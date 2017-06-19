The Sun News
How to start a business in Nigeria

How to start a business in Nigeria

— 19th June 2017

Are you interested in starting your own business in Nigeria? Then you need to read this article and follow it to the later. Daily, a lot of people are attracted to the idea of starting their own business because of all the good things that comes from being independent i.e, being your own boss. Sadly, many of the businesses started by these people fail. While there are a lot of reasons why businesses fail, some of these failures come as a result of not rightly starting the business. Follow the steps below to start your own business in Nigeria and grow it.

IDEA DEVELOPMENT

Ideas are the basis of a business. Without business ideas, there will be no business and as such, the first step to starting your own business is coming up with a business idea. This can either be a product you want to manufacture and sell or probably selling other people’s products. Aside products, rendering services are also great ideas.

WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN AND GET FUND

After coming up with a business idea, the next step is planning how to start, run and profit from the business. This planning is documented and known as a business plan. Without a plan, the chances of a business surviving is slim. Don’t cut corners here. From the plan you develop, you will know if this business will succeed or not. This is because it is written out of extensive research. Check online resources on how to write a business plan.

REGISTRATION

After coming up with a business plan, the next step (you can skip it now, but it is a must when the business start growing) is registering the business with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). You can either register a business as a Sole proprietorship,  Private Limited Liability Company or Public Limited Liability Company.

TAX REGISTRATION

The legal process of setting up your business isn’t complete until you have registered with the Federal and State Inland Revenue services. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is where you would send all the Value Added Taxes, Company Income Taxes and Withholding taxes, while the State Inland revenue would be in charge of collecting all PAYE taxes deducted on your employees a well as other necessary taxes and levies. Depending on your location, you may also need to register with some local government agencies for payment of some taxes and levies.

OBTAIN OTHER NECESSARY LICENSE

Depending on the nature of the business, you might be required to register and obtain license from some bodies. Example, when starting a pharmacy, you are required to get a license from the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN).

GET A LOCATION

there’s hardly any serious business you can start today without getting a physical address. Even the serious online businesses now have offices. However, location is more important for offline businesses.

GET OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Aside your office, you need to get other things like the products you sell and employees before starting your business.

MANAGEMENT

After you have started the business, the next is management and you have to be good at it to stop the business from collapsing. Read management books and if possible, enrol in a training course that will develop your managerial skills.

Latest

How to start a business in Nigeria

— 19th June 2017

Are you interested in starting your own business in Nigeria? Then you need to read this article and follow it to the later. Daily, a lot of people are attracted to the idea of starting their own business because of all the good things that comes from being independent i.e, being your own boss. Sadly,…

  • Court remands Niger PDP Chair in prison custody

    — 19th June 2017

    From: JOHN ADAMS, MINNA A Minna High Court, presided over by Justice Aliyu Mohammed Maiyaki, on Monday, remanded the Niger State  chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Tanko Beji, in prison custody till Friday, when he will rule on his bail application Counsel to Beji, Mr. Olajide Ayodele (SAN) had asked the court…

  • Alleged N600m fraud: Court admits evidence against ex-Naval boss, Jibrin

    — 19th June 2017

    Justice A. S. Umar of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Monday, June 19, 2017 admitted in evidence two documents tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), against a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, who is standing trial for alleged corruption. At the last…

  • Epe: Abducted students’ll soon be re-united with parents, says AIG

    — 19th June 2017

    From: Moshood Adebayo Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2,  comprising Lagos and Ogun States Police Commands, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim, has assured  parents of the kidnapped students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla-Epe, that they would soon be reunited with their wards. Ibrahim, who spoke, on Monday, with Government House Correspondents,…

  • Lassa Fever: Anambra govt. confirms one dead, 65 on surveillance

    — 19th June 2017

    The Anambra State Government, on Monday, confirmed that a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever, while 65 others were being monitored. Director of Public Health, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Okafor, told newsmen in Awka that the deceased (name withheld) was a student in one private nursing school in Nkpor, Idemili North. Okafor…

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
