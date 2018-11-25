In this discussion, we are going to examine the second factor for manifesting God’s glory.
Rev. Felix Meduoye
INTRODUCTION
Here we are considering God, indwelling and working through us. Every successful work and every successful person in the scriptures has been by the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit was there in the Old Testament before the outpouring on the Day of Pentecost.
READ ALSO: The Bible, Almighty God and I (11) – Untold story of Adam’s daughters (2)
The Holy Spirit is available for those who have given their lives to Christ and are working in the narrow way. In the beginning the Holy Spirit was involved in the work of Creation. Genesis 1:2.
Moses experienced or had the Spirit of God. When God asked Moses to appoint seventy assistants God put the Holy Spirit indwelling in Moses upon the seventy. The Spirit rested upon them and they prophesied. Numbers 11:17, 25-29. Thus there was a transplant of Power which enabled those elders to function spiritually and administratively.
What does the Holy Spirit come to do? He has come to equip us for the work of the ministry. He has come to direct and guide us. 1 Corinthians 12:7. The truth is that if we do not permit the Holy Spirit in our lives and in our midst, ministries and churches will move from one crisis to another. Where the Spirit of God is there is liberty; no one is oppressed because they are walking on the path of truth about the word of God. 2 Corinthians 3:17.
Holy Spirit in the new testament
Jesus came unto the earth in the likeness of man. He related with us and shared in our pains. So, while still carrying the human flesh Jesus had the Holy Spirit upon Him.
The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, to preach the acceptable year of the Lord. Luke 4: 18; Isaiah 61: 1
From the above statement, it is obvious that the Holy Spirit helps believers to manifest God’s glory through the preaching of the Gospel, with signs and wonders following. As preachers of God’s word and teachers of the truth, the Holy Spirit helps us to enrich lives of people. He helps us to help others to reach their goals here on earth and for eternity.
In Acts 10: 38-39, the Bible confirms that God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him. So with the Holy Spirit, there is assurance of power to do the work of ministry and God’s presence is guaranteed. It is the absence of the Holy Ghost power that brings about people fretting because of threatening situations.
The apostles had the spirit
The early disciples had the Spirit of God and they manifested God’s glory. Kings and Princes were afraid of their presence. Acts 4:31. The disciples stood before the powers that be and spoke with conviction and courage about the Saviour Jesus Christ. They were accurate in their historical account of the developments in the Jewish nation; the prophecies foretold and the fulfillment of those prophecies, culminating in the birth, death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ were laid bare by Paul and Peter. They were not afraid of death because the Holy Spirit strengthened them. In spite of severe persecution and intimidation, they did not succumb. It is the same indomitable spirit that has helped those who came after them to become more resilient and thus able to sustain Christianity till date.
The promise is for all
In the book of Joel 2: 28, God promised to pour the Spirit upon every flesh, giving us power to prophesy, dream dreams and see visions. The Spirit is permanently resident in us the moment we give our lives to Christ. What can scare the Spirit away is sin or sinful habits.
To manifest the power of the Holy Spirit and God’s glory, you must step out of your comfort zones. You must dare to do the impossible, putting your trust in Jesus Christ. Our faith must be put to work. We must promote unity in the body of Christ and shun divisive activities. Make yourself willing and useful instruments in building the body of Christ.
Conclusion
If we must experience glorious manifestation, we must be persons full of the Holy Spirit like Stephen and Philip of old. In preparing ourselves to be used of the Holy Spirit, we must be obedient, prayerful, willing to unite in the body (church) and must be willing to step out to preach the gospel or take some other needed steps. Note that glory is not glory if it’s not manifested. We have stressed in the two articles that faith in the finished work of Christ on Calvary and the Power of the Holy Spirit are the means of manifesting God’s glory in our lives. May this glory be evident in your life in Jesus name.
A call to take a decision
Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner.
God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse you with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on.
READ ALSO: UNIUYO don links coming of Jesus Christ to climate change
_______________________
You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]
Leave a Reply