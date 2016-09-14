How tek firms can cut cost with biofuels

By Olabisi Olaleye

Against the backdrop of unstable prices induced by artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the country, telecommunication service providers have been advised to look inwards to leverage biofuels to reduce their operational cost.

Using biofuels, according to industry watchers, would not only lead to lower spending but will further push up the next billion mobile users.

Aside that, it would save huge amount in diesel or otherwise as well as encourage green environment by cutting off carbon emission by up to 6.3 million tonnes.

Biofuels are any solid, liquid or gaseous fuels produced from organic living materials. The two main types of biofuels currently in production in Australia are bioethanol and biodiesel. Bioethanol is used as a replacement for petrol and biodiesel is used as a replacement for diesel.

Biofuels, industry watchers say, have the potential to allow telecom operators local access to a commercially and environmentally sustainable power supply.

According to a stakeholder in the telecoms industry, Mr. Remmy Nweke, alternate source like biofuels could be produced in a manner that contributes to the socio-economic development of the local, rural and indigenous people and communities, thereby giving hope to its sustainability.

“Nigeria should wake up by embracing biofuel feed stocks through the avalanche of research institutes, especially the over 94 universities in the country with corporate organisations sponsoring them so as to encourage research and development in this regard.”

During the commissioning of Rlg mobile phone company in Osun State few years ago, the company’s Chairman, Mr. Roland Agambire, disclosed the company’s vision of investing heavily in biofuel to boost electricity.

According to him, the biofuels are being cultivated for a more reliable, sustainable power supply that is not from the national grid.

Meanwhile, Global System for Mobile Association (GSMA), estimates that over 1,500 base stations have been powered worldwide through one form of renewable energy but investing in green power sources could help to recoup capital cost within a short while.