimed to have acquired with partners in Kenya did not arrive in the state since the inception of the present administration.

Under the arrangement, wildlife parks including a zoo were to be established in Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area as well as Oleri in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Nonetheless, the commissioner assured that the state was doing all within its power to develop all tourist potentials in addition to the existing tourist sites across the state, adding that the recent Senior Athletics Competition in Asaba presented another opportunity to showcase the culture and tourism prowess of Delta State.

“The Directorate through the Development participated in the just concluded hosting of the 61st United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) African Region at Abuja (4th-6th June 2018) aimed at projecting the image of the country, Nigeria as a safe and desirable destination for leisure and also a unique opportunity to promote local tourism products and services,” Chinye said.