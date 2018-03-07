The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - How testimonies from the physically challenged brought tears to many eyes
7th March 2018 -  Women accountants stage quiz, career talk for FCT students
7th March 2018 - 2019: Ikpeazu and the politics of endorsements  
7th March 2018 - How I’ll fight corruption at Cross River Basin – Eyibo  
7th March 2018 - Combating the Lassa Fever epidemic
7th March 2018 - Economic and political imperative of Buhari’s second term
7th March 2018 - Development and reinventing Pan-African consciousness
7th March 2018 - The sale of forfeited assets
7th March 2018 - NCDMB to sue violators of Local Content Act
7th March 2018 - Nigeria’s annual freight cost rises to $6bn
Home / Abuja Metro / How testimonies from the physically challenged brought tears to many eyes

How testimonies from the physically challenged brought tears to many eyes

— 7th March 2018

Romanus Ugwu

They came in large numbers from Imo, Kogi, Plateau, Abuja and many parts of the country. Women, men, young, old, children, blind, deaf, dumb,  crippled and partially deformed. While some came on wheelchairs and crutches, others came aided, depending on others, helpers and instructors for assistance.

They all jostled to gain entry into the hall on the first floor of Barcelona Hotel, Abuja, venue of an event organised by the Kpakpando Foundation for Physically Challenged Persons (KFPCP), to give the disabled and physically-challenged some sense of belonging on Valentine’s Day. 

They came dressed in red, the colour of love to depict the mood of the day. It was a colour chosen to paint the town red. There were smiles on the faces of participants that came from far and wide to be counted in celebration of love on Valentine’s Day, and to be celebrated as shining stars (Kpakpando). It was the first event of its kind in their lives.

The calibre of persons assembled to felicitate with them ranged from all the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri, SSA to the President Buhari on Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankali, and former Minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development, Ama Iyingiala Pepple, among other dignitaries who added colour and glamour to the event.

There was joy and happiness written on the faces of physically-challenged persons inside the tastefully-decorated hall, but the real satisfaction was when gifts of various kinds were distributed to them.

That was the world of physically-challenged persons during the maiden edition of the Kpakpando Valentine bash for the persons living with disabilities in Abuja recently.

Defending the choice of that day to give the physically-challenged a treat, the man behind the foundation, national organising secretary of the APC, Sen. Osita Izunaso, said he wanted to remember the often neglected sets of persons in the society.

Speaking to Daily Sun during the event, Sen. Izunaso explained that: “The event was just meant to celebrate Valentine with them. We feed the physically-challenged on Valentine’s Day to show love and care to the most neglected in the society. Most times, we celebrate without remembering that there are many persons in need.

“We used the spirit of the period to let them know that people actually care for them. We officially invited the physically-challenged children from the four special schools in Abuja comprising the school of the blind, school of the deaf and dumb and the special school in Kuje.

“We gave four braille machines to the school of the blind and the special school in Kuje. Other items included all kinds of educational materials, bags of rice and cash. It would be wrong to estimate the (cost of the) items because it is not necessary.

“This event was the maiden edition of its kind but it is certainly not going to be one-off. What we have done is to add the Valentine engagement into our calendar. We will continue with it, subsequently.

“To the physically-challenged, I want to assure them that we will continue to encourage them to be the stars they are created to be. We urge them to work hard and be the Kpakpando they are. They should put heir disability behind them and rather see it as an extra motivation to be better than they thought. I know that they will make it in life.

“We have helped over 700 to graduate. Once you pass JAMB and gain admission in any higher school, you are already part of us. Since we are not a profit-making association, we depend on charity. We don’t go soliciting for fund but if any one wishes to identify with us, we will gladly accept.

“It may interest you to know that Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa donated N1 million that day because she was touched and moved. I directed that the money she donated be shared among the schools that came. We don’t want to scare those coming to identify with us with monetary demands. We are committed,” Izunaso said.

Speaking on his impression about those that came to identify with him, he said: “I was rally impressed with the heavyweight politicians that came to felicitate with Kpakpando.

“We had a high-quality crowd and I was particularly happy that persons like Abike Dabiri, who chaired the event, Senator Ita-Giwa, the special guest of honour, Chief Odigie-Oyegun and all the members of the national working committee of the APC, Ama Pepple were all present.

In her opening remarks, the chairman of the event, Hon. Dabiri, commended the owner of the foundation for identifying with often-neglected persons in society, especially on a day set aside to show love. She urged persons living with disability to stand up to be counted.

“I want to commend Sen. Izunaso for a gesture like this. When I asked him the meaning of ‘Kpankpando,’ he told me it was ‘shining stars.’ What the name means is that all of you physically-challenged persons here are shining stars.

“This event could not have come at a better time than today when we are celebrating love. It is good that you, the often neglected in the society, are part of the event to celebrate you. I urge all of you to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari who has done well in uniting the country, fighting corruption and insecurity,” she said.
In his goodwill message, the APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, assured the audience that the ruling party would ensure that every public building is disability-friendly.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Ikpeazu and the politics of endorsements  

— 7th March 2018

Chinelo Obogo  Like it happened in 2014, ahead of the 2015 governorship contest, the Ukwa-Ngwa people of Abia State are urging Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, to seek a re-election.  Before the 2015 election, the people of Ukwa-Ngwa led by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara and  Emma Adaelu among others, led a one million man march to…

  • How I’ll fight corruption at Cross River Basin – Eyibo  

    — 7th March 2018

     Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Eseme Eyibo is the Chairman of the newly inaugurated board of Cross River Basin Development Authority. A former spokesman of the House of Representatives, Eyibo in this interview spoke on his new assignment, vowing to turn the agency around.  As chairman of Cross River Basin Development Authority and one who has been involved…

  • NCDMB to sue violators of Local Content Act

    — 7th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu It will no longer be business as usual for oil and gas companies that fail to comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act as  offenders  will henceforth be dragged before the law courts,  the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)  has warned. NCDMB Executive…

  • Nigeria’s annual freight cost rises to $6bn

    — 7th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Nigeria‘s total freight cost has been put  at between $5 billion and $6 billion annually as maritime oil and gas dropped to  $8 billion. This was reflected in the Nigerian Maritime Industry Forecast and Outlook published by  the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). According to the analysis, this was considered high…

  • FG advocates tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund healthcare

    — 7th March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja  Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, yesterday, canvassed for increased consumption taxes on harmful products like alcohol and tobacco, saying the monies realised could be used for funding healthcare in the country. He also stated that the country has the least health budget globally, while stressing that the Federal Government has not…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share