Home / Business / How to plan, manage your wealth –Expert

How to plan, manage your wealth –Expert

— 10th April 2018

Ecobank Securities, Wealth & Asset Management (SWAM), an arm of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has urged Nigerians, especially the wealthy citizens, to embrace wealth creation and management as a way of life.

Its Managing Director, Ibukun Oyedeji, said the bank is committed to helping its customers create, preserve, protect and maximize their wealth for themselves and successive generation. The business offered additional products on wealth management during the SWAM breakfast session for customers in Lagos.

Addressing the bank’s customers recently, Oyedeji, who is also SWAM Country Manager, said ‘Nigeria has over 12,000 high networth individuals as defined by global standards, this is second to South Africa. However, South Africa has been successful with managing their wealth.’ She noted that Nigerians are good at making money and creating wealth, but have not paid attention to sustaining the wealth, and passing it on to the next generation. She therefore encouraged Nigerian to embrace wealth creation, preservation as a way of life for every citizen especially the wealthy Nigerians.

She said SWAM’s goal is to help its customers to plan their future and their wealth, saying: “As a bank, we think of how we can guide our premium customers to make sure that the wealth that they have created, actually adds value to them, and goes to their next generation and their children’s generation. “We believe that both local and offshore investment and partnership will help in making this a reality, which is one of the reasons we have partnered with Nedbank because Nedbank brings in that offshore balance into your wealth portfolio. “Investing funds in one currency is risky, so Nedbank’s partnership gives access to large pool of funds globally so that one can spread his or her investments all over the world in different currencies,” Oyedeji added.

Speaking in the same vein, Ecobank Nigeria’s Executive  Director, Consumer Banking, Mrs. Carol Oyedeji ,said that there are enormous benefits associated with diversified investments portfolios being offered by Ecobank and Securities, Wealth & Asset Management (SWAM). Mrs. Oyedeji, reiterated  that the event was targeted to appreciate and update customers on the additional product offerings and innovative service delivery the bank has introduced for wealth creation.

Her words:  “With this session we tried as much as possible to enlighten our customers as to how they can focus on really preserving their wealth, and most importantly see their Relationship Manager in Ecobank as a one-stop shop, to give them access to types of investment as possible. When people are wealthy, they need to find a way to spread their wealth in different perspectives to help not just preserving but preventing shocks from attacking their wealth.”

