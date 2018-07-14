How SARS, RRS operatives extort us – NURTW members

Residents of Ajah community in Lagos State are the latest to add their voices to the running allegations of shenanigans leveled against officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Leading the claims are members of the Ogombo Tricycle (keke) Unit of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) who asserted that they work all day and into the night only to be made to part with their hard-earned money by policemen from SARS.

According to them, the vicinity of the long Jubilee bridge has been turned into a goldmine by SARS and RRS operatives. Anybody caught loitering under the bridge pays a price, literally. Only a few who consort with the police or unwary visitors dare stray close to the bridge. RRS operatives are alleged to have turned a barricaded section under the bridge to a makeshift cell where they detain their victims.

Tales of uniform vice

One of the tricycle operators, Peter Nwaokedi Ukachukwu is fed up with the situation. He is one of those who had a firsthand experience of the brutality of the men in black. Ukachukwu who claimed to have been riding Keke for the past five years, avowed that his ordeal at the hand of the policemen in the past 12 months has been twice the tribulation of the past four years.

“This year’s experience has been bad. Every night the RRS under the bridge is fond of collecting a huge amount of money from us,” he said. “The other day I was attacked by one Inspector Mustapha who injured me on my forehead and I had to go to the pharmacy to treat myself.”

What was the bone of contention between him and the police officer? “He asked me to give him N100,” says Ukachukwu. “When I refused, he used the butt of his gun to hit me on the head a number of times. I went to Ajiwe Police Station, opposite Sangotedo, to report him and I was told to go and treat myself and bring the bill. When I did, they said that they instructed me to treat myself at the general hospital. I explained to them that the general hospital is far and the time was not safe to go because the incident happened in the night.”