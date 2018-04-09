The Sun News
How visit to T.B. Joshua paved way for Bio's Presidency in S/Leone

How visit to T.B. Joshua paved way for Bio’s Presidency in S/Leone

— 9th April 2018

The Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua discreetly hosted the newly-elected President of Sierra Leone, Gen. Julius Maada Bio, in his church before the March 31 runoff elections, it has been learnt.

A source disclosed that now President Bio had initially made overtures to the renowned prophet shortly after the March 7, 2018 general election.

In the result of the election, the two main contenders, Bio, candidate of the opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and former military head of state who had handed over to a civilian administration and SamuraKamara, former foreign minister and member of the ruling, All People’s Congress (APC) could not muster the required 55 percent of total votes, leading to the March 31, run off.

Bio, it was learnt, initially sent emissaries to pave way for his visit to Prophet Joshua. During his meeting with the SCOAN founder, Bio requested for spiritual guidance and support for the runoff election.

It was gathered that after the spiritual session with Prophet Joshua, Bio departed for Sierra Leone while  Prophet Joshua also after left for a  pilgrimage to Jerusalem to mark the Easter holiday in the holy land.

In the runoff election result, Bio emerged victorious with 51.8 percent of the total of over 2.5 million votes cast defeating Kamara who garnered 48.1 percent.

Bio’s visit is one in a series of visits by  African heads of government to  Prophet Joshua to seek spiritual support in their bid to lead their country.

President of Liberia, George Opong Weah had equally visited the Synagogue church in October 2017 to seek support for the November 7, 2017 runoff election in his country. The former World Football of the year faced the incumbent Vice President, Joseph Boakai. He was accompanied on the visit by former  Liberian warlord, Yormie Johnson, one of the 20 candidates, who participated in the first round of the election.

Prophet Joshua, during his sermon at the time, said Weah’s visit was to pray for a candidate ideal for the country, to emerge as winner.

“My brother is here today because he loves his country and wants God’s choice for his country. He is not here to impose himself. What does God say about his country, Liberia? What is God’s opinion? That is why he is here.

“We are not herbalists or witch-doctors; we are people of God. God’s choice is our choice. We cannot pray against God’s will.

“Without God’s corresponding power, we cannot pray to Him. For every step we take – every movement and action – intimation comes first.”

Similarly, Tanzanian President, JohnnMagufili had visited the prophet in Nigeria in 2011 and several times after that before his surprise emergence as Presidential candidate in the 2015 general election in Tanzanian.

With Magufili’s victory in the election,  Prophet Joshua visited Tanzania and attended the inauguration and swearing in of the new president on November 5, 2015. During the visit, Joshua also met with the three most important political figures in Tanzania- former President, JakayaKikwete, former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa and Magufili.

At the time, Prophet Joshua was credited with the reconciliation between Magufili, the new President  and Lowassa’s opposition party, CHADEMA. There had been  palpable tension in Tanzania in the aftermath of the election. Lowassa’s party had refused to accept Magufili’s victory on the ground that the election was won fraudulently.

Other African politicians that had visited the IkotunEgbe, Lagos-based church included late Ghanaian President John Atta-Mills, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangarai and former Malawian President Joyce Banda and late Zambian President Frederick Chiluba.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

