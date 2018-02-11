The Sun News
Latest
11th February 2018 - Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south
11th February 2018 - Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna
11th February 2018 - NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers
11th February 2018 - C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani
11th February 2018 - NAPTIP seals fake ‘Baby Factory’ in Abuja
11th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
11th February 2018 - Iran keen to expand relations with Africa, Nigeria
11th February 2018 - Ogoni Clean-up board member appeals for stakeholders’ cooperation
11th February 2018 - Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday fall on same day: Lagosians react
11th February 2018 - Bishop Kukah’s Verdict : Mistake Buhari Made
Home / Columns / How snail farmers make millions

How snail farmers make millions

— 11th February 2018

Snail meat is white meat with a difference: It is similar in taste and texture to that of seafood; but unlike seafood, it is characteristically organic. It is therefore quite clearly a preferable table meat from the health point of view and is increasingly recommended by nutritionists, especially for the elderly and people living with chronic diseases that require modified diets.

Lately, with greater consumer awareness of the implications of high cholesterol levels in the blood and the possible association with increased incidence of heart attacks, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases, the demand for snail meat in the local and international market has been growing.

Commercial snail farming has become an alternative for livestock farmers as it offers them new business opportunities. Snail farming is thriving at the moment in Nigeria because it was neglected and overlooked.

Snail breeding can yield quick money if the farmer understands the nitty-gritty of the modern techniques and type of species that are in high demand in Nigeria, Europe, USA and other developed countries.  In terms of cost and time, snail farming is a low risk business and profitable unlike many other livestock businesses, snail farming requires very little start up and operating costs. Someone can start with N100, 000 or N150, 000 depending on the size of your farm.

Snails are a huge part of the diet in many parts of Africa and around the world, although they are not always affordable and available all year round.

Fifty thousand (50,000) snails after two years sold at the rate of N200 each (highly reduced price) will give you about N10 million.

Most of the snails supplied to the Nigerian market are picked from forests during the rainy season, which is between April and September.

One reason why potential investors or farmers should consider snail business is that during the dry season, snail becomes increasingly scarce and the market is starved of constant supply until the next wet season. This makes the supply of snails very seasonal in many parts of world where they serve as food.

As a result, snails can fetch much higher prices during the dry season, which is December to March when supply often does not keep up with demand. This is why you need to cultivate snail at your backyard or compound for profit making.

As Nigeria explores possible areas of diversifying its economy to rake in more foreign exchange, the country should take a closer look at snail farming. The demand for snails in the local and international market is very encouraging.

Currently, Archachatina marginata snail specie is highly sought-after and sells like hot cake in all the local and international market. This giant snail breed is the most desirable for farmers because it grows so big to become the biggest snail species in the world. .

The West African giant snail serve an increasing important role in the tropics by virtue of their survival under captive rearing, resistance to parasite and disease, ability to accept and convert plant parts and artificial diets to flesh as well as being of high consumer preferences.

We’re creating wealth for farmers with quality snail species. We breed functional, hardy, fast growing fertile snails. We have been selectively breeding our snails for many years to produce a snail that pastures well in our natural environment with excellent taste and flavour.

To help prospective snail farmers avoid unnecessary mistakes, Jovana Farms has embarked on nationwide seminars on animal farming for Nigerians to learn the nitty-gritty of the business in their environment.

Those who cannot attend our seminars can order for our self-tutorial VCD & book, and train themselves. The primary objective is to bring this golden opportunity to the door step of every Nigerian as a very sure and potent means of conquering poverty.

Contact us for consultancy or attend Jovana Farms seminars nearest to you and discover more opportunities in farming and exporting snails! Can’t attend?

Order for self-tutorial VCD and book N7,500. Visit us at www.jovanafarms.com, E-mail:[email protected] or Call: 080 33262 808, for more details. Choose also the nearest seminar venue from the advert box in this page or from our website.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south

— 11th February 2018

Ben Dunno,  Warri Indications that President Muhammadu Buhari would go ahead to contest the 2019 Presidential Election against all odds emerged over the weekend when members of Buhari Support Groups opened up campaign offices across the country with the official launch of a secretariat in Warri, Delta state. The building belonging to the ‘Council For…

  • Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna

    — 11th February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Four persons were in the early hours of Sunday killed in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bakin Kogi village, Southern Kaduna. A woman is also reported to have been severely wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of the northern state. The Kaduna Police…

  • NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers

    — 11th February 2018

    The Nigerian Basketball Federation has released an 18 man provisional list for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako, Mali, from 23rd to 25th February, 2018. 5 players from the 2017 AfroBasket silver winning team top the list, including 3 home based players and 2 from the 2015 Afrobasket winning squad. Agua Caliente Clippers,…

  • C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani

    — 11th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) Cross River Chapter seems to be gathering momentum as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has stated that he is not aware of his suspension by the party’s state leadership. The state working committee led by the Acting state Chairman, Sir John Ochala,…

  • NAPTIP seals fake ‘Baby Factory’ in Abuja

    — 11th February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed up an illegal maternity home and baby factory in Abuja where several women in search of babies were allegedly swindled. Only few weeks ago, operatives of the Agency arrested the Chief Medical Director of the illegal outfit, Akuchi Herbal…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share