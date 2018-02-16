The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - How to access opportunities in housing sector
16th February 2018 - Emergency landing: Delta Air Lines apologises to AIB over delayed reporting
16th February 2018 - End fuel queues next week, Kachikwu tells Baru
16th February 2018 - Customs intercepts elephant tusks worth N493m in Ikeja
16th February 2018 - Businesses succeed, fail on strategy –Abiagom, Ecab Products boss
16th February 2018 - FG suspends 6 senior staff at NSITF over N62bn fraud
16th February 2018 - … Launches $2.5bn global medium term notes
16th February 2018 - Zuma: Good lesson for Nigeria from South Africa
16th February 2018 - The prevailing education moss revisited
16th February 2018 - Before the Buhari revolution was the Atiku revolt
Home / Business / How to access opportunities in housing sector

How to access opportunities in housing sector

— 16th February 2018

Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331

The real estate sector provides huge job opportunities for citizens in most economies. But in Nigeria, the sector has yet to stand on its feet let alone giving job to a reasonable percentage of the populace.

Although the real estate sector is still evolving in Nigeria, there are stringent roles it is expected to play wherever it is established. These roles come with opportunities that could be accessed and which directly or indirectly also could add to the nation’s GDP. Such opportunities include construction works that beget artisan engagement, materials’ supply, and food sellers at contruction sites.

There are also opportunity for trade on building materials that range from cement, rods, woods, paints, among others, which can provide source of livelihood for many. Those who supply rods, woods and paints are sure that if construction work continues, their palm will continue to be greased. There will also be those permanently employed by construction companies and entitled to monthly salaries. These are some of the opportunities open to Nigerians in the real estate sector.

Whether you are an entrepreneur or plan on working for an established company, the real estate industry indeed offers a wide variety of career opportunities, including those in brokerage and leasing services for homes, office buildings, industrial properties and farmland, as well as property management, appraisal and counseling. And there are also other career paths in real estate, which demands acquiring relevant professional designations and certifications.

There include the residential real estate sales agents who help people throughout the process of buying and selling homes. In addition to showing homes to prospective buyers, these agents help clients with property valuation, financing, mortgages and government programmes. Agents and brokers must be licensed in the state in which they work (there is no national license). Each state has its own licensing system and requirements that include some type of pre-licensing course and a state-specific licensing examination.

There is the Commercial Real Estate. The commercial agents and brokers specialise in income-producing properties, such as retail stores, shopping centres, office buildings, industrial parks and apartment complexes. Commercial Real Estate professionals help clients evaluate a property’s income potential and offer guidance regarding local zoning and tax laws. Some states require a specialised license for commercial transactions, while others cover residential and commercial transactions under the same license. 

The Property Management is part of the career in real estate that fends for the family. Property managers maintain properties that produce financial returns for the property owners and are responsible for the maintenance and management of the property, including budgeting and leasing. Residential property management involves apartment buildings, condominiums and vacation rentals. Commercial property management entails properties such as office buildings and shopping centers. Property managers often work for real estate firms. Most states require a real estate license for property managers who collect rent, list properties or negotiate leases. 

There are Real Estate Appraisers who determine the value of properties to help people and businesses find the assessed value for tax purposes, investment value, present value for potential investors, book value for accounting purposes, rental value and insurable value. Appraisers must know acceptable appraisal principles, have practical experience and some knowledge of mathematics, accounting and economics. Often, appraisers work for banks or for appraiser firms. Appraisers must be licensed by the state in which they work. You must first become an Appraiser Trainee by completing state-specified coursework. With additional coursework and experience, you can go on to become a Licensed Residential Appraiser, a Certified Residential Appraiser and a Certified General Appraiser.

One can also eke a living through real estate counseling. Real estate counselors give advice about property and help investors make decisions about how to select properties that are likely to appreciate in price in the future. Rather than selling real estate, counselors focus on each client’s unique needs to offer solutions that address those needs. Counselors (also called real estate advisors) must know many facets of the real estate business. Often, real estate counselors have a background in real estate valuation, development, investing or property management. The real estate industry is robust, with numerous career opportunities. Only a few of the many career paths currently available are mentioned here. Other real estate career opportunities include construction, farm and land brokerage, investment, land development and research.

There is also the Real Estate Portfolio Management where the training and experience gained by real estate equity managers is similar to that of other fund managers. However, it is dissimilar in the manner in which they use those skills to ensure portfolio performance. Portfolio managers are often rated by their ability to ensure appropriate risk-adjusted returns and portfolio diversification through superior asset allocation and selection.

In addition, Real Estate Portfolio Managers provide value to clients by ensuring the most efficient use of investor capital, and by keeping clients informed through superior performance measurement, and even cash flow forecasting.

With the exception of real estate investment trust (REIT) and fund of fund managers (whose performance is judged by the ability to gauge other managers’ ability to design and execute strategy), the Real Estate Equity Fund Manager is in essence the CEO of his or her own company, creating and executing property-level strategies for the assets under his or her charge.

Real Estate Portfolio Managers conduct asset allocation and asset selection, not by understanding the market dynamics and companies in specific industries, but by being experts in real estate property fundamentals. They study within local regions and in the different commercial land uses: office, industrial, hotel, retail, and single and multifamily residential). To beat the market, ensure diversification and produce adequate risk-adjusted returns, Real Estate Portfolio Managers must make bets on regional or local property markets and, in the case of multiple-asset portfolios, the correct property mix.

For this reason, many fund managers focus on specific regions or property types; some larger real estate asset managers organise their senior employees and support personnel by region or land use.

The rationale for organising in this way is to ensure that market opportunities can be identified and then translated into the correct property selection and asset origination.

The manner in which properties are acquired is one of the most significant ways that real estate funds differ from more traditional investments. Like traders on the stock market floor, real estate funds use acquisition specialists to uncover and execute property transactions. These acquisition personnel usually work for a specific fund or are organised regionally or by asset type.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How to access opportunities in housing sector

— 16th February 2018

Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 The real estate sector provides huge job opportunities for citizens in most economies. But in Nigeria, the sector has yet to stand on its feet let alone giving job to a reasonable percentage of the populace. Although the real estate sector is still evolving in Nigeria, there are stringent…

  • Emergency landing: Delta Air Lines apologises to AIB over delayed reporting

    — 16th February 2018

    … Pledges to cooperate with Nigerian investigators  Louis Ibah Delta Air Lines Thursday apologised to Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) over its crew and management’s failure to notify the government agency of the emergency landing involving its Airbus 330-200 aircraft on Tuesday night.  Recall that an Atlanta-bound Delta Flight 55, which departed Lagos Tuesday night…

  • End fuel queues next week, Kachikwu tells Baru

    — 16th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja; Adewale  Sanyaolu The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has directed the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, to end the persisting fuel queues in Abuja. The directive of the Minister is to avert any form of embarrassment on the part of the Federal…

  • Customs intercepts elephant tusks worth N493m in Ikeja

    — 16th February 2018

    …Arrests Chinese exporter Isaac Anumihe The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted sacks of elephant tusks and pangolin shells in a warehouse at No. 38, Ogundana Street, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N493.5 million. The unit also arrested a Chinese…

  • Businesses succeed, fail on strategy –Abiagom, Ecab Products boss

    — 16th February 2018

    Reginald Anuforo Emma Abiagom is the Chief Executive Officer of Ecab Products Limited. He worked with Radio Nigeria Ibadan for five years before proceeding for further studies at the University of Ibadan and University of Lagos where he obtained first and second degrees in Political Science and Philosophy and Public Administration for his masters degree….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share