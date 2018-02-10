The Sun News
Latest
10th February 2018 - How to use a multi-door courthouse
10th February 2018 - Re: Stephanie Otobo begs Apostle Suleman
10th February 2018 - Now, the IGP must arrest Mr Devil
10th February 2018 - How Shagari picked Ekwueme as VP (2)
10th February 2018 - Ojudu’s Day with Ekiti in Diaspora
10th February 2018 - Valentine: Give each other treat with strawberries
10th February 2018 - Valentine: His N’ Hers Cocktails
10th February 2018 - 6 secrets behind grapefruits
10th February 2018 - I’ll go crazy if anyone tries to stop me singing – Simi, singer
10th February 2018 - Celebrities split over sex dolls
Home / Columns / How to use a multi-door courthouse

How to use a multi-door courthouse

— 10th February 2018

For those observant enough to notice, a revolution is silently going on in the nation’s judiciary. One after the other, States of the Federation are announcing the establishment of Multi-Door Courthouses to supplement the work of existing conventional courts. As at the last count, more than sixteen States spread across the geographical zones have embraced this 21st Century dispute resolution strategy. I was therefore elated when a fortnight   ago, the Director of the Edo State Multi-Door Courthouse (ESMDC), Mrs. Mary Itsueli sent me an invite to attend the maiden Sensitization/Public Awareness programme of the Courthouse. It was an invitation I found difficult to turn down despite other pressing engagements in Lagos. I am glad I attended the event which took place at the Conference Centre of Imaguero Girls College in Benin City and has triggered today’s discuss.

The participants at the Edo Multi-Door Courthouse meet were an interesting mix of the high and the low. The hall was packed full, spilling over to the foyer. Courts in the State Capital adjourned sitting to enable Judges to attend the programme hosted by the State’s Chief Judge Hon. Justice Esohe Ikponmwen.  Other noticeable groups were members of the legislature led by the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, members of the Nigerian Bar Association, an array of traditional Chiefs from the Palace of the Oba of Benin and Market Women resplendently dressed in their uniform attires.  Deputy Governor of the State, Rt. Hon Philip Shuaibu, represented the Governor and declared the event open.

At the question and answer session, an Enogie (Chief) of the Benin Palace, asked what perhaps is the most critical question and dilemma that confronts every new patron of mediation and or the multi-door courthouse system. He asked what to do, where for instance a respondent (defendant) desires that a matter is resolved at mediation and the claimant (plaintiff) insists on filing a lawsuit. It is a dilemma which any party to a dispute can face. Quite often it is defendants that decline mediation, knowing that they can use the complex systems of litigation to cause delays or defeat the course of justice through legal technicality. When faced with such a dilemma it is not advised that the party in dispute should directly approach his opponent for a change of heart. Emotions can flare during such contacts, leading to verbal or physical assaults. Best bet is to engage the services of a lawyer trained in mediation advocacy or directly approach the multi-door courthouse whose officials are trained to assist you to persuade the other party to try out mediation. It is also best if you approach the multi-door courthouse before your opponent files his lawsuit.  Though it would appear inauspicious that you who are the respondent should be the one to drag the claimant to the courthouse, he will get to understand during the process of mediation that your action was done in good faith and intended to resolve the tension between you. Multi-Door Courthouse processes are designed to assist you to resolve your matters even where you do not have a lawyer representing you or know a thing about law.

Basically, there are three ways of commencing an action in a multi-door courthouse. The first is by a process called the ‘Walk –in’ process. In this process, the disputant or his legal representative walks into the Multi-Door Courthouse to lodge his or her case. S/he is made to pay an administrative fee and given a set of forms to fill. After this is done, the opponent is notified about the complaint and urged to respond by filling another set of forms which are forwarded to him or her along with the notification of the referral. By the way, commencing an action at a multi-door courthouse is not called a suit but a referral. There are also no plaintiffs and defendants but claimants and respondents. Therefore when the respondent returns his or her appropriately filled forms and response, a date is set aside for the first meeting. Another way by which an action may be commenced is through the process of court referral. Here a matter which is already undergoing a court trial may be referred by the Judge to mediation, where the Judge thinks it is the most appropriate way to resolve the issue. Referrals from the courts may be made independently by the judge or at the request of any party in the case, who through his lawyer requests a stay of proceedings in court to allow parties first try out amicable resolution in the multi-door courthouse. Where parties resolve at mediation, the court pronounces it as the consent judgment of the court. Where however, the mediation fails, court trial continues from where it last stopped. The third method which is rarely used is the ’Direct Intervention’ method where the multi-door courthouse is empowered to offer to assist feuding parties to resolve a case of public interest. I should not conclude this piece without a word on self-help. Although it is said that a disputant can institute a case and go through mediation without the need of a mediation advocate (lawyer trained to represent client at mediation) it is best advised that this should be done seldomly. Nothing equates professional guidance. Think through the implications of self-medication and be the judge of this position.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obasanjo’s coalition: Why we dare Buhari – Oyinlola

— 10th February 2018

Former governor of Osun State and a leader of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has opened up on why people of like minds, came together to challenge Nigeria’s current leadership structure headed by President Muhammadu Buhari. In this exclusive interview with Saturday Sun, Oyinlola said the launch of the coalition, initiated recently…

  • Nigerian politicians, including my father, are liars

    — 10th February 2018

    –Prof Adedibu, eldest son of late strongman of Ibadan politics The death of Chief Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu a decade ago has indeed eclipsed political merchandising and thuggery in Ibadan; a legacy of the acclaimed strongman of Ibadan politics.  But only few people knew that he left behind a Professor of Chemistry, who happened to be…

  • How Gov Ortom used and dumped us

    — 10th February 2018

    –Gololo, leader of Benue herdsmen Herdsmen in Benue have provided fresh insight into the recent killings and crisis rocking the state. Coordinator of the Benue State chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Garius Gololo, revealed that the genesis of the recent killings could be traced to the decision of Governor…

  • Get Ready For Igbo Presidency Now, Ralph Obioha Tells Ndigbo

    — 10th February 2018

    Elder statesman, and a chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Ralph Obioha has said that President Muhammadu Buhari may get a second term, if he amends the manner he is running the country. Speaking with VINCENT KALU, the former member of the House of Representatives asked the Igbo to exercise patience till…

  • How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK

    — 10th February 2018

    …COL. AWUSA OPENS CAN OF WORMS MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos He was in love with the military and, indeed, had a promising career in the Nigerian Army after being granted a Direct Short Service Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on October 4, 1989. Later, he converted to Direct Regular Commission and was deployed to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share