How solar panels can bring comfort to your home

How solar panels can bring comfort to your home

— 30th March 2018

Maduka Nweke; [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331

The world is going technological and every nation has to cue into the new order. Any nation, therefore, that does not catch up with the rest of the world will remain a laughing stock as it becomes a dumping ground for used products popularly called second hand materials. In an era of technological breakthroughs, the use of solar energy is fast taking over the traditional wiring of homes.

Solar panels promise to lower your electricity bill by supplementing the energy you buy from the local power company. But choosing and installing solar panels can be an overwhelming task. Solar cells, which are linked together in a panel, convert sunshine into electricity via photovoltaic materials, such as silicon. When sunlight hits these materials, the light’s energy is absorbed and that energy causes electrons within the material to escape from their position in the atom of the silicon or other photovoltaic materials. These released electrons are captured to produce an electric current.

As of the third quarter of 2014, more than 17,500 megawatts (mw)of cumulative solar electric capacity were operating in the United States, which is enough to power more than 3.5 million average American homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Residential solar panels were the fastest-growing category, with 58 per cent growth during the quarter, the association reports. However, the implication of this to Nigerian homes is that your home is lighter in weight, there will be little to worry about combustion as no two cables will meet themselves to spark up light. Nigerian government should take action in these areas, especially as electricity has continued to be elusive to most citizens. Those who cannot buy generating sets are bound to stay in darkness yet at the end of every month, huge bills are given to Nigerians.

Solar power helps to slow/stop global warming. Global warming threatens the survival of human society, as well as the survival of countless species. Fortunately, decades (or even centuries) of research have led to efficient solar panel systems that create electricity without producing global warming pollution. Solar power is now one of the most important solutions to the global warming crisis. With this, the citizens are left with no options than to engage those who can install the different bulbs and begin to light up their environment.

Aside slowing global warming, solar power saves society billions or trillions of dollars. Even long before society’s very existence is threatened by global warming, within the coming decades, global warming is projected to cost society trillions of dollars if left unabated. So, even ignoring the very long-term threat of societal suicide, fighting global warming with solar power will likely save society billions or even trillions of dollars. This does not also add any extra cost to building of your home as much as electrical appliances can do.

But as the cost of energy continues to soar, more people are looking to reduce their energy usage and go green. By reducing your carbon footprint, you can help to protect the environment while also saving more money throughout the year. If you want to make your home eco-friendly, there are a few important steps to take as a homeowner.

Some people don’t know that the kind of paint used on the walls of homes may not be green or eco-friendly, making it necessary to choose products that don’t contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can affect the air quality of the interior setting. So it is pertinent that you make your choice to suit what you want to match the environment you are in. Beside using paint, there are other things you need to do to make your home very appealing. Not only can you increase the curb appeal of your home with a new roof, you will also reduce your home’s energy usage by installing roofing materials that will reflect ultraviolet (UV) rays and will prevent heat from penetrating through the structure and into the home. Homeowners who have a larger budget can also consider installing a solar roof that is available through Tesla. The car company is releasing roofs that feature solar-paneled tiles, which are also aesthetically pleasing and will prevent you from relying too much on your heating ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in each season.

Most homes use incandescent bulbs, which use 70 per cent more energy than LED bulbs. Although LED bulbs cost an average of one dollar in America more than incandescent bulbs but they have a longer lifespan and can burn for 20,000 to 50,000 hours. Although LED bulbs were once considered to be expensive when they were not produced in commercial quantities. But they are now more affordable and are an alternative to traditional bulbs when you want to conserve more energy each day. Solar-paneled lights can also be used in your yard to illuminate the settings at night. Consider installing solar-paneled lights near the walkways that are available, which will get its energy from the sun during the day and won’t increase your energy bill.

These sun tubes are known as tube lighting, tunnels or tubular skylights. Sun tubes provide the same benefits as skylights, but with better heat insulation and greater flexibility for indoor use. Tube lights are especially bright additions in rooms where the natural light from windows or skylight is minimal. The technology captures natural light through a reflective dome on a roof, then transfers it back through a tube to illuminate a dark room. When installing, take time to pick a path from the roof to the ceiling where you won’t hit wires, plumbing, heating ducts or other obstacles.

There are also the deck lights that add a little glow to an outdoor deck or patio. Most models turn on automatically around dusk and will keep going strong for about eight hours if they receive a full day of sun. Besides lowering your energy bill, the best part of solar deck lights is their design. The market is full of string lights, decorative sconces, and even owl and tiki torch models. Some deck light sets include a remote collector panel that should be placed in the area that gets the most sun. More popular versions, though, have built-in panels, and those individual lights should be scattered in similarly sunny areas.

Another type similar to deck light is stair lighting and it is similar to deck lights but less conspicuous. Stair lights illuminate steps that might otherwise get too dark at night. Installation is simple. The light fixtures often come with small mounting screws that are built to fit all staircases. Just make sure you are putting these lights on a set of steps that gets direct sunlight during the day. We won’t also forget the rope light that helps to light up a walkway, pool area, fence or railing with a simple string. An energy-efficient alternative to holiday lights, these often come in white or multicoloured strings of 30 to 50 lights. They require almost effortless installation. Just make sure they’re hung in a spot where they can receive direct sunlight. You can also dot these small path lights around a garden or walkway for an extra outdoor glow.

