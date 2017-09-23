The Sun News
Latest
23rd September 2017 - How to deal with domestic violence –Yemi Blaq, actor
23rd September 2017 - I was trained to see women as my equals –Olatunbosun Okpeseyi
23rd September 2017 - BEING A MOM
23rd September 2017 - Pains and gains of open relationships
23rd September 2017 - Things you shouldn’t do to please your man
23rd September 2017 - Fist of fury
23rd September 2017 - DAWN OF CULTURAL REVOLUTION
23rd September 2017 - Sandton
23rd September 2017 - Why women shouldn’t marry these kinds of men
23rd September 2017 - David, Goliath and the Rocket Men
Home / Entertainment / How to deal with domestic violence –Yemi Blaq, actor

How to deal with domestic violence –Yemi Blaq, actor

— 23rd September 2017

Nollywood actor, Yemi Blaq, has waded into the issue of domestic violence that has destroyed the homes and happiness of many Nigerian thespians.

Giving advice to actresses who find themselves in such unpleasant situation, Blaq said the only solution is for the victim is to take a walk. Hear him: “Domestic violence can be identified early. Once you see that a man possesses that trait, just take a walk. Don’t bear it or try to change him, it might get worse.

“Well, people would ask ‘what if the actresses are the ones instigating the violence?’ Yes, we all know women are prone to such things that could provoke a man to raise his hands on them. Most times, it’s not easy to swallow but that’s not an excuse at all. A man should always be a man and know where to draw the line. Be responsible and take a walk from that situation too.”

When Blaq was reminded of the widely-held impression that Nigerian actresses are prone to infidelity, the soft-spoken movie star disagreed with such assumption. “I don’t know a group of people called celebrities. But I know that as an individual, one can be prone to all sorts of things. I think being in front of the camera, be it as a singer or actor exposes you to all sorts of things. You know what I mean? But it all depends on what you want for your life and how you want it to go. 

“As an actor, I have found myself in some compromising situations, but it’s not necessarily about me being an actor. Every other person or persons can as well find him or herself in such a dilemma too, the main issue is how you deal with it afterwards; how you handle the situation and walk away.

“For me, I always act differently in all of such situations, because they are not alike. I majorly put on my trainers and walk away as fast as I can.”

On how he deals with some excessively stubborn fans that wouldn’t let him be at public places, the actor maintained that he is always equal to the task.

“At some point, stubbornness is a good trait in human beings and I am also a stubborn person, so I know how to handle those kind of female fans when they come my way,” he stated.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCS Seme Command nets N.7b in August

— 23rd September 2017

By Zika Bobby The Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), last month generated N701million. The Anti- Smuggling unit of the Command also made 48 seizures with a duty paid value of N32.9 million for the month under review. The amount raked in August was N202m in excess of the amount generated in July…

  • Embrace FG’s agric policies, Boroh urges Niger Delta youths

    — 23rd September 2017

    The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig-Gen Paul Boroh (retd), has called on youths in the Niger Delta to take advantage of the Federal Government agricultural policies to empower themselves. Boroh made the call in a statement issued, yesterday in Yenagoa by Mr. Piriye Kiyaramo, head of Media and Communication Department, Amnesty Programme, Bayelsa…

  • Telecoms will remain vibrant –NCC

    — 23rd September 2017

    The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has taken steps to ensure that the telecommunications sector remains vibrant. The Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said this in Lagos during the 81st edition of the Telecoms Consumer Parliament (TCP). The chairman was represented by Mr. Sunday Dare. He said that the commission would carry…

  • Igbo have more to lose if Nigeria breaks –Okorocha

    — 23rd September 2017

    •Why I never supported IPOB Governor Rochas Okorocha believes that the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) should be condemned by not only the Igbo but other well-meaning Nigerians. His argument is that Nigeria would always fare better as one united country than exist under several independent entities. He made his position known in…

  • Beware, Nigeria may tread Rwanda’s path –PROF. Nwoke

    — 23rd September 2017

    Vice-Chancellor, Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Chibuzo N. Nwoke, has raised the fear of Nigeria treading the path of Rwanda that was engulfed in political crises, and its attendant genocide. This is coming against the background   of the hatred that has been injected into the activities of those beating the drums of war and conflict…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share