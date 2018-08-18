How to prepare curried chicken fried rice— 18th August 2018
Ingredients
• Water
• Dry rice
• Groundnut oil
• Chicken
• Yellow onions, diced into large chunks
• Carrots peeled and sliced
• Garlic cloves, finely chopped
• Curry powder
• Salt, pepper
• Eggs
• Soy sauce
• Frozen green peas
Directions
• In a small pot, bring the water to a boil, add the rice, cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked, then set aside.
• Steam the chicken with salt, onion until it is soft.
• Heat the oil and fry the chicken for about 5 minutes, or until browned.
• Add the onions and carrots. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
• Add the garlic, curry powder, salt and pepper. Combine and cook for 2 minutes.
• Push all the ingredients to one side of the frying pan.
• Add the eggs and scramble them with the wooden spoon and cook.
• Once the eggs are cooked, combine all the ingredients. Add the cooked rice, soy sauce, green peas.
Mix together
•Cook for about 3 minutes and bring it down.
Amazing health benefits of beans (2)
Continued from last edition
Beans make an excellent source of protein for vegetarians and vegans. They are also lower in calories and saturated fat than some other protein sources, such as dairy products.
• Nutrient dense food
Beans contain several vital nutrients, including folate. Folate can help prevent neural tube defects in a feutus during pregnancy. Dried beans contain nearly double the folate that canned beans contain, so it is better to cook them from their dried form. However, canned beans still contain more folate than many foods. Not getting enough folate can cause several symptoms, including:
Weakness, Fatigue, heart palpitations, loss of appetite, irritability.
Other important nutrients found in beans include: Zinc, Iron, Magnesium, Fiber
3. Antioxidant
Beans are rich in a type of antioxidant called polyphenols. Antioxidants fight the effects of free radicals, which are chemicals that affect a wide range of processes in the body, from physical ageing to cancer and inflammation.
• Better heart health
People who consume beans may be less likely to die of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular health problem. A 2013 analysis of previous studies found a clear correlation between eating beans and a reduced risk of coronary heart disease.
Other research suggests that beans may lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease and heart attacks.
– To be continued
Best alcohol for your health
Alcohol has been linked to a host of diseases including breast cancer, diabetes and liver failure.
However, some types of alcohol, when consumed in moderation, actually have some health benefits.
Here are 5 types of alcoholic drinks that are good for you when enjoyed in moderation:
Wine
Red wine
Red wine has several health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, and reducing risk of heart disease and inflammation. New studies also seem to suggest that it can act as a buffer against Alzheimer’s disease. According to Medical Daily, it has resveratrol – a powerful antioxidant that protects against cell damage and prevent age-related mental diseases. Sounds great doesn’t it? But that doesn’t mean you should drink a bottle every day.
White wine
White wine has many of the same positive health benefits as red wine. It too contains antioxidant properties which can reduce the risks of getting heart diseases. According to Livestrong. com, wine contains powerful antioxidants and during one study, mice that ingested a high fat diet with wine, had lower liver fat percentages than their teetotaling counterparts. Which, honestly, almost sounds too good to be true.
Hard liquor
Vodka
Although there is little empirical evidence, most Russians firmly believe in the benefits of vodka which include keeping the skin healthy and abetting hair growth. While that should be taken with a pinch of salt, it is a fact that vodka is a great disinfectant and handy in the case of toothaches. But its main, proven benefit is the low caloric value and low sugar levels in comparison to drinks like rum or cane.
Brandy
Brandy contains a high concentration of antioxidants which mop up the free radicals in the body and protects the organs and tissues. According to the Daily Mail, 30ml of brandy has the same antioxidant effect as a daily dose of vitamin C!
Tequila
According to Elite Daily, tequila helps with lowering blood sugar. Some claim it also has certain components that can help with weight loss. Best thing? Apparently if you drink 100% pure agave tequila you won’t get a hangover.
Light beer
Regular beer drinkers have been found to have lower blood pressure, reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and better bone density, but beer consumption often goes hand in hand with weight gain. Enter light beer. You will get the same benefits of normal beer – but without the pesky side effect of getting fat.
