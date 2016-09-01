The Sun News
1st September 2016 - Lagos thriving night business
1st September 2016 - Sanusi, Soludo and conspiracy of criticism
1st September 2016 - Niger Delta: APC don’t escalate this bonfire (1)
1st September 2016 - Police take over Ondo APC secretariat
1st September 2016 - I’m not Mimiko’s lackey -Jegede
1st September 2016 - Ondo Guber Watch: Why we held primary election in Ibadan –Sheriff faction
1st September 2016 - APC harvests more PDP key members 
1st September 2016 - Attorney General cautions against election violence
1st September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: Police will be neutral –IGP
1st September 2016 - How to refocus Nigerian youths –Udorah
Udorah

How to refocus Nigerian youths –Udorah

— 1st September 2016

Chairman of the United Anambra Youth Assembly (U-AYA), Lagos, Hon Austine Onyekachukwu Udorah, has urged Nigerian youths to engage in good causes instead of getting involved in illegal activities that will put them in trouble. In this interview, he spoke on various issues.
Since you assumed office, there have been positive developments in your organisation; What change are you trying to bring by encouraging youths at the grassroots to participate in politics?
Studies have shown that the consciousness of young people in politics is more streamlined to the federal and state level. So, we want to awake the youths, by demanding accountability at the local level. Yes, many of them believe that government ends at the federal and state levels. They don’t know that there is so much responsibility at the local government level and many local government chairmen have taken advantage of this ignorance. This is one of the changes we want to bring.
Do you think that government will be better off in tapping into the potential of the youth?
There is no doubt that the youth are not only energetic but also full of ideas. Don’t forget that many of them today are professionals in different fields and when they bring their expertise to bear on these fields, government activities would no longer be business as usual. That is to say that government business would be done the normal way than what it used to be. Therefore, I am an advocate of government tapping into the potential of the youth.
What informed the formation of United Anambra Youth Assembly (U-AYA)?
United Anambra Youth Assembly came into being as a result of the need to rescue Anambra State from the shackles of detractors and oppressors. It became necessary and imperative when situation on ground called for differentiation between those who mean well and those who are interested only in imposing their selfish political will on others in the state. More so, after taking a critical look at the unfolding youth’s involvement in politics, it became important to put up a structure that will encourage more youths participation in politics as well as support the present administration in her bid to develop the state.
What are the expected roles of U-AYA in the development of Anambra State?
Anambra State today is blessed with a listening governor who has the interest of the state at heart and who is committed to its development. Therefore, all that is needed most is to complement his efforts in making the state a beautiful bride. But all these cannot be realized without peace and unity. So, the unity and well being of Anambra people is of paramount importance to united Anambra youth assembly. Our primary role therefore is to engage in those things that tend to unite us as a people beside maintenance of law and order not only in the state but also any where we find ourselves.
As an organisation that is youth oriented, what efforts are you making to stop the youths from taking to crime like political thuggery.
Plans are being made to sensitise the youths especially in the urban and rural areas on the danger of political thuggery. But one thing we should note here is that it is not enough to sensitise them about how bad it is to be a political thug without thinking of how to provide alternative means of making a living for themselves. And how do you do that, the first step is to make them realise that if the same resources and efforts they put in thuggery are channeled into positive things, they will make a huge success of their life. The second thing is to make them see their potential and put them into good use. It is important also to give them new orientation
What do you think is responsible for the rapid development being witnessed in Anambra State today?
I will attribute the cause of the rapid development to the commitment and determination of the present administration in the state. Governor Willie Obiano has repeatedly pledged to make Anambra State a development pride and in line with that, he is putting logistics in place to ensure that major areas of the economy such as agriculture, commence, industry, health and education are developed. In the area of security, Anambra State is now one of the few states in the country where citizens and visitors can sleep with their two eyes closed.

APC-chairman

Police take over Ondo APC secretariat

— 1st September 2016

The state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State which was literally turned to a shrine on Monday have been taken over by the Police. As at yesterday, officers were seen permanently stationed at the secretariat. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph told Daily Sun that officers were…

  • eyitayo-jegede

    I’m not Mimiko’s lackey -Jegede

    — 1st September 2016

    By Willy Eya Mr Eyitayo Jegede is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State. He is the candidate of the Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State. Recently, he had an interactive session with…

  • Ali Modu Sheriffccc

    Ondo Guber Watch: Why we held primary election in Ibadan –Sheriff faction

    — 1st September 2016

    Stories by Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Senator Alli Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ondo State has explained that the basis for taking its primary election to Ibadan, Oyo State was to prevent crisis in Ondo State. The faction had earlier announced the conduct of the primary election at its secretariat on…

  • Adams-Oshiomhole-Headline-Story-Today-1

    APC harvests more PDP key members 

    — 1st September 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday lost its key players in Oredo local government area of Edo State to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the September 10 gubernatorial election. They included the party’s former leader in the local government, Mr Dennis Evbomwan and Dr. Ebima Ogbeide, former State Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Tony Anileh, Madam…

  • Hon.-Henry-Idahagbon

    Attorney General cautions against election violence

    — 1st September 2016

    The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, Henry Idahagbon, has cautioned against election violence. In a chat with Daily Sun in Benin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the law enforcement agencies will not fail to deal with any person or group of persons found guilty of electoral offences. He advised parents…

  • Idris-Ibrahim-IGP-e1467408030605

    Edo Guber Watch: Police will be neutral –IGP

    — 1st September 2016

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has assured that the police would play a neutral role in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State. He said the police headquarters has concluded plans to deploy over 200 vehicles and thousands of police personnel to the state to ensure a smooth and…

  • Udorah

    How to refocus Nigerian youths –Udorah

    — 1st September 2016

    Chairman of the United Anambra Youth Assembly (U-AYA), Lagos, Hon Austine Onyekachukwu Udorah, has urged Nigerian youths to engage in good causes instead of getting involved in illegal activities that will put them in trouble. In this interview, he spoke on various issues. Since you assumed office, there have been positive developments in your organisation;…

  • Hanga pix

    Restructuring: Let’s go our ways in peace –Rufai Hanga

    — 1st September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Senator Rufai Hanga is a prominent Kano politician and founding national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progress Change (CPC). In this interview, he challenged those clamouring for a restructuring of the country to lay their facts on the table, saying it is better for the constituent parts to separate in peace…

  • sen.-adeseye-ogunlewe3

    FUNAAB: EFCC quizzes Ogunlewe

    — 1st September 2016

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State and former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, was yesterday grilled for several hours by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in the alleged corruption scandal rocking the school. He was quizzed at the Ibadan zonal…

  • EFCC_2

    9 arrested in Benue over N107 bn loot

    — 1st September 2016

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), collaborating with the Nigeria Police have started the process of the recovery of the N107 billion allegedly looted from Benue State treasury by 52 individuals and 10 corporate organisations in the last administration. Already, nine people have been arrested and quizzed. The nine persons, who were indicted by the…

