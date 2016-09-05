The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
5th September 2016 - Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand
5th September 2016 - Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue
5th September 2016 - How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency
5th September 2016 - Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming
5th September 2016 - CEO interview: Our diversification roadmap beyond rhetoric –Enelamah
5th September 2016 - How SMEs can survive recession
5th September 2016 - Recession: How robust night economy’ll double Nigeria’s GDP
5th September 2016 - Only hard choices can revamp economy, says Emefiele
5th September 2016 - FAAN seeks more private sector investments to boost airport projects
5th September 2016 - CBN amends rule for investment in forex inflow
Home / Business / How SMEs can survive recession
SMEs

How SMEs can survive recession

— 5th September 2016

Bimbola Oyesola

Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have become an endangered species as over 200 of them have closed shop due to the downturn in the economy of the country. That the country is going through recession is no longer debatable with over 56 manufacturing companies  shutting down within the same period, but their lamentations came to a head when the Federal Government confirmed that the much dreaded recession is here with us even as Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa after the 2014 rebase, lost its position to South Africa.
So how can businesses survive a downturn that is both deep and more protracted than anyone ever imagined?
Even in the good times, it is believed  that a third of SMEs close shop after two to three years. This simply means it has now become more than necessary for SMEs to sit tight and hope to survive the raging economic storm. The following suggestions may be buffers for small firms to survive the present recession:
Resist panic: Go through your finances checking what you have to pay out, what your order book looks like and what you’re owed. Get the facts before you worry.
Work out where you can make savings: This could be staffing levels. No one likes to make people redundant but some firms tend to over hire in the good times. Could you hire people as you need them on short-term contracts? Rationalise your stock, renegotiate your contracts with your suppliers, hire better people at lower costs.
Are you spending on things that don’t make a real difference: Travelling to meetings instead of phoning or using video conferencing, using expensive business premises when you could work from home? Sadly the Christmas parties may have to go but make sure your staff know you appreciate them.
Saving money with energy efficiency measures and reusing and recycling: Cut down on your fleet of cars
Maximise your productivity: You need to sell product to customers. To do this, spend more time with your customers finding out what they need and what will keep them coming back to you. Work on ways to sell more to existing customers. How will you get the biggest return for time spent? Remember, it is cheaper to keep existing customers than to find new ones. Know who your competitors are and what they’re up to: In the downturn, more people become unemployed and some will set up businesses. You can find more people doing what you’re doing and chasing less demand. Having a competitive advantage is even more important in recession than in a boom. Compete on service and quality.
Cutting prices isn’t the only way to increase demand: Can you make your product more attractive without a lot of extra cost? Could you deliver? Delivering to local customers on your way home would cost you no extra but would add value. Or if you already deliver could you be more flexible – deliver when your competitors won’t.
Could you attract customers with special offers? Don’t forget that not everyone will spend less and those who do may cut back on other products and buy yours instead. ‎
If you’re lucky enough to be able to invest, get ahead of the game for the upturn. Can you buy new stores or premises? Revamp the ones you have? Recruit talented people others have let go? Invest in better services maybe even with more staff? Reduce the odds of sales going down and lead the recovery.
You do have to make sure you get paid on time or your cash flow will suffer.
Is there as much money in the bank as there should be? Make sure you have a good financial control system and controller who chases up invoices, makes sure they’re paid on time and closes orders to non-payers.
Networking with others for vital information on your line of business is also vital to your survival at this critical period.

ITF achieves 60% FG target

By Bimbola Oyesola and Charles Nwaoguji

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) said it has trained over 74,000 youths with skills for employability and entrepreneurship to enable it meet over 60 per cent target of the Federal Government.
The Acting Director General of the fund, Dickson Onuoha, said in a bid to meet up with the Federal Government target of training two million Nigerian youths annually, the fund has further expanded its horizon through creation of more programmes.
Some of these new programmes, he said, include the establishment of the sector skills council, skill training centres and the graduate upskilling programme.
He explained that the sector skills councils are bodies responsible to licence and ensure that the higher institutions of learning produce graduates that meet specific fields, most especially in information and communication technology, automotive sectors and others.
He said the graduate upskilling programme is aimed at re-skilling 3,000 graduates of Engineering and Technology with vocational and entrepreneurial skills in the six geo-political zones.
“In order to provide opportunity for evaluation and validation of skills requirements at the national and state levels on a periodic basis, the fund has entered into collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) for the establishment of Sectors Skills Councils (SSCs) in Nigeria,” he said.
Onuoha emphasised that industrialisation and Nigeria’s dream of recognition in the G20 nations can only be realistic if the citizens have critical training in technology and technical know-how.
He explained that countries like United Kingdom and smaller countries like Singapore and others were able to develop their people technologically.
Harping on the importance of training, he said the Nigerian government at different town hall meetings has accepted the fact that workers cannot give what they do not have and as such accelerated training and retraining of workforce is required.
The Acting Director General maintained that Nigeria only needs to build a workforce that is technologically compliant for it to turn the tide in the economy.
‎He stated further: “Similarly, we have commenced implementation of the 5th phase of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that have been earmarked to benefit from the 5th phase of the programme.”
According to him, a total of 9,500 youths, which has a break down of 500 youths per state and the FCT of participants aged between 18 and 35 years, will be trained in 38 carefully selected trade and craft areas, based on their projected value addition to citizens of the states and their potential to provide a sustainable means of livelihood for youths in their respective states.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC FUEL STATION

Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand

— 5th September 2016

Stories by Adewale Sanyaolu When in April 2016 the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced plans to make forex available to fuel importers through a support scheme from some International Oil Companies (IOCs), many heaved a sigh of relief, believing that the initiative would help address the twin challenge of scarce forex and the high…

  • Nigerian-Ports-Authority-on-Right-Track-320x230

    Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe The Federal Government recently expressed deep concern over the congestion that has become the hallmark of Nigerian ports. Beside different reforms the government has initiated to sanitise the ports, the lack of transparency and accountability as a result of congestion still remains inexplicable to the discerning mind. To this effect, the government…

  • International-Airports-Nigeria

    How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Louis Ibah The bell tolls for the Nigerian economy as the government and its private sector battle a humongous recession considered the worst in 29 years threatens to wipe off millions of jobs in critical sectors. As at last weekend, the omnious economic headwind had taken its first casualties in the aviation industry…

  • Sugar cane

    Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Steve Agbota Nigeria is yet to tap benefits of sugarcane farming despite the huge potential of raw sugarcane to generate about N2.5 trillion annually when turned to finished goods. With overall sugar consumption in the region of 1.5 million tonnes, Nigeria is the largest consumer of sugar in Africa after South Africa, but…

  • Ene

    CEO interview: Our diversification roadmap beyond rhetoric –Enelamah

    — 5th September 2016

    Foreign exchange scarcity and diversification What we are going through now is caused partly by the way we managed our economy in the past without saving for the rainy day. But I believe that what we do with this crisis we are facing could actually be the impetus for this diversification. But like you said,…

  • SMEs

    How SMEs can survive recession

    — 5th September 2016

    Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have become an endangered species as over 200 of them have closed shop due to the downturn in the economy of the country. That the country is going through recession is no longer debatable with over 56 manufacturing companies  shutting down within the same period, but their…

  • Buhari

    Recession: How robust night economy’ll double Nigeria’s GDP

    — 5th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun, Bimbo Oyesola,Isaac Anumihe, Adewale Sanyaolu and Olabisi Olaleye From USA to United Kingdom, Singapore to Netherlands or United Arab Emirates, wherever you go, the vogue around the world now is the night time economy. No country wants to be left out as both the developed and developing nations are bending over backwards…

  • Godwin-Emefiele

    Only hard choices can revamp economy, says Emefiele

    — 5th September 2016

    The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has again stressed the need for all Nigerians to face the reality of the fact that these are not normal times  across the globe and therefore hard choices are required to turn around the situation. Emefiele therefore, vowed to deploy appropriate monetary policy…

  • Airport

    FAAN seeks more private sector investments to boost airport projects

    — 5th September 2016

    …As aviation contributes $1bn to economy By Louis Ibah The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)  is seeking private sector funding in its efforts to boost the state of infrastructure in some of the nation’s airports. Some of the new infrastructure which FAAN said it needed the private sector participation includes  the construction and management…

  • emefiele-CBN

    CBN amends rule for investment in forex inflow

    — 5th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun In its relentless efforts to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange (forex) market, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has amended its forex rule to accommodate  portfolio investment by Nigerians who import hard currency through an authorized channel. A circular by the acting Director of the apex bank in charge of Trade &…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351