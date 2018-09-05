How to check phone battery explosion

Let your phone cool – whether you’re charging, gaming or something else, let your phone cool down if it gets hot. Chinenye Anuforo With recent technology such as fast charging and the latest processors, there is more heat in today’s phones than before. There are several reasons why a phone battery might overheat. Sometimes, it is an isolated incident, while others have a fundamental flaws. There are two main causes of lithium-ion batteries going wrong. The first is when one gets wounded, for instance, in a break or piercing. This could be caused when you drop your phone, which might make the battery short-circuit, causing it to expand and sometimes explode. READ ALSO: 7 ways to short-circuit kids’ mobile addiction

Heat is the other main cause of battery fire and is usually related to charging. Charging a battery will result in some heat generation, and if the temperature gets too high then an internal short-circuit can occur, it is not always because the battery itself is faulty. Here is a guide to help prevent your battery from overheating and your device catching fire: • Use the correct charger – Ideally, use the supplied charger with your device. • Unplug once charged – Try and be aware of when your phone is fully charged and unplug it to avoid unnecessary heat build-up. • Charge in a safe place – it might sound silly but don’t leave your phone charging under your pillow all night, for example.