Home / National / How to sustain Achuzia’s legacies –Nwodo

How to sustain Achuzia’s legacies –Nwodo

— 6th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, yesterday, in Asaba, led top executive members of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation to eulogise the late Col. Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia and gave insight on how to sustain his legacies.

Achuzia, a war veteran, former secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Ikemba of Asaba breathed his last on February 26, 2018, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Leading Ohanaeze chieftains, including the Vice President-General, Dr. Sylvanus Ebigwe and Secretary-General, Uche Okwukwu, among others on a condolence visit to the bereaved family, Chief Nwodo said:

“To sustain the legacies of the late Biafran warlord, we must live like him, be as brave and courageous as he was. We will continuously remember him, beginning with the burial; we are going to devote a day for him.

“We are going to have a night of tributes in Enugu, if the family approves, in which we will assemble Igbo leaders to eulogise him and to highlight those things about him which are worthy of emulation.

“It is your duty to document this, so that many more will know about him, and he can then mentor in absentia,” he told newsmen shortly after signing the condolence register.

Addressing the bereaved children earlier, he described Achuzia as an icon and a war general who championed Igbo course, when Igbo were pushed to the wall.

He said after the civil war, Achuzia continued to serve Ndigbo as he became the secretary general of Ohaneze where “he discharged his duties with courage, poise and forthrightness.”

He said: “The news of his death is disheartening. Although he was one of the few who lived up to old age, and had a fulfilled life, we never wanted him to go because his experience would have continued to serve as a fountain of knowledge to the younger generation.

“We have come symbolically on behalf of Igbo people worldwide to condole with you. With the approval of the family, Ohanaeze will play a crucial role in the burial activities of our late father.”

Signing the condolence register, Nwodo wrote: “We are here to pay condolence visit to the family of our great leader, Ogbueshi Joe Achuzia, an indefatigable fighter for the rights of our people, a general of the people’s army, a past secretary general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, a loving father and patriot. May his soul rest in peace.”

Sharing his thoughts on the contentious restructuring, Nwodo said Igbo have been justified with the recent report of Governor Nasir el-Rufai, which supported the clamour for restructuring.

“I believe our country is already dead, the present structure cannot be sustained; and if we don’t do anything about it, this country will collapse.

“I am happy that after we had been described as confusionists and people who have nothing to do, Governor el-Rufai and his group have come out to acknowledge that the country needs to be restructured.

“The southern governors have taken a resolution on devolution of power, the National Assembly has taken decision on devolution of power. That means we are winning,” he stated.

