The Sun News
Latest
10th January 2018 - How self-proclaimed footballer, gang, robbed Kogi engineer
10th January 2018 - IGP apologizes for describing herdsmen attack as ‘communal clashes’
10th January 2018 - Court remands 39 shi’ites members in prison over ‘unlawful assembly’
10th January 2018 - Nollywood actress Judith Audu makes directing debut
10th January 2018 - Benue killings: Group blasts Unongo over comments on Atiku
10th January 2018 - Buhari has done well, can seek second term – Momoh
10th January 2018 - 2019: I’m next governor of Nasarawa, says Al-makura’s close ally
10th January 2018 - Trump deserves credit for Korea talks, says President Moon
10th January 2018 - Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Russian vessel collide in Aegean
10th January 2018 - Kidnapping: Doctors shut down hospitals in C’ River
Home / National / How self-proclaimed footballer, gang, robbed Kogi engineer

How self-proclaimed footballer, gang, robbed Kogi engineer

— 10th January 2018

…Dispossessed engineer of his car after cooking, eating in his house

From: Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja

A dare-devil armed robber, who claimed to be a footballer, has revealed how he and his gang, invaded the residence of one Engr. Chris Edime, tied him and his wife before they entered into his kitchen.

There at the kitchen, he claimed they cooked their favourite food, ate, and emptied 12 bottles of beer before they left with his brand new Infinity G35S Salon car.

The robbery suspect, identified as Musa Muhammad, 26, who claimed to be a renowned footballer, said he sustained injuries while playing football sometime ago and needed to go to India for treatment but had no money, a situation, he claimed, pushed him into robbery.

But parading the suspects before newsmen, in Lokoja, Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Willy Aya, put a lie to the claim of the suspect and said Musa, the gang leader, was indeed a jail bird.

The police spokesman told newsmen that on December 28, 2017, Musa led his gang into the residence of the Edimes,  in Naval Quarters area, Lokongoma Phase II, in Lokoja, where they broke into the house through the ceiling and ordered everyone, to lie faced down at gun point.

Aya also said after successfully gaining entry into the house, the gang collected the key of the victim’s car together with his ATM cards and that of his wife and that one of them went to the bank at about 1.00a.m. to draw money from the man’s account.

After about two hours operation without obstruction, the robbers reportedly finally zoomed off with their victims’ vehicle with some house effects, driving straight to Lagos to sell the car, but luck ran out on them.

A crack team of the police, led by the Kogi State commander of SARS, Babagana Abukari, was said to have immediately swung into action which eventually led to the arrest of the fleeing robbers.

While narrating his ordeal, a traumatised Edime, who said the robbers collected the original particulars of his vehicle, his shoes , shirts, including his plasma television, and his home theatre electronics, said the robbers also packed all his foodstuffs.

He, however, expressed appreciation to the police especially the SARS team who eventually arrested the suspects.

The gang leader, Musa, while fielding questions from reporters,  admitted committing the crime saying, “Honestly, we committed the crime, but I had no money and needed to treat myself, but it just dawn on me that the devil is at work,” he added.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How self-proclaimed footballer, gang, robbed Kogi engineer

— 10th January 2018

…Dispossessed engineer of his car after cooking, eating in his house From: Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja A dare-devil armed robber, who claimed to be a footballer, has revealed how he and his gang, invaded the residence of one Engr. Chris Edime, tied him and his wife before they entered into his kitchen. There at the kitchen,…

  • IGP apologizes for describing herdsmen attack as ‘communal clashes’

    — 10th January 2018

    (Rose Ejembi – MAKURDI) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has apologized to the people of Benue State for referring to the recent herdsmen attacks on the state in which 73 people were killed and many villages sacked as communal clashes. Idris, who arrived Benue this morning (Wednesday), while addressing a town hall…

  • Court remands 39 shi’ites members in prison over ‘unlawful assembly’

    — 10th January 2018

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja About 39 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shi’ites, arrested by men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command have been remanded in prison custody. The suspects, who were arrested on Monday, around the National Mosque, Abuja, for unlawful assembly and disturbance of public peace, were…

  • Benue killings: Group blasts Unongo over comments on Atiku

    — 10th January 2018

    …Plans 5 million man protest From: Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The South East Chapter of Atiku Solidarity Movement 2019, on Wednesday, took a swipe on a chieftain of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Chief Paul Unongo, following his allegation that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is a major financier of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association…

  • Buhari has done well, can seek second term – Momoh

    — 10th January 2018

    (NAN) A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in the delivery of his electoral promises. Momoh, a former Minister of Information, gave the assessment in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said though there were still some…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share