How to be a good side chick (1)

It is a known fact that some single and married women are romantically involved with single or married men who are in clearly defined relationships.

I’m not one to play the ostrich or pretend that these things are not happening. Once it has become part of our reality, then it is best we talk about it.

For a woman to be open-minded enough to accept to be a man’s side chick, she knows there’s someone who must never ever know she exists. She also must be prepared because being a side chick is not an easy task, it comes with a lot of sacrifices

To avoid harsh judgment and criticism as a side chick, you must keep your relationship a secret at least from family, neighbors and friends. While you cannot openly admit you have a man or even flaunt him, it is also a huge struggle to say you don’t have a man which is often not a nice feeling or place to be, but you have agreed to be this man’s secret lover, then you cannot reveal this reality.

As a side chick, you must learn to disappear when he runs into his family or friends while you are together. Remember you two are only an item behind closed doors. Delete yourself out of any environment that may require introducing you or just accept whatever he introduces you as in good faith.

Study his daily routine, when he’s at work and he’s most likely home and around his family, it will enable you know when best to call or text. If it’s important you must reach him, send a text, keep it simple to avoid any form of suspicion or trouble should his wife or partner stumble on it first. Don’t call him whenever or however you wish; you do not have such phone privileges.

Resist the temptation of stalking his main woman or even looking her up on social media. That you are more educated or prettier than she is, does not take away the fact that she remains his main woman. The less you know about her, the better for you.

Don’t bother trying to be part of his holidays, birthdays, and even Valentine’s Day. These days are reserved for his wife or partner. You both can celebrate his birthday a day before or after with him. Avoid Valentine’s Day completely, don’t even send a text except it’s a work day and you are sure he’s at work. Christmas, New Year, Sallah, public holidays are family holiday time; you can only wait for his call or text message.

Don’t expect him to treat you like his wife or partner. That he gives his wife or partner expensive gifts doesn’t mean that you must insist he gives you the same thing or something in that range.