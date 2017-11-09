The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - Cancer researcher makes case for increased funding for R&D
9th November 2017 - How to keep baby’s skin healthy – Unilever
9th November 2017 - We like quality and durable jobs –FMC boss
8th November 2017 - JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud
8th November 2017 - FG faulted over funding to economic sector
8th November 2017 - Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka
8th November 2017 - International Breweries, Dangote Cement lift NSE Index by 0.34%
8th November 2017 - Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta
8th November 2017 - House to probe Customs import revenue/waivers
8th November 2017 - Sky could close down Sky News in Fox takeover bid
Home / Health / How to keep baby’s skin healthy – Unilever

How to keep baby’s skin healthy – Unilever

— 9th November 2017

By Job Osazuwa

 

Unilever Nigeria has asked Nigerian mothers to pay special attention to their babies’ skins, saying they are tender and easily succumb to airborne diseases.

The company’s Category Manager, Skin Care, Adetoun Adegbite, said this at the rebrand of Pears baby range of products at Amuwo-Odofin Maternal and Child Centre, Festac, Lagos.

He revealed that the rebrand was to enlighten mothers on one of the ways of taking care of their babies and to share the unique benefits of the products that have existed since 1971. He emphasised the need to always keep the baby’s skin smooth in order to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

The Chairman of National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Lagos Chapter, Olurotimi Awojide commended Unilever Nigeria for the drive, and pointed out that the re-launch of the products was a major step in the right direction.

“We congratulate Unilever and offer our support to this drive as the brand has displayed a commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerian mothers and babies,” he said.

Chief Executive Office of the company, Yaw Nsarkoh stated that Pears baby range will keep up the momentum of serving Nigerian households with the right kind of baby care products.

“As a forward-looking brand, we will not renege in providing the right kind of baby care products to Nigerian mothers and babies. We will keep up the pace of our innovation to contentiously produce baby care products rich in natural ingredients to suit baby’s tender skin and make the mother and baby happy and healthy,” he said.

The launch had in attendance, expectant and nursing mothers, and Unilever donated its products to the Amuwo-Odofin Maternal and Child Centre. 

Adetoun added that for more than 40 years, Pears has served Nigerian babies and mothers with baby care products ranging from Pears baby lotion, baby oil, baby powder, baby jelly to moisturizing cream made from carefully selected pure ingredients.

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud

— 8th November 2017

  …Reels out exam fraud committed in 2017 UTME by CBT centres From: Gabriel Dike Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede on Wednesday read the riot act to Computer Based Test (CBT) operators nationwide to avoid malpractices on the forthcoming 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Prof Oloyede who gave…

  • FG faulted over funding to economic sector

    — 8th November 2017

    An expert in personnel management, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended the Federal Government for allocating substantial funds to power, works and housing, transportation and other sectors of the economy. Abdullahi, who is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka

    — 8th November 2017

    Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Adeka has said that issues relating to the welfare of military personnel must be addressed to minimise complaints of  human rights abuse among them. Adeka, who is the Special Adviser on Security in Nasarawa State, made the suggestion at the Presidential panel Investigating allegations of the abuse of human rights by the…

  • International Breweries, Dangote Cement lift NSE Index by 0.34%

    — 8th November 2017

    Major blue chip companies on Wednesday posted gains on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to sustained the market momentum for the second consecutive day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Breweries led the gainers’ table with a gain of N4.20 to close at N45.20 per share. Dangote Cement came second with a…

  • Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta

    — 8th November 2017

    The Nigerian Navy Central Naval Command, has launched the Phase Two of it’s “Octopus Grip Exercise” to further combat criminalities in the maritime domain. Rear Adm. Bello Al-Hassan,Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, performed the flag-off on Wednesday at the Warri Naval base. Al-Hassan said the operation was to consolidate on the successes of…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share