How to prepare curried chicken fried rice

• In a small pot, bring the water to a boil, add the rice, cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked, then set aside.

• Steam the chicken with salt, onion until it is soft.

• Heat the oil and fry the chicken for about 5 minutes, or until browned.

• Add the onions and carrots. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

• Add the garlic, curry powder, salt and pepper. Combine and cook for 2 minutes.

• Push all the ingredients to one side of the frying pan.

• Add the eggs and scramble them with the wooden spoon and cook.

• Once the eggs are cooked, combine all the ingredients. Add the cooked rice, soy sauce, green peas.

•Cook for about 3 minutes and bring it down.

