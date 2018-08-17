How parenting makes or mars destiny

Some children from poor homes, who were born “accidentally” without a definite desire to have them, end up not being trained properly. This is because their parents lack resources and the capacity to put them through school or any form of apprenticeship where they could learn some trade. In most cases, most of these children graduate on the streets as area boys, touts, pick-pockets and, ultimately, violent criminals. They are ready recruits for terror groups like Boko Haram. Irresponsible parentage is a destiny destroyer and is at the heart of the many social ills that plague the world today. Ordinarily, youth from poor homes who have modest education target careers in the armed services. Most of these chaps are the infantry men, gunners, army ground troops, seamen and ratings in the Navy and the rank and file in the police and other security agencies. When parents fail to train their children, they condemn them to the lower rungs of the social ladder. Unless such poor children are talented or natural-born fighters, who are able to identify their purpose and pursue a vision, they often end up as social miscreants as aforementioned.

Parents who know their onions plan the lives of their children from cradle almost to the grave. If you purpose to have the number of children you can cope with, you have done well. It means you are realistic. Good parents train their wards properly both at home and academically to become a blessing to them, the children themselves and their generation. That is what children are meant to be, and that is why parents should have them. You can purposely position your kids for success by the way you bring them up. Of course, some children are stupid, difficult to train and naturally disposed to failure; good parenting can still help mould such difficult children or manage them to become averagely successful, rather than they ending up as total failures. Many parents bite more than they can chew. They keep having children beyond their capacity to handle. They dodge responsibility by sending them to relatives to train or care for. That is wrong. You are supposed to train your own children. Others may help, but it is not their responsibility. When children are imposed on others unsolicited, the kids end up being abused in many ways, sexually, as slave labourers, etc. Many disadvantage children are often the victims of rape, torture and cruelty by callous or disgruntled guardians. It is a myth to have kids and say that the children are from God. Without you sleeping with the opposite sex, no baby can be born. It is not God, but you, that decides to birth a baby. Of course, God gives all blessings, including the fruit of the womb. Yet, it is entirely your decision to have a child or not. A lot of children are the products of sexual indiscipline or misadventure. But parenting is a serious venture. The world needs serious education in parenting to engender a generation of successful homes.