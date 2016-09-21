The Sun News
How Turai Yar' Adua lost N91m to domestic staff –Police

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Police in Kaduna State have arrested a domestic servant to the family of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua for allegedly stealing cash and property worth about N91 million belonging to former First Lady, Turai Yar’Adua.
“The suspect, Yusuf Sarkingida, is still in our custody,” the Commissioner of Police, Usman Aliyu Abdullahi, told reporters yesterday. “We received a formal complaint from the Yar’Adua family and we invited him and investigation is still ongoing.
“It will surprise you to know that that man has been serving the family for over 40 years and the whole keys to the house are under his custody.
“There are materials and raw cash that got missing. If I give you the keys to my house and I come back and see that some things are missing, who do I ask? The rough estimate of what is missing is about N91.4million”, he said.
Meanwhile, the police also paraded four suspects including a father and his son, described as “419” for allegedly duping two victims of about N17.5 million.
The suspects, the police said,  “charmed” a businessman into parting with his N11.5 million after telling him that they belong to the spirit world and would facilitate his access to gold deposit.
The commissioner said  father and son also lured another suspect into giving them N6 million, promising to cure her of an undisclosed ailment.
According to Abdullahi, “one of the suspects is capable of changing his voice to suit his purpose and he can decide to speak as a child, a man, a woman and other voices which he told the victims belong to certain powerful forces.
“We know that there are so many other victims who have refused to come out but they should come out but they should come forward so that we investigate because a crime against one man is crime against the entire society,” he said.

njc

Abia North ruling: NJC must wade in

— 21st September 2016

This intervention has become necessary in view of recent flagrant abuse of court processes and untoward attitude of some of our judicial officers, especially in election tribunal matters. We believe that our democracy will be doomed if such judicial anomalies and abuse in the temple of justice are swept under the carpet. It is our…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-1024x683-2-1024x683-1-1024x683

    Return stolen loots, Buhari tells UK, US

    — 21st September 2016

    How we are spending recovered cash, says President By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi President Muhammad Buhari has opened up on the status of funds looted by public officers, but recovered by his administration. He spoke in New York, United States in a speech he delivered at the United Nations. This is even as he urged the United…

  • Bukola-Saraki-1-1

    Recession: We’ll take emergency actions at right time –Saraki

    — 21st September 2016

    Senate President backs sale of state assets From Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to look elsewhere for the immediate solutions to current economic hardship. As a way out, he said Buhari should look into the disposal of state assets. The Senate President, who spoke when he chaired the…

  • house-of-representative

    Reps sit for 14 minutes over lawmaker’s death

    — 21st September 2016

    Spokesman, Jibrin trade words From Ndubuisi Orji and Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Embattled former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin, yesterday, engaged in war of words with some members of the House of Representatives over the raging budget padding scandal. Interestingly, yesterday’s predicted drama at the Green Chamber over the budget scam failed…

  • Sheriff

    PDP crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi raise joint reconciliation panel

    — 21st September 2016

    Ex-Borno gov may reject co-chairman status By Taiwo Amodu and Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja An end to the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the horizon as representatives  of the two factions announced ceasefire of hostilities yesterday night. The representatives said National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and former national…

  • oyha

    Tight security as Oyo Assembly okays 35 new LCDAs

    — 21st September 2016

    … To conduct council polls this year From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State House of Assembly, yuesterday, passed into law, the Local Government (Further) Amendment Bill 2016, amidst tight security. Daily Sun gathered that lawmakers had envisaged that some people that were aggrieved on the new Local Council Development Authority (LCDAs) that would be created…

  • Fulani-herdsmen

    Herdsmen attack another Enugu community 

    — 21st September 2016

    One person feared dead From Petrus Obi, Enugu Fulani herdsmen, yesterday, made good their threat when they attacked Aku community in the Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State. They kidnapped two villagers while another is feared to have been killed. Reports from the community revealed that the herdsmen attacked some farmers in their farm,…

  • Willie-Obiano

    Recession: Obiano abolishes taxes in Anambra

    — 21st September 2016

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday abolished some levies and taxes in the state as a way of cushioning effects of the current economic recession in the country. Some of the levies suspended include hawkers permit, wheelbarrow tax, sale of consolidated emblems and unapproved levies  in primary and secondary schools….

  • turai

    How Turai Yar’ Adua lost N91m to domestic staff –Police

    — 21st September 2016

    From Agaju Madugba, Katsina Police in Kaduna State have arrested a domestic servant to the family of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua for allegedly stealing cash and property worth about N91 million belonging to former First Lady, Turai Yar’Adua. “The suspect, Yusuf Sarkingida, is still in our custody,” the Commissioner of Police, Usman Aliyu…

  • APC-passes-vote-of-no-confidence-on-Kogi-Governor-Yahaya-Bello-1

    Kogi: Wada, Faleke lose bid to unseat Bello at Supreme Court

    — 21st September 2016

    From Godwin Tsa, Kogi The Supreme Court yesterday resolved the legal conundrum surrounding the Kogi State Governorship position in favour of  Mr. Yahaya Bello who was affirmed  as the lawfully elected governor of Kogi State. In a unanimous judgments in four separate appeals, the apex court agreed that Bello was properly substituted to replace the…

