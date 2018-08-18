– The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2018 - How to prepare curried chicken fried rice
18th August 2018 - Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October
18th August 2018 - The making of Ebulue the enterprising, culture aficionado
18th August 2018 - Ex-Benue tax boss, Adzape-Orubibi declares for Senate
18th August 2018 - Tales around Ooni Ogunwusi’s marital status thicken
18th August 2018 - Abubakar Tsav agent of Miyetti Allah, says Gov. Ortom
18th August 2018 - Buhari calls Akufo-Addo, says ‘Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world’s history’
18th August 2018 - Boko Haram: Military hands over 23 minors to UN
18th August 2018 - Hajj 2018: NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia
18th August 2018 - BREAKING: Ex-UN scribe, Kofi Annan is dead
Home / Food & Drinks / How to prepare curried chicken fried rice

How to prepare curried chicken fried rice

— 18th August 2018

Steam the chicken with salt, onion until it is soft… heat the oil and fry the chicken for about 5 minutes, or until browned

Vivian Onyebukwa

Ingredients

• Water
• Dry rice
• Groundnut oil
• Chicken
• Yellow onions, diced into large chunks
• Carrots peeled and sliced
• Garlic cloves, finely chopped
• Curry powder
• Salt, pepper
• Eggs
• Soy sauce
• Frozen green peas

Directions

• In a small pot, bring the water to a boil, add the rice, cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked, then set aside.

• Steam the chicken with salt, onion until it is soft.
• Heat the oil and fry the chicken for about 5 minutes, or until browned.

• Add the onions and carrots. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
• Add the garlic, curry powder, salt and pepper. Combine and cook for 2 minutes.
• Push all the ingredients to one side of the frying pan.
• Add the eggs and scramble them with the wooden spoon and cook.
• Once the eggs are cooked, combine all the ingredients. Add the cooked rice, soy sauce, green peas.

Mix together

•Cook for about 3 minutes and bring it down.

READ ALSO: Easy Shrimp and Avocado Salad

_________________________________________________________

Amazing health benefits of beans (2)

Continued from last edition

Beans make an excellent source of protein for vegetarians and vegans. They are also lower in calories and saturated fat than some other protein sources, such as dairy products.

• Nutrient dense food

Beans contain several vital nutrients, including folate. Folate can help prevent neural tube defects in a feutus during pregnancy. Dried beans contain nearly double the folate that canned beans contain, so it is better to cook them from their dried form. However, canned beans still contain more folate than many foods. Not getting enough folate can cause several symptoms, including:

Weakness, Fatigue, heart palpitations, loss of appetite, irritability.

Other important nutrients found in beans include: Zinc, Iron, Magnesium, Fiber

3. Antioxidant

Beans are rich in a type of antioxidant called polyphenols. Antioxidants fight the effects of free radicals, which are chemicals that affect a wide range of processes in the body, from physical ageing to cancer and inflammation.

• Better heart health

People who consume beans may be less likely to die of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular health problem. A 2013 analysis of previous studies found a clear correlation between eating beans and a reduced risk of coronary heart disease.

Other research suggests that beans may lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease and heart attacks.

– To be continued

_________________________________________________________

Best alcohol for your health

Alcohol has been linked to a host of diseases including breast cancer, diabetes and liver failure.

However, some types of alcohol, when consumed in moderation, actually have some health benefits.

Here are 5 types of alcoholic drinks that are good for you when enjoyed in moderation:

Wine

Red wine
Red wine has several health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, and reducing risk of heart disease and inflammation. New studies also seem to suggest that it can act as a buffer against Alzheimer’s disease. According to Medical Daily, it has resveratrol – a powerful antioxidant that protects against cell damage and prevent age-related mental diseases. Sounds great doesn’t it? But that doesn’t mean you should drink a bottle every day.

White wine

White wine has many of the same positive health benefits as red wine. It too contains antioxidant properties which can reduce the risks of getting heart diseases. According to Livestrong. com, wine contains powerful antioxidants and during one study, mice that ingested a high fat diet with wine, had lower liver fat percentages than their teetotaling counterparts. Which, honestly, almost sounds too good to be true.

Hard liquor

Vodka
Although there is little empirical evidence, most Russians firmly believe in the benefits of vodka which include keeping the skin healthy and abetting hair growth. While that should be taken with a pinch of salt, it is a fact that vodka is a great disinfectant and handy in the case of toothaches. But its main, proven benefit is the low caloric value and low sugar levels in comparison to drinks like rum or cane.

Brandy

Brandy contains a high concentration of antioxidants which mop up the free radicals in the body and protects the organs and tissues. According to the Daily Mail, 30ml of brandy has the same antioxidant effect as a daily dose of vitamin C!

Tequila

According to Elite Daily, tequila helps with lowering blood sugar. Some claim it also has certain components that can help with weight loss. Best thing? Apparently if you drink 100% pure agave tequila you won’t get a hangover.

Light beer

Regular beer drinkers have been found to have lower blood pressure, reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and better bone density, but beer consumption often goes hand in hand with weight gain. Enter light beer. You will get the same benefits of normal beer – but without the pesky side effect of getting fat.

READ ALSO: 11 types of alcohol and how they make you feel

https://www.w24.co.za

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex-Benue tax boss, Adzape-Orubibi declares for Senate

— 18th August 2018

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Immediate past Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi has declared her intention to run for Benue North East Senatorial District (Zone A) election, a seat currently occupied by Senator Barnabas Gemade (Benue North East/PDP. Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi who is contesting the election on the platform of All Progressives…

  • Abubakar Tsav agent of Miyetti Allah, says Gov. Ortom

    — 18th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, as an ‘agent of Miyetti Allah’ sponsored along with others to persistently stir crisis in Benue to ensure the failure of the state’s Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law. Ortom who spoke through his…

  • Buhari calls Akufo-Addo, says ‘Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world’s history’

    — 18th August 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, from London, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, in the early hours of Saturday. In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President…

  • BOKO HARAM

    Boko Haram: Military hands over 23 minors to UN

    — 18th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has handed over 23 minors associated with armed group; Boko Haram in Borno State. Theatre Commander, Operation LAfiya Dole, Maj. Gen Abba Dikko while handing over the 23 children to the United Nations through UNICEF office in Maiduguri on Saturday, said the exercise was in conformity with international best practise….

  • Hajj 2018: NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia

    — 18th August 2018

    NAN The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Friday concluded the transportation of Nigeria’s pilgrims to this year’s Hajj with the arrival of about 190, making up 37,746 pilgrims now in Saudi Arabia. The last batch flew in to the country through a Fly Nass airline from Abuja, which conveyed five pilgrims from Kaduna…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share