The Sun News
Latest
2nd October 2017 - How to boost navigation on Nigeria’s waterways
2nd October 2017 - Border communities ignorant of smuggling law, says Uba
2nd October 2017 - Arms import: Freight forwarders accuse Customs of conniving with importers
2nd October 2017 - Avoid high estimated electricity bills with innovative strategies
2nd October 2017 - Invest in paper milling for prompt returns
2nd October 2017 - Minister, MAN boss, Dangote, others for CICAN symposium
2nd October 2017 - SON set to certify products in 20 days
2nd October 2017 - Steps to air freight human remains
2nd October 2017 - NAMA splits Lagos air traffic control centre 
2nd October 2017 - FAAN hires 300 fire fighters, security personnel
Home / Business / How to boost navigation on Nigeria’s waterways

How to boost navigation on Nigeria’s waterways

— 2nd October 2017

Stories by Isaac Anumihe

Apart from oil, the  maritime industry is the second   highest revenue earner in Nigeria. For this reason,  the importance of ensuring safety of the vessels that sail on  Nigerian  waters remains critical.
It is also on this score that the  former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ade Dosunmu, said that the role played by  the country in the West African sub-region makes  it imperative for the nation’s waterways to be  secured for safe navigation at all times.
“Nigeria as a country accounts for over 60 per cent of the total seaborne traffic in volume and value in the West African sub-region and that makes up over 60 per cent of the total Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the 16 countries that make up the Economic Community of West African States” he said, adding that the  massive cross-border trade is anchored on the Nigerian axis. He, therefore, warned that the  challenges of the Nigerian maritime sector will have a ripple effect on the entire sub-region.
The former NIMASA boss also noted that a similar postulation could be made with the oil and gas sector where Nigeria is the sixth largest oil-exporting  country in the West African Sub-region, and contributes significantly to the global energy supply.
Against this backdrop, he reasoned,  the  Nigerian territorial waters  must be safe for shipping at all times.
However,  the  involvement of the private sector investors through the joint venture partnership between the private sector and the NPA has helped a great deal in ensuring the navigational safety of the port channels.
In 2004, NPA management in partnership with the private sector established the Lagos Channel Management Company (LCM), and the Bonny Channel Company (BCC).
The Bonny Channel Company was established to create and maintain a safe navigational passage for all marine users  in the Eastern Ports of Bonny Island, Onne, Okrika, and Port-Harcourt while the Lagos Channel Management is saddled with the responsibility of dredging and maintenance of Lagos channels for the safe movement of vessels.
According to the Managing Director, LCM, Mr Danny Fuchs, LCM has carried out an extensive wreck survey of the Lagos Port, both visually, and with side scan sonar (used to locate and plot submerged wrecks). “We also carried out a magnetometer survey in 2007 to enhance and verify initial information collected” he said.
The survey, he said, identified over 70 submerged wrecks that required urgent removal throughout the navigable channels of Lagos Port.
LCM also said that  the company is focused on enhancing safety in Nigerian  waters, assuring  that the Lagos Port buoyage system remains intact and efficient since inception.
“All buoys are refurbished every two years and those that are damaged are repaired within 24 hours.  LCM has also striven  to improve Aids to Navigation, including the re-instatement of shore beacons and the upgrading of the entrance channel buoys with active Automatic Identification System (AIS) transporter.
“While LCM is now relatively well established, our belief is that with the co-operation of the concessionaires and private jetty operators, we will not only achieve the stated objectives for which we were created, but also surpass them,” Fuchs said.
The BCC on its part has worked to ensure safety on Nigerian  waters by making sure the buoyed navigational routes are free of obstruction by focusing on continuous dredging;  the removal of wrecks, maintenance of Aids to Navigation and by providing towage services.
The BCC has also successfully implemented its Safety Assessment Evaluation and fulfilled the requirements for the provision of turning circle within operational channels.
The company’s dredging of the Bonny Channel from  fairway buoy to KP27.5 to a depth of 13.8m in 2009  enabled the Nigerian  Liquefied Natural  Gas Limited (NLNG), to operate round the clock, seven days a week with no tidal  restrictions. In 2011, the BCC deepened the channel even further to accommodate larger vessels. The  company is reported to have removed 14,000,000m3 of  materials by capital dredging;  61,000,000m3 of material by maintenance dredging; installed and monitored 83 buoys, removed 45 wrecks and invested over  6,000 hours in training  and knowledge transfer.
In his remarks, the Chief Executive of BCC, Kristian Faber, said that the company will continue to strive to ensure safe navigation on Nigeria’s channels.
“Due to its commitment to safety standards, the BCC has also pledged to support the NPA in establishing the Port Training Institute with the provision of 50 per cent of the fund required for the purchase and installation of the simulator for the centre,” he said.
The BCC chief also noted that  the joint venture has complemented the technical capacity of NPA with regard to the channel maintenance and capital dredging of the channels.  The company’s dredging of the Bonny Channel has made it possible to maintain draught at 14.3m thereby making it possible for easy and safe movement of vessels along the route.
‘The BCC will continue to safeguard the optimal nautical access through Bonny Channel to Bonny Island with a view to  securing safe and efficient operations at the Island’s Oil and Gas Terminals, as well as through Bonny River to the port of Port Harcourt and Onne” Faber said,.
As Nigeria continues in its drive for sustainable development, the country must constantly keep its focus on ensuring that there are no hindrances to maritime safety and the smooth movement of vessels on its waters. This will  ensure  increased trade and economic growth for the country in the years to come.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How to boost navigation on Nigeria’s waterways

— 2nd October 2017

Stories by Isaac Anumihe Apart from oil, the  maritime industry is the second   highest revenue earner in Nigeria. For this reason,  the importance of ensuring safety of the vessels that sail on  Nigerian  waters remains critical. It is also on this score that the  former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ade…

  • Border communities ignorant of smuggling law, says Uba

    — 2nd October 2017

    Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Mohammed Uba, has said that border communities engage in  all forms of illegal smuggling because they are ignorant of the law. This, he said, is one of the challenges customs face in curtailing such illegal businesses. Speaking  when the members of the Shipping…

  • Arms import: Freight forwarders accuse Customs of conniving with importers

    — 2nd October 2017

    Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs (ANLCA), has accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of collaborating with  importers to bring arms into Nigeria. Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Zonal Co-ordinator  (West) of ANLCA and Chief  Executive Officer of Salim International Nigeria Limited, Dr John Ofobike, said that clearing agents are not privy to over 95 per cent cargoes…

  • Avoid high estimated electricity bills with innovative strategies

    — 2nd October 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu Mr. Kunle Adio, lives in the Lekki area of Lagos and occupies a three-bedroom flat. Recently, he noticed that his monthly electricity bill had risen from N10, 000 to N20,000, even without the commensurate supply to justify such an increase. Adio was so furious that he had to contact a friend who…

  • Invest in paper milling for prompt returns

    — 2nd October 2017

    Stories by Bimbola Oyesola One investment that entrepreneur can make money through the year is operating a Paper Mill. Paper production is a huge investment and it is a product we see round us be it at home or in the offices. A product that attracts a huge market and insatiable demand is paper. Paper…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share