How US doctors offer free health services to Kebbi residents

— 19th June 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Over 2,800 patients that visited Kalgo Specialists Hospital in Kebbi State recently went back to their respective homes with a smile on their faces. That was after they were diligently attended to by 29 US based doctors and their 40 other Nigerian counterparts for free.

The patients were evaluated and treated for different ailments which ranged from simple everyday diseases to serious health challenges, some of which had endured until then following their to access qualified medical attention.

Arewa Report gathered that some of the patients went through successful surgeries while others were treated for different types of eye related  diseases, cancer, malaria, including assorted ailments that were associated with women.

Before the American doctor returned to their base, after a three week medical visit to Kebbi State, roughly 5,000 of patients would have received free treatment and  drugs for their ailments.

Speaking to Arewa Report after a successful eye treatment, a   delighted male patient, Alhaji Shettima Sheu disclosed that he had suffered from the affliction for some time.

The father of six narrated how he contacted the diseases about four years ago, regretting that it had affected his ability to respond to his domestic challenges as the father of his home.

Another patient, Mallam Abdullahi Adamu while speaking with journalists after  his surgery said: “For a long, I have been suffering from this eye problem and I have visited many hospitals within and outside the state without improvement. But now, I am feeling better because I have almost regained my sight.”

At the hospital, women of different ages were spotted as they queued for different categories of medical investigation and attention. It was gathered that after they had undergone the process, including scanning, they would be sent for surgery.

 Hajia Hauwa’u Sahabi Bunza , who was operated for an undisclosed ailment confessed that she was getting better.

“I have felt the impact of government and I feel a sense of belonging. Over the years, my husband had spent a lot of money on this ailment without success” she recalled.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who visited the hospital for inspection, thanked the US doctors and their Nigerian counterparts, saying their services had helped to improve the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He commended the Sole Administrators, state medical staff for supporting the doctors and mobilizing the patients to turn out in a large number for the treatments.

The Coordinator of the Program, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, (SAN), appreciated the USA doctors and Governor Bagudu administration, saying they recognized the importance of healthcare and had demonstrated same by the free medical services to the people of Kebbi State.

