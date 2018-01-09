How Rotary Club saved indigent students in Kaduna

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

They are very brilliant students, but with poor family background which was gradually hindering them to continue with their secondary school education, until Rotary Club came to their aid recently.

They are mostly science students in SS1 from Rimi College and GSS, Kawo, all in Kaduna metropolis of Kaduna State.

Speaking to The Education Report, President, Rotary Club of Kawo District, Kaduna, Mrs. Juliet Azubike, said 10 brilliant but indigent students were selected, five each from the two schools and their school fees were paid for three terms.

Mrs. Azubike added that the Rotary Club will assist the students to their final year in the schools if they exhibit seriousness in their studies.

The benefitting students include Ahmed Muhammad, Zakari Abdullahi, Sunday Gabriel, Abdulrahman Abubakar, and Abdulrahaman Isyaku.

Others are Habibu Shittu, Mukhtar Ibrahim, Habiba Idris, Sadiya Ibrahim Yero, and Zainab Dalhatu.

She said Rotary would have assisted more students than this, but for financial constraint which she said posed a major challenge of the club.

According to the Rotary Club president: “As part of our programme to assist intelligent, but indigent students, particularly in public secondary schools, we paid for each student N2,600 for the first, second and third terms.

“They are intelligent but indigent SS1 students. We intend to continue with them to SS3 if the students are serious with their studies.

“We first met with the principals of their schools and told them to select for us intelligent, but indigent students that are not able to pay their school fees.

“They were just not arbitrarily selected, examinations were set for many of them, and those that passed are assisted. This was what we did at the Rimi College.

“We did the same at GSS, Kawo, we also donated exercise books to them. We want to see these students through their secondary school education.

“It is a three-year programme that we are executing. But I am just six months old as the President, Rotary club of Kawo, Kaduna.

“However, finance has been one of our major challenges. We want to do more than this to many students but the meagre financial resources at our disposal won’t allow it. But we thank God that the little we are doing is being appreciated.