How testimonies from the physically challenged brought tears to many eyes

They came in large numbers from Imo, Kogi, Plateau, Abuja and many parts of the country. Women, men, young, old, children, blind, deaf, dumb, crippled and partially deformed. While some came on wheelchairs and crutches, others came aided, depending on others, helpers and instructors for assistance.

They all jostled to gain entry into the hall on the first floor of Barcelona Hotel, Abuja, venue of an event organised by the Kpakpando Foundation for Physically Challenged Persons (KFPCP), to give the disabled and physically-challenged some sense of belonging on Valentine’s Day.

They came dressed in red, the colour of love to depict the mood of the day. It was a colour chosen to paint the town red. There were smiles on the faces of participants that came from far and wide to be counted in celebration of love on Valentine’s Day, and to be celebrated as shining stars (Kpakpando). It was the first event of its kind in their lives.

The calibre of persons assembled to felicitate with them ranged from all the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri, SSA to the President Buhari on Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankali, and former Minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development, Ama Iyingiala Pepple, among other dignitaries who added colour and glamour to the event.

There was joy and happiness written on the faces of physically-challenged persons inside the tastefully-decorated hall, but the real satisfaction was when gifts of various kinds were distributed to them.

That was the world of physically-challenged persons during the maiden edition of the Kpakpando Valentine bash for the persons living with disabilities in Abuja recently.

Defending the choice of that day to give the physically-challenged a treat, the man behind the foundation, national organising secretary of the APC, Sen. Osita Izunaso, said he wanted to remember the often neglected sets of persons in the society.

Speaking to Daily Sun during the event, Sen. Izunaso explained that: “The event was just meant to celebrate Valentine with them. We feed the physically-challenged on Valentine’s Day to show love and care to the most neglected in the society. Most times, we celebrate without remembering that there are many persons in need.

“We used the spirit of the period to let them know that people actually care for them. We officially invited the physically-challenged children from the four special schools in Abuja comprising the school of the blind, school of the deaf and dumb and the special school in Kuje.

“We gave four braille machines to the school of the blind and the special school in Kuje. Other items included all kinds of educational materials, bags of rice and cash. It would be wrong to estimate the (cost of the) items because it is not necessary.

“This event was the maiden edition of its kind but it is certainly not going to be one-off. What we have done is to add the Valentine engagement into our calendar. We will continue with it, subsequently.

“To the physically-challenged, I want to assure them that we will continue to encourage them to be the stars they are created to be. We urge them to work hard and be the Kpakpando they are. They should put heir disability behind them and rather see it as an extra motivation to be better than they thought. I know that they will make it in life.

“We have helped over 700 to graduate. Once you pass JAMB and gain admission in any higher school, you are already part of us. Since we are not a profit-making association, we depend on charity. We don’t go soliciting for fund but if any one wishes to identify with us, we will gladly accept.

“It may interest you to know that Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa donated N1 million that day because she was touched and moved. I directed that the money she donated be shared among the schools that came. We don’t want to scare those coming to identify with us with monetary demands. We are committed,” Izunaso said.

Speaking on his impression about those that came to identify with him, he said: “I was rally impressed with the heavyweight politicians that came to felicitate with Kpakpando.

“We had a high-quality crowd and I was particularly happy that persons like Abike Dabiri, who chaired the event, Senator Ita-Giwa, the special guest of honour, Chief Odigie-Oyegun and all the members of the national working committee of the APC, Ama Pepple were all present.

In her opening remarks, the chairman of the event, Hon. Dabiri, commended the owner of the foundation for identifying with often-neglected persons in society, especially on a day set aside to show love. She urged persons living with disability to stand up to be counted.

“I want to commend Sen. Izunaso for a gesture like this. When I asked him the meaning of ‘Kpankpando,’ he told me it was ‘shining stars.’ What the name means is that all of you physically-challenged persons here are shining stars.

“This event could not have come at a better time than today when we are celebrating love. It is good that you, the often neglected in the society, are part of the event to celebrate you. I urge all of you to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari who has done well in uniting the country, fighting corruption and insecurity,” she said.

In his goodwill message, the APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, assured the audience that the ruling party would ensure that every public building is disability-friendly.