How to start a business in Nigeria— 19th June 2017
Are you interested in starting your own business in Nigeria? Then you need to read this article and follow it to the later. Daily, a lot of people are attracted to the idea of starting their own business because of all the good things that comes from being independent i.e, being your own boss. Sadly, many of the businesses started by these people fail. While there are a lot of reasons why businesses fail, some of these failures come as a result of not rightly starting the business. Follow the steps below to start your own business in Nigeria and grow it.
IDEA DEVELOPMENT
Ideas are the basis of a business. Without business ideas, there will be no business and as such, the first step to starting your own business is coming up with a business idea. This can either be a product you want to manufacture and sell or probably selling other people’s products. Aside products, rendering services are also great ideas.
WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN AND GET FUND
After coming up with a business idea, the next step is planning how to start, run and profit from the business. This planning is documented and known as a business plan. Without a plan, the chances of a business surviving is slim. Don’t cut corners here. From the plan you develop, you will know if this business will succeed or not. This is because it is written out of extensive research. Check online resources on how to write a business plan.
REGISTRATION
After coming up with a business plan, the next step (you can skip it now, but it is a must when the business start growing) is registering the business with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). You can either register a business as a Sole proprietorship, Private Limited Liability Company or Public Limited Liability Company.
TAX REGISTRATION
The legal process of setting up your business isn’t complete until you have registered with the Federal and State Inland Revenue services. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is where you would send all the Value Added Taxes, Company Income Taxes and Withholding taxes, while the State Inland revenue would be in charge of collecting all PAYE taxes deducted on your employees a well as other necessary taxes and levies. Depending on your location, you may also need to register with some local government agencies for payment of some taxes and levies.
OBTAIN OTHER NECESSARY LICENSE
Depending on the nature of the business, you might be required to register and obtain license from some bodies. Example, when starting a pharmacy, you are required to get a license from the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN).
GET A LOCATION
there’s hardly any serious business you can start today without getting a physical address. Even the serious online businesses now have offices. However, location is more important for offline businesses.
GET OTHER REQUIREMENTS
Aside your office, you need to get other things like the products you sell and employees before starting your business.
MANAGEMENT
After you have started the business, the next is management and you have to be good at it to stop the business from collapsing. Read management books and if possible, enrol in a training course that will develop your managerial skills.
How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story
23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!
Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!
Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!
Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!
Read your favourite song lyrics here!
Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!
7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!
About author
Related Articles
-
-
5 things your hair stylist will prefer you didn’t know18th June 2017
-
7 signs you are consuming too much sugar18th June 2017
-
Latest
How to start a business in Nigeria— 19th June 2017
Are you interested in starting your own business in Nigeria? Then you need to read this article and follow it to the later. Daily, a lot of people are attracted to the idea of starting their own business because of all the good things that comes from being independent i.e, being your own boss. Sadly,…
-
Court remands Niger PDP Chair in prison custody— 19th June 2017
From: JOHN ADAMS, MINNA A Minna High Court, presided over by Justice Aliyu Mohammed Maiyaki, on Monday, remanded the Niger State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Tanko Beji, in prison custody till Friday, when he will rule on his bail application Counsel to Beji, Mr. Olajide Ayodele (SAN) had asked the court…
-
Alleged N600m fraud: Court admits evidence against ex-Naval boss, Jibrin— 19th June 2017
Justice A. S. Umar of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Monday, June 19, 2017 admitted in evidence two documents tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), against a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, who is standing trial for alleged corruption. At the last…
-
Epe: Abducted students’ll soon be re-united with parents, says AIG— 19th June 2017
From: Moshood Adebayo Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, comprising Lagos and Ogun States Police Commands, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim, has assured parents of the kidnapped students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla-Epe, that they would soon be reunited with their wards. Ibrahim, who spoke, on Monday, with Government House Correspondents,…
-
Lassa Fever: Anambra govt. confirms one dead, 65 on surveillance— 19th June 2017
The Anambra State Government, on Monday, confirmed that a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever, while 65 others were being monitored. Director of Public Health, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Okafor, told newsmen in Awka that the deceased (name withheld) was a student in one private nursing school in Nkpor, Idemili North. Okafor…
-
Entertainment
Beauty Queen: Talent, intelligence trumps mere beauty— 18th June 2017
Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has advised future beauty queens to work more on showcasing their talents and intellect rather than physical beauty during the various stages of selection and their tenure in office. The reigning queen, Obiadi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a visit by the Miss Nigeria Organisation that her unique…
South-West Report
Ondo apc: A house divided against itself— 15th June 2017
From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure When it was thought that the internal crisis that rocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State prior to the gubernatorial had ended, the party is in for another crisis. It was assumed the party would be more united having been at the helm of affairs in the state. But…
-
Abuja Metro
How man hacked pregnant lover to death over domestic chores— 14th June 2017
•Women, groups demand justice From NKECHI CHIMA ONYELE When Hannah, a native of Benue State, moved in with Matthew a few years ago, she had hoped that they would become husband and wife. After bearing three female children in quick succession for Matthew, the Tiv native had hoped earnestly that her fourth pregnancy would bring a male child,…
Oriental News
Arms smuggling in Nnewi untrue, says Anambra Police Commissioner— 18th June 2017
The Anambra Police Command has described as ‘untrue’ media reports stating the discovery of arms and ammunition in an articulated vehicle that conveyed yam tubers into Nnewi on June 12. The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Sam Okaula told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Sunday in Awka that nothing…
-
Features
How US doctors offer free health services to Kebbi residents— 19th June 2017
From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Over 2,800 patients that visited Kalgo Specialists Hospital in Kebbi State recently went back to their respective homes with a smile on their faces. That was after they were diligently attended to by 29 US based doctors and their 40 other Nigerian counterparts for free. The patients were evaluated and treated…
Literary Review
Ben Obumselu (1930 –2017): An extraordinary literary life— 12th June 2017
By Isidore Diala Professor Ben Obumselu, who was laid to rest on Friday June 9, 2017, at his hometown, Oba, in Anambra State, remarked in a 1990 article: “Every man is a lover and follows the Muse.” He meant to point to the legion of human compulsions and fixations, and placed in hierarchical…
-
Lifeline
Nnewi: Portrait of billionaires’ city— 19th June 2017
•Evans’ crimes can never damage our town’s reputation – Traditional ruler, residents By Tope Adeboboye In the past several days, Nnewi, an industrial town in the south of Anambra State, has been the subject on the lips of most Nigerians. This is not surprising. The recently arrested kidnapper, Chukwudumeje ‘Evans’ Onwuamadike, claims Nnewi as his…
Education Review
JAMB commended over blacklist of 48 computer based test centres— 15th June 2017
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commended JAMB for blacklisting 48 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres used for the 2017 UTME. The President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the owners of the blacklisted centres should also be prosecuted. The 48…
-
Marketing Matters
Indomie, Coca-Cola, Delta State come out tops at 2016 ADVAN Awards— 30th November 2016
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) rolled out the red carpet to celebrate outstanding achievers at the 2016 ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, last weekend. The event threw up new champions who would bask in the…
TSWeekend
‘How I started TV business in my room’— 16th June 2017
By Rita Okoye He has worked in five different companies before establishing one of the largest video-on-demand online platforms, IbakaTV. Blessed Ilukor Idornigie, in this interview, talks about his foray into the entertainment industry, his plans and expectations. How and why did you set up IbakaTV? The hunger to come up with something more…
Columnists
-
‘Our mumu don do’— 19th June 2017
It seems Nigerians are dancing to a strange, macabre music. Our dance steps are uncoordinated because we know not the lyrics and in our frenzy, we just joined the dance. The din is getting louder and the dust of dancing feet, swirling in the air, blowing dust into our eyes such that we do not…
-
Did past Nigerian heroes labour in vain? MKO Abiola as case study— 19th June 2017
Last Monday was June 12, the most chronic man-made Nigerian date, which may never die a natural death. Safe for some states in the southwest, the home region of Nigeria’s democracy martyr, Basorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, the country largely ignored the epoch-making date. While Lagos and co. kept the hollow annual ritual of public-holidaying…
-
Birthday nostalgia about ‘Midweek Times’— 19th June 2017
TODAY, June 19, 2017, commemorates my birthday. In celebrating it, I have chosen to recollect one of my most glorious moments as a communicator. The epic of my inimitable professional ascent was my editorship of a midweek four-page pullout in the Daily Times of yore called Midweek Times. You want to know my age?…
-
Evans and the gang— 19th June 2017
Until a week or so ago, his name didn’t ring a bell in the ears of many Nigerians. If at all it made any meaning or sense, it was in the circle of his co-travellers in the crime world and the nation’s security apparatchik where he had established himself, as king of terror and nightmare….
-
Why are Nigerian talents performers everywhere else except in Nigeria?— 18th June 2017
The takeoff point for my reflection in this article is my experience with recruitment both as a public officer and even after my retirement from public service. There is no human resource manager in Nigeria in the public and the private sector that will not be familiar with this tragic experience. There are some positions…
-
What does Atiku want?— 18th June 2017
Atiku Abubakar, the mercurial politician from Jada community in Adamawa State is up and about. Without his voicing it, many have concluded that his recent public commentaries, increased visibility and preachments about how to mould Nigeria into a better nation are all aimed at staking a claim on the Presidency of Nigeria in 2019. Make…
-
Coup d’etat is possible anywhere— 18th June 2017
Who says coup d’état is not possible in Nigeria or anywhere for that matter? Let no one delude themselves and treat their citizens anyhow on the false oars that coup is not possible or that no individual or group of individuals can touch them. The purpose of this essay is not to incite a coup…
-
The Arewa declaration!— 18th June 2017
Ours is a nation full of irony. A nation of doublespeak, the more you can deceive the faster you are elevated to positions of higher responsibilities. We are very insincere and we take great delight in making a mockery of serious issues. We are betrayers of the first class order. A pastor recently gave a…
-
The return of kwashiorkor in Nigeria— 18th June 2017
I was a young boy in primary four, a displaced refugee in the late 60s, when I first saw a case of kwashiorkor, during the Biafran/Nigerian civil war, and a retired Permanent Secretary when I saw a second case of kwashiorkor in an Internally Displaced Person’s(IDP) camp in Nigeria. In both instances my reactions were…
-
Season of national stupidity— 18th June 2017
The flag was beautiful, it had all the colours of the rainbow on the upper right hand corner but the flag was predominantly white and green. There were a lot of people, gaily dressed standing in groups. There was music and traditional Yoruba music. It was like a very big owambe party in full swing….
Leave a reply