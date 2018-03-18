How SwimCount works to help couples

Medical research has established that male infertility accounts for about 40 to 50 per cent of cases of conception difficulties experienced by couples. Key to conception is the quality of the male sperm.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set standards for Sperm Analysis in WHO Laboratory Manual (WHO, 2010). According to WHO, the motility of sperm cells is categorized into three types of movement, namely, progressive motility (PR), non-progressive motility (NP), and immotility (IM). Progressive motility is deﬁned by active motion in a large circular pattern or in a forward linear pattern and is not dependent on speed, while non-progressive motility is deﬁned by movement without progression. is deﬁned by no observable movement. While total motility has a lower reference limit of 40 per cent, progressive motility has a lower reference limit of 32 per cent, as specified by the WHO in 2010.

Comparing the results of different studies, the concentration of progressively motile spermatozoa seems to be the most predictive factor regarding outcome, but, still, no individual parameter can be considered single best predictor of fertility. Here then is the single most important benefit of Swimcount sperm quality test.

How to use the SwimCount device

SwimCount Sperm Quality Test is a home-based kit that tests the concentration of progressively motile sperm cells. The kit includes a collection cup, a syringe, instructions for use, and the device itself. Users collect a sample in the collection cup, wait for about 30 min, stir the sample 10 times with the syringe, collect 0.5 mL of the sample with the syringe, and transfer it to the device. As an add-on, users also get the SwimCount Non-Spermicide Condom to collect the sample. Then, a slider on the side must be pushed forward to activate the device, which has three chambers: the sample chamber in which the semen is deposited by the user, the separation chamber to which only progressively motile spermatozoa can swim into, and ﬁnally, the detection and result window to which the progressively motile spermatozoa, now stained with dye, are captured onto. After another 30 minutes and pulling the slider back, the results are interpreted by the ﬁnal color in the results window compared to the reference colours printed next to the window on the device. If similar to the lightest color, the concentration is below 5 million motile sperm/mL. If similar to the darkest color, the concentration is above 20 million motile sperm/mL. If similar to the middle color, the concentration is in between the other values, near at the normal level for fertile men according to WHO.

SwimCount Sperm Quality Test has an accuracy of 95 per cent compared to manual microscope methods.

Adapted from a paper written by S. Yu, IM. Rubin, S. Geevarughese, J. S. Pino, H. F. Rodriguez and W. Asghar.