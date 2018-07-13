How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts

Tessy Igomu

With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously.

His frustration was palpable and he was not making an attempt to hide it.

He had been stuck in a gruelling traffic jam for over four hours at Mile 2, while returning home from Oshodi.

Like him, other passengers remained trapped in scores of vehicles in the gridlock that stretched for a few kilometres.

“What type of life is this? I am tired of the situation in this country,” the businessman muttered. “I have been in traffic all day. I left Oshodi since 3pm, and now, by 7pm, I’m still stuck in traffic in Mile 2, while I am still going to my house in Badagry. At a point, the traffic started crawling sluggishly and I thought we would be out of here in no time but it later ground to a halt. With all these, how could one live long in this country?”

Another exasperated Lagos resident, Mrs. Eucharia Ahamefula, described the traffic situation as distressing, totally unbearable and worrisome. She noted that going to work every day in Ikeja had turned a nightmare. She said she always dreaded the idea of getting stuck for hours on her way home.

The laboratory technician, who lives in Satellite Town, Ojo, noted that she had been subjected to all manner of danger and ill health due to long hours in traffic.