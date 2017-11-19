How to get beautiful, flawless skin

By Efemena

Edherigho

DO you know that you can get beautiful and flawless skin by eating the right foods? Such foods can reduce the signs of aging like wrinkles, thickening and discoloration. The skin is the largest and most sensitive organ of the body. Every woman craves for healthy and glowing skin as it enhances appearance to a great extent.

There is a strong connection between what you eat and how you look. Balanced diet is an essential prescription for healthy and vibrant skin.

Whether male or female, no one likes rough, patchy or tired-looking skin, not talk of problems like acne, blemishes and wrinkles, which tend to mar your beauty. Below are tips for flawless skin…

Water: This is the most important of all. In order to get a glowing and beautiful skin, you should drink plenty of water. You should drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water in a day. Water helps the body flush out toxins and waste.

Tomatoes: Eating any tomato-based food such as sauce and tomato juice may help clear up acne.

Berries: Deeply coloured berries such as blueberries and cherries are loaded with antioxidants, which help your body fight off blemishes.

Fish and seafoods: An international study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that people who ate diets high in fish and seafood had less skin wrinkling.

Papaya: Eating papaya gives you a smooth and supple skin. Doing it regularly gives your skin a glow, which is long lasting. It is a great source of vitamin A and papain, which helps in removing dead skin cells and also breaks down the inactive proteins.

Sweet potatoes: Sweet potato has a high amount of vitamin A. This is an effective antioxidant for preventing various types of cancer. It can repair the damages caused to the skin cells by the UV rays of the sun.

Egg: The desire for a flawless skin is one reason you should eat a whole egg. The yolk is rich in vitamins that are essential for proper cell function, as well as contain the beauty vitamin, biotin. Research has shown that it also helps protect skin from acne, rashes, and even dryness.

Avocado: Benefits of avocado include anti-aging. Avocado is an amazing treatment that helps reduce wrinkles. Not only can you apply mashed avocado to your skin as a facial mask, but also, when you eat avocado, it will help fight aging process from within.

Coconut water and oil: Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer not only for the hair, but also for the skin. It helps to soften the skin and is especially good for dry skin. It may also help to treat eczema due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Carrot: Vitamin A and other antioxidants, which protect against various skin problems and help in maintaining skin health.

Spinach: Green leafy vegetables are great for skin and spinach is no exception. Loaded with most useful vitamins like vitamins A, C, E and K as well as vital minerals, this vegetable plays an important role in skincare.

Oat: The proteins in oatmeal help in maintaining the skin’s natural barrier and protect your skin from harsh chemicals. They also protect against skin conditions like eczema, rosacea and rashes. The lubricating fats in oats are great moisturizers that provide a protective layer over the skin to fight UV rays.

In addition to eating the right foods, you get proper sleep as your body goes into repair mode and rejuvenates the skin cells while sleeping.

Lastly, don’t stress so much. Stress can cause excess oil secretion, which make your skin to absorb dirt leading to skin problems. Exfoliating with a good scrub at least once every two days is absolutely necessary.