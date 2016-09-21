How Turai Yar’ Adua lost N91m to domestic staff –Police

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Police in Kaduna State have arrested a domestic servant to the family of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua for allegedly stealing cash and property worth about N91 million belonging to former First Lady, Turai Yar’Adua.

“The suspect, Yusuf Sarkingida, is still in our custody,” the Commissioner of Police, Usman Aliyu Abdullahi, told reporters yesterday. “We received a formal complaint from the Yar’Adua family and we invited him and investigation is still ongoing.

“It will surprise you to know that that man has been serving the family for over 40 years and the whole keys to the house are under his custody.

“There are materials and raw cash that got missing. If I give you the keys to my house and I come back and see that some things are missing, who do I ask? The rough estimate of what is missing is about N91.4million”, he said.

Meanwhile, the police also paraded four suspects including a father and his son, described as “419” for allegedly duping two victims of about N17.5 million.

The suspects, the police said, “charmed” a businessman into parting with his N11.5 million after telling him that they belong to the spirit world and would facilitate his access to gold deposit.

The commissioner said father and son also lured another suspect into giving them N6 million, promising to cure her of an undisclosed ailment.

According to Abdullahi, “one of the suspects is capable of changing his voice to suit his purpose and he can decide to speak as a child, a man, a woman and other voices which he told the victims belong to certain powerful forces.

“We know that there are so many other victims who have refused to come out but they should come out but they should come forward so that we investigate because a crime against one man is crime against the entire society,” he said.