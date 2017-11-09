How to keep baby’s skin healthy – Unilever

By Job Osazuwa

Unilever Nigeria has asked Nigerian mothers to pay special attention to their babies’ skins, saying they are tender and easily succumb to airborne diseases.

The company’s Category Manager, Skin Care, Adetoun Adegbite, said this at the rebrand of Pears baby range of products at Amuwo-Odofin Maternal and Child Centre, Festac, Lagos.

He revealed that the rebrand was to enlighten mothers on one of the ways of taking care of their babies and to share the unique benefits of the products that have existed since 1971. He emphasised the need to always keep the baby’s skin smooth in order to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

The Chairman of National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Lagos Chapter, Olurotimi Awojide commended Unilever Nigeria for the drive, and pointed out that the re-launch of the products was a major step in the right direction.

“We congratulate Unilever and offer our support to this drive as the brand has displayed a commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerian mothers and babies,” he said.

Chief Executive Office of the company, Yaw Nsarkoh stated that Pears baby range will keep up the momentum of serving Nigerian households with the right kind of baby care products.

“As a forward-looking brand, we will not renege in providing the right kind of baby care products to Nigerian mothers and babies. We will keep up the pace of our innovation to contentiously produce baby care products rich in natural ingredients to suit baby’s tender skin and make the mother and baby happy and healthy,” he said.

The launch had in attendance, expectant and nursing mothers, and Unilever donated its products to the Amuwo-Odofin Maternal and Child Centre.

Adetoun added that for more than 40 years, Pears has served Nigerian babies and mothers with baby care products ranging from Pears baby lotion, baby oil, baby powder, baby jelly to moisturizing cream made from carefully selected pure ingredients.