How to set up fashion design business

The Nigerian fashion industry is a multi-billion naira industry with a record of high achievers, both past and present. It is an industry that supports and promotes looking good, and you can decide your profit in this business. You can even decide if you want to go international with your fashion design business. A fashion design business is creativity.

There are recognised names in the fashion industry, all of them doing well and will continue to do well in the business, raking billions of naira. You too can become one of them if you take your place.

Fashion design business is a lucrative one that can get you N150,000 or more weekly. By investing in fashion design business small today, you can grow up to the level of the big names in the industry in the next few years.

To understand the potential in this business, check out the names of few fashion designers and their net worth.

The market is getting bigger and bigger as more people become fashion-aware, meaning you could even achieve more than these names if you get creative and discover how to put your ideas into good use in fashion business.

A fashion designer is someone who designs fashionable clothes for individuals or group of people. As a fashion designer, you need to be fashionable and fashion conscious to be able to satisfy your customers. To become a fashion designer, here are some of the steps you need to take. Remember, this write-up is aimed at giving you the business idea while you go out there to get your specialised training in fashion designing.

Get professional training in fashion design

To be a successful fashion designer, you need to have the deep knowledge about how to put pieces of cloths or pieces of leaders together to make good fashion. To learn this, you must undergo training in any fashion design institute. Training period is usually between six and 15 months. Training enables you to know everything about designing and sewing clothes as well as making other things because fashion is much more than cloth. You need to learn how to run a sewing machine, how to cut cloth to fit and so on.

Capital

With N200,000 you can start a fashion design business on a very small scale but aim for something big if you can afford it. You need to invest in this wisely by getting a good location, good tools and equipment. You also need to employ very good support staff. This will ensure quality in your services. Good location will also ensure that you have access to well paying customers.

You need to rent a shop for the business. Renting a flat of two-three bedrooms in a good location will be most desirable. The location you should be looking at should be in close proximity to the customers. You should also consider your close competition. If you have lots of close competition in the area where you rent your shop, you might end up having a tight competition, so consider your close substitutes when getting a good location.

Equipment for fashion designer

Some of the equipment needed in small scale fashion designer business include the following:

Tape rule: The measuring tape is used to measure accurate size. For example, you will need to measure your client’s waist, hipsize, full length and so on. How to measure your client accurate is part of what you will be taught at the training institute. Two or three pairs of scissors used for cutting cloth.

Threads: You will need to buy different colours of thread; the thread is mainly used with needle to sew clothes.

Needles: Neeedles are used with thread to sew clothes.

Chair: You need chairs for yourself and your customers to sit on.

Table: You need table of different sizes for cutting cloths.

A complete set of sewing machine: The sewing machine is used to join pieces of cloths

A weaving machine: You need this machine to perfect your sewing, which makes your sewing very neat.

Embroidery machine: An embroidery machine is used to make designs on clothes.

Generator: A generating set of about 10KVA to power your equipment when there is power failure.

Profit potential in fashion design business

Your profit depends on the number of clothes you make per day. For this reason, you need to employ more hands to help you achieve your target number of clothes per day and also to avoid disappointing your customers.