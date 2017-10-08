The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - How to take care of your Joints
8th October 2017 - Does coffee(caffeine) improve your memory?
8th October 2017 - That long day in September
8th October 2017 - Nigerian models taking over the world – Elohor Aisien, Founder of Beth Models
8th October 2017 - Using calisthenics for social re-orientation
8th October 2017 - A word on welfare programme for unemployed graduates
8th October 2017 - The Las Vegas massacre
8th October 2017 - More on the restructuring debate
7th October 2017 - BREAKING: Nigeria picks World Cup ticket, beats Zambia
7th October 2017 - New Computer Village: Govt meets stakeholders over relocation of ICT market
Home / Health / How to take care of your Joints

How to take care of your Joints

— 8th October 2017

Just as the tread on your tires wears away over time, the cartilage that cushions your joints can break down, too. It’s a condition called osteoarthritis. And without enough padding, your bones will hurt when they rub against each other.

Frayed cartilage can’t heal or grow back. “There’s no way to reverse the arthritis once it has started,” says Michaela M. Schneiderbauer, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. But you can ease the pain and protect the cartilage you still have. Use these tips to slow the damage.

1. Slim down if you’re overweight. It will help take stress off your knees and hips. Every pound you lose removes 4 pounds of pressure off your knee. That lessens wear and tear in the joint, Schneiderbauer says. “You may actually slow the progress of arthritis if you lose a significant amount of weight.”

What’s “significant”? “Every 10 pounds you lose will reduce pain by 20%,” says Charles Bush-Joseph, MD, of Rush University Medical Center.

2. Do aerobic exercise. Arthritis pain may make you reluctant to work out, but research shows that pain and stiffness get worse when you aren’t active enough. Regular exercise that gets your heart pumping will boost your blood flow, which keeps cartilage well nourished. And an extra benefit: it helps you reach a healthy weight.

“Stay as active as you can tolerate,” Schneiderbauer says. “But avoid high-impact activities, like jumping and running.” Better choices are things like walking, cycling, and swimming. Aim for 30 minutes of aerobic exercise at least 5 days a week.

3. Build stronger muscles around your joints. It can help your body absorb some of the shock that normally goes through your joint when you move around during the day.

“A strong muscle will prevent a limb from slapping down on the pavement and jarring the joint,” Bush-Joseph says.

Try to build up the muscles that surround your joint. To improve symptoms in your knee, for example, strengthen the quadriceps muscles, which are in the front of your thigh. A physical therapist or personal trainer with experience in working with people with arthritis can show you exercises that will help.

4. Stretch every day. It will help you improve your ability to move your joints. This not only fights stiffness but also helps protect the cartilage from more wear and tear.

“The more joints move, the more the cartilage gets nourished by the joint fluid,” Bush-Joseph says. He recommends yoga or Pilates to make you more flexible. “Don’t feel like you have to be perfect in class. Instructors will accommodate people with limitations.”

5. Try glucosamine and chondroitin supplements. They may help protect your cartilage, though there’s no proof that either one will rebuild it or slow down your arthritis. Some studies suggest they can ease your pain.

6. Use over-the-counter pain relievers for flare-ups. Some common ones are naproxen (Aleve), ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), aspirin, and acetaminophen (Tylenol). Check with your doctor to decide which one is safe for you. Make sure to read the label and take them only as directed.

Over-the-counter painkillers are a good choice for short-term relief during flare-ups of arthritis pain, Schneiderbauer says. If you think you need one every day, talk it over with your doctor.

“If you end up taking it for months or years, it may be time to think about joint replacement surgery,” Schneiderbauer says.

7. If home remedies fail, ask your doctor about injections. Cortisone shots are good for short-term flare-ups. Hyaluronan injections may help, too. It may work as a lubricant and anti-inflammatory in your joint.

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Nigeria picks World Cup ticket, beats Zambia

— 7th October 2017

The Super Eagles of Nigeria this evening in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State defeated the Chipolopolo of Zambia by 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier encounter. Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi shot  Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup finals  in Russia with a goal, the only one in the tense encounter that saw both teams putting in…

  • New Computer Village: Govt meets stakeholders over relocation of ICT market

    — 7th October 2017

    By Emeka Anokwuru Lagos State Government has assured residents of Katangowa, in AgbadoOke-Odo Local Council Development Area, host community of the new Computer Village, that their interest, whether personal or collective, will be protected even as plans are being concluded to flag off the project. Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, WasiuAbiolaAnifowose, who represented…

  • 2019: No one should stop Fayose – Ladoja

    — 7th October 2017

    …says APC should perish thought of taking power from PDP in Ekiti in 2018 Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashid Ladoja has said that no one in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) should stop Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose from contesting for Presidency in 2019 saying it is the governor’s fundermantal human rights…

  • Senate tasks Police  boss on housing scheme

    — 7th October 2017

    Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim has advised the Inspector General of Police , Mr Ibrahim Idris to do everything within his power to provide decent and affordable shelter  for  personnel of the Force . He counseled that the ongoing housing projects for policemen in different parts of the country…

  • Okowa gets Dignity Of Man award at UNN 57th Founders’ Day

    — 7th October 2017

      From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has bagged the ‘Dignity of Man Award’ of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). The award was conferred on Okowa at the 57th Founders’ Day ceremony of UNN, which was attended by the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The Sultan of Sokoto,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share