How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral

Isaac Anumihe

Facts yesterday emerged on why containers of manganese meant for export from Ikorodu Lighter Terminal to the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) Apapa failed to arrive their destination 10 days after flag-off.

The journey from Ikorodu to Apapa, both in Lagos, by barge is usually not more that six hours but 10 days after it set sail, the barge has not arrived its destination.

Checks at the offices of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Marina, Lagos and at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa yesterday revealed that the barge did not leave Ikorodu until Friday last week when it finally obtained clearance from NPA to sail.

Chief Executive Officer of Connect Rail Services Limited (CRSL) – operator of the barge –Edeme Kelikume– did not explain reasons for the delays in the operation of the barge.

A source in the Office of the Managing Director of NPA, however disclosed that the letter authorising the discharge of the barge was transmitted to the Port Manager of LPC, Apapa only on Thursday last week.