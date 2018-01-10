How self-proclaimed footballer, gang, robbed Kogi engineer

…Dispossessed engineer of his car after cooking, eating in his house

From: Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja

A dare-devil armed robber, who claimed to be a footballer, has revealed how he and his gang, invaded the residence of one Engr. Chris Edime, tied him and his wife before they entered into his kitchen.

There at the kitchen, he claimed they cooked their favourite food, ate, and emptied 12 bottles of beer before they left with his brand new Infinity G35S Salon car.

The robbery suspect, identified as Musa Muhammad, 26, who claimed to be a renowned footballer, said he sustained injuries while playing football sometime ago and needed to go to India for treatment but had no money, a situation, he claimed, pushed him into robbery.

But parading the suspects before newsmen, in Lokoja, Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Willy Aya, put a lie to the claim of the suspect and said Musa, the gang leader, was indeed a jail bird.

The police spokesman told newsmen that on December 28, 2017, Musa led his gang into the residence of the Edimes, in Naval Quarters area, Lokongoma Phase II, in Lokoja, where they broke into the house through the ceiling and ordered everyone, to lie faced down at gun point.

Aya also said after successfully gaining entry into the house, the gang collected the key of the victim’s car together with his ATM cards and that of his wife and that one of them went to the bank at about 1.00a.m. to draw money from the man’s account.

After about two hours operation without obstruction, the robbers reportedly finally zoomed off with their victims’ vehicle with some house effects, driving straight to Lagos to sell the car, but luck ran out on them.

A crack team of the police, led by the Kogi State commander of SARS, Babagana Abukari, was said to have immediately swung into action which eventually led to the arrest of the fleeing robbers.

While narrating his ordeal, a traumatised Edime, who said the robbers collected the original particulars of his vehicle, his shoes , shirts, including his plasma television, and his home theatre electronics, said the robbers also packed all his foodstuffs.

He, however, expressed appreciation to the police especially the SARS team who eventually arrested the suspects.

The gang leader, Musa, while fielding questions from reporters, admitted committing the crime saying, “Honestly, we committed the crime, but I had no money and needed to treat myself, but it just dawn on me that the devil is at work,” he added.