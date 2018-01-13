The Sun News
Latest
13th January 2018 - How to teach your teenage son about his body
13th January 2018 - BEING A MOM: What your teenage daughter wants you to know but won’t tell you
13th January 2018 - Why marriages are crashing
13th January 2018 - I’ve found love again –Juliet Ibrahim, actress
13th January 2018 - Is Paddy Adenuga feeling bluesy?
13th January 2018 - Tommy Faith begins New Year on positive note
13th January 2018 - Wealthy Pharmacist, Dr. Obiora Chukwuka’s daughter, Chidinma marries
13th January 2018 - Buruji Kashamu’s new game
13th January 2018 - HERDSMEN ATTACKS: NIGERIA MAY EXPLODE SOON – COL. NYIAM
13th January 2018 - Chris Christian: I’ve written141 books
Home / Features / How to teach your teenage son about his body

How to teach your teenage son about his body

— 13th January 2018

Being a dad By Kate Halim

If you are having a hard time talking to your son as he gets older, you are not alone. Many fathers often feel uncomfortable or embarrassed talking with their son about certain topics, like his body and puberty.

Some fathers don’t think they have the right knowledge to share with their teenage sons. But these boys need to be taught these things so that they don’t end up picking the wrong information from the streets or peers.

Boys get lots of information, some true, some false from their peers and the media, so they need Daddy’s help to sort it all out.

As a father, you have the ability to separate facts from fiction for your child. Teaching your son about his body should be an open, honest and continuous conversation, starting at an early age.

When boys are 8 or 9 years old, they are widely varied in their levels of curiosity and understanding. Some may ask lots of questions, while others may be wondering about things to themselves.

Respond to their questions, but don’t wait for them to come to you. And, if they ask you a question you are not ready to respond to, it’s okay to say, “Let me think about it.” Just make sure you follow through with an answer.

To help you feel more confident in talking with your son, here are some things to teach him about his body.

It’s normal to think about appearance and to want to be handsome and attractive. Be open to discussing unrealistic expectations of body image. Avoid calling your son ‘fat’ or ‘skinny,’ and avoid negative comments about your own body. Your son will pick up on them, affecting their own attitudes toward body image.

Stress healthy eating and personal hygiene, as well as rest and safety practices. Emphasize the importance of safety, such as wearing a helmet or seatbelt, in all situations.

Stay away from euphemisms when talking with your son. Instead, use direct language. This means using anatomical terms to explain body parts and their functions accurately and factually.

Boys should know what physical and emotional changes are associated with puberty by the time they are 10 years old. That may seem young, but think of it as preparation. Boys should know what to expect with puberty before it starts.

Sex is natural and a part of the human life cycle. Talking to your son about it doesn’t have to be one formal, serious conversation and then you are done. Stay composed and conversational, so they can feel comfortable talking with you about sex any time.

And don’t be surprised if he gets quiet, starts talking about something else, or walks away. He definitely heard you, but he may need some time to let what he just learned sink in.

With the rise of social media, breaches of privacy should be guarded against. Talk with your son about the importance of privacy including bodies, personal space, and personal information, respecting his own privacy, as well as others’. Teach him about social media responsibility.

Teach your son to respect himself. This goes beyond taking care of the body. If someone is bullying him or touching him in an inappropriate or harmful way, help him feel comfortable with saying “no” and telling an adult. It will be easier for him if you already established an open, honest dialogue.

Your son will probably start to notice that girls’ bodies are changing, too. Be ready to discuss changes in their female friends’ bodies and how to respect them. Discourage harmful or disrespectful thoughts about girls learned from friends, media or other sources.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HERDSMEN ATTACKS: NIGERIA MAY EXPLODE SOON – COL. NYIAM

— 13th January 2018

Series of socio-economic challenges facing the country including problems of insecurity and other social vices have been traced to lack of visionary leaders in the country. Making this submission in an interview with TUNDE THOMAS, Colonel Tony Nyiam (retd) lamented that Nigeria has not been blessed with visionary leaders either in the years past or…

  • A’ Court upholds interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s $5.8m, N2.5bn

    — 13th January 2018

    By Lukman Olabiyi Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday  upheld the order of interim forfeiture of the sum of $5, 842, 316.66 and N2, 421, 953, 522.78 traced to the accounts of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, to the Federal Government. Justice Mojisola  Olatoregun of the Federal High Court,  Lagos,…

  • Navy appoints 3 new FOCs, redeploys others

    — 13th January 2018

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Navy has announced the appointment of three new Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs), and other appointments to man the various commands, units and formations across the country. The appointments also saw to the redeployment of 95 commodores to various commands, units and establishments of the service. Under the new arrangement,…

  • Buhari thanks well wishers as son leaves hospital

    — 13th January 2018

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation to all men and women of goodwill for their prayers and best wishes, which have now seen his son, Yusuf, being discharged from the hospital. Mr. Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, conveyed the president’s appreciation in a statement issued in…

  • Rivers begins trial of alleged ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike

    — 13th January 2018

    • Accused collapses in court The trial of suspected ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, commenced on Friday at the Rivers State High Court 9, where he was arraigned before Justice Adolphus Enebeli. Ifeanyi Dike allegedly murdered 8-year-old girl, Chikamso Favour in August 2017, after raping and harvesting her genitals. Also arraigned before Justice Adolphus Enebeli are: Ogochukwu…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share