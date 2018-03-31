The Sun News
Latest
31st March 2018 - How to teach children to say, ‘I’m sorry’
31st March 2018 - What we love about committed relationships
31st March 2018 - Is He a Husband Material?
31st March 2018 - We Would Not Have Married Until Much Later – Husband, We Were Not Prepared; Pregnancy Forced Us Into Marriage – Wife
31st March 2018 - Buhari commends investors for believing in Nigeria
31st March 2018 - Pray for God’s control of Nigeria – Okorocha tells Christians at Easter
31st March 2018 - Easter: Live like Christ, Gov Dickson tells Christians
31st March 2018 - Bomb blasts rock Maiduguri
30th March 2018 - Easter: Ortom reaffirms stand on safety of his people
30th March 2018 - Enugu Govt. awards additional NI.I70b road contracts
Home / Features / How to teach children to say, ‘I’m sorry’

How to teach children to say, ‘I’m sorry’

— 31st March 2018

Sorry seems to be the hardest word because many people are unable to say that one little word. It should trip off the tongue the way “hello” does. But often, it doesn’t.
In fact, you probably know a person who never seems to apologize for any mistake and if they do, it’s with such agony and turmoil, you would think they were ripping their own tongue out.
Fathers can do something to change that by teaching their children early to say sorry and mean it when they offend or hurt others.
Learning that mistakes are inevitable and that our significance as a person is not based solely on our behaviour is a great kick-off to an important conversation about apology.
Here’s what fathers should bear in mind when teaching their children how to say they are sorry and mean it.
Start early but not too early. Before you teach a child to apologize, you need to be sure they are able to understand the perspectives of others. By age 3 or 4, children can acknowledge others’ ideas.
By age 5, children have the ability to imagine and anticipate consequences and the capacity to understand the purpose and need for saying sorry when their behaviour results in rule-breaking or hurting others.
Modeling is key when it comes to teaching children how to apologize. Children learn from their environment what a healthy relationship is, and their parents are their main teachers. Fathers should lead by example and apologize when they offend or hurt other people so that their children can learn from them.
A hollow apology is no better than the complete absence of an apology. The most important thing to get across is sincerity. Modeling a sincere apology to your child when necessary will help them in their ability to apologize to the people in their world too.
When apologizing to your child, identify what you are sorry for and why you are sorry for it. Something like, “I’m sorry for yelling at you yesterday. I know when I yell, it makes you feel sad. I don’t like yelling at you because I love you.”
Then chat with your kid about it if there’s more to chat about, and feel free to circle back to the thing that was upsetting in the first place (e.g., chores, sibling rivalry, etc.) to try to solve the problem.
To help your child understand the difference between a sincere apology and a forced apology, frame the situation as if they were in the shoes of the person who was offended by their action.
Identifying the cause as well as chatting about appropriate social graces will teach the child how to have and maintain rich, meaningful relationships with the people who are special to them.
Forcing a child to apologize when they don’t empathize teaches the wrong lesson: it says that apologies have no meaning. Empathy is dismissed when apologies have no value.
When the words ‘I’m sorry’ are said without authenticity, responsibility for the hurtful action is evaded. Delivering a meaningless apology undermines respect for the other person. Let your child know this and learn to apologize genuinely.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari commends investors for believing in Nigeria

— 31st March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,  Muhammadu Buhari, concluded his two-day working visit to Lagos State by touring the ongoing construction works at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island. This is even as he commended foreign investors who believe in Nigeria and are willing to invest in the country. Buhari, who…

  • Pray for God’s control of Nigeria – Okorocha tells Christians at Easter

    — 31st March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has urged Christians in the country to seize the opportunity of the Easter celebration to pray for the nation and the state. Governor Okorocha who stated this in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, on his Easter message…

  • Easter: Live like Christ, Gov Dickson tells Christians

    — 31st March 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, the Honorable Henry Seriake Dickson has urged Nigerians, particularly Christians to jealously cherish and guide their faith by living a Christ-like life of selfless service, sacrifice, love and righteousness. The Governor in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo noted that, without the death and resurrection of…

  • Bomb blast

    Bomb blasts rock Maiduguri

    — 31st March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Multiple explosions have occurred in Maiduguri, Borno State. The explosions were heard around Muna General area which has experienced similar incidents in the past. Sources said casualties are feared even as rescue workers including military and policemen are at the scene for clearance of the area. Details later

  • Easter: Ortom reaffirms stand on safety of his people

    — 30th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As the world celebrates Easter, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged people of the state not to lose hope, stressing that his administration is committed to bringing herdsmen attacks to an end to enable thousands of internally displaced persons, currently in eight camps across the state, to return home. Governor Ortom,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share