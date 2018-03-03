The Sun News
Latest
3rd March 2018 - How to manage a hypertensive schizophrenic
3rd March 2018 - Why you’re more likely to overeat in the evening
3rd March 2018 - Leslie Arimah: It’s difficult to write about women
3rd March 2018 - Things Fall Apart @ 60: Global celebrations begin
3rd March 2018 - ANA receives fresh grant for 2018 ANA/Yusuf Ali literary campaign
3rd March 2018 - Narrative Landscape signs Chimamanda Adichie
3rd March 2018 - Literature in a season of anomie
3rd March 2018 - A poem as a dreamer and pacifist (2)
3rd March 2018 - I’m single, waiting for the right man – Etinosa Idemudia, actress
3rd March 2018 - Remy Ohajianya’s lamentation
Home / Columns / Health / How to manage a hypertensive schizophrenic

How to manage a hypertensive schizophrenic

— 3rd March 2018

My elder brother who is 34 years old was diagnosed of schizophrenia at the age of 22 and has been on medications and is relatively stable. However, recently, he developed high blood pressure.

This his condition has taken a very heavy toll on him and also us, his relatives. The discrimination against us is worrisome. My questions are: Is schizophrenia the cause of the hypertension? Will hypertension worsen his condition? How can we manage this two conditions at the same time?

Thanks.

Aisha

Kano.

Hypertension is a medical condition just like diabetes, asthma and it can coexist with any other medical condition including schizophrenia.

At the moment, there is not concrete evidence linking schizophrenia to hypertension. Some drugs used in the management of schizophrenia such as clozapin are known to cause hypotension as a side effect.

If you have family history of hypertension, it is possible your brother may have what is called ‘Essential hypertension’.

Hypertension does not worsen the outcome of schizophrenia but just like any other medical condition, if left unmanaged it could affect the heart and lead to other complications

Blaming one another for the illness of your brother does not help, neither should the fact of the severity of schizophrenia lead to pessimism.

Your doctor (psychiatrist and internal physician) will decide on how best to manage him and which drugs will be suitable for him to have a positive and productive life.

However, the following tips will help you in managing him ;

Do not feel ashamed because your brother has this condition. It is a medical condition just like diabetes and asthma.

Do not feel guilty or blame someone for this.

Educate yourself about his condition. Learn more about his symptoms and early warning signs such as poor sleep and social withdrawal which may indicate an impending relapse

Encourage him to stay on his medications for both schizophrenia and hypertension. Good drug compliance helps and is important in his pathway to healing.

Establish a daily routine for him to follow by encouraging a healthy lifestyle. Good sleep, regular exercise following doctor’s advice, healthy meals, among others.

Assure him of your support, make him understand that he is not facing the illness alone.

Avoid harsh words, critical comments, emotional over involvement and hostility towards him.

Compliment achieved goals without being too effusive in your praise.

Caring for someone with schizophrenia and hypertension can be emotionally and physically exhausting. Take out time yourself, relax and do fun things whenever you can.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I’m single, waiting for the right man – Etinosa Idemudia, actress

— 3rd March 2018

Christian Agadibe Her first appearance in the movie industry proved she has knack for acting. In deed, one of the fast rising actresses that will possibly have a break this year is Etinosa Idemudia. With her movies such as Mentally, Ajuwaya, Stormy Hearts, and Blind Spot to mention a few, the sky is the limit…

  • People told me I would fail in business

    — 3rd March 2018

     HENRY OKONKWO Even after he bagged a law degree, and was called to the Bar, Chude Jideonwo still was never going to attach the title-‘Barrister’ to his name. He never liked law. His passion has always been media enterprise. He studied to become a lawyer just to toughen his mindset, and convince himself he could…

  • APC, PDP HAVE FAILED NIGERIANS – FASEhUN

    — 3rd March 2018

    •Those alleging Al-Mustapha gave me money are liars, I challenge them to provide proof Founder, Oodua Peoples Congress, Dr Fredrick Fasehun has challenged Nigerians accusing him of being ‘settled’ by Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha to come out with proof or stop disparaging his name….

  • Atiku Is Pdp’s Best Bet For 2019 Presidency – Asari-Dokubo

    — 3rd March 2018

    Former Niger Delta militant leader, Alhaji Mujadid Asari- Dokubo has tipped ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s best candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections. Asari- Dokubo in this interview with FEMI FOLARANMI in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, dismissed some names…

  • Sustained development: Governor Wike’s commitment to Rivers people

    — 3rd March 2018

     Simeon Nwakaudu For two days, the entire country took note of the transformational revolution taking place in Rivers State.  The recognition of the country came in the form of two priceless awards –The Silverbird Man of the Year 2017 and the Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017. On Friday, February 23, 2018 and February…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share