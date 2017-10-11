The Sun News
Home / Abuja Metro / How orphanages, urchins marked independence anniversary in Kubwa

How orphanages, urchins marked independence anniversary in Kubwa

— 11th October 2017

By Fred Ezeh

The last Independence celebration may have come and gone but it remains an issue in Kubwa , an Abuja Satellite town. For some less privileged homes and inmates of different police cells in Kubwa it was a day to remember. While some orphanage entertained their wards with some musics , others held a brief march past for inmates.

But what appeared more pronounced was the get-together held for the less-privileged by Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Phase 4, Kubwa . There was enough to eat and drink. It was also an opportunity for the crippled, the blind and dumbs and the urchins to rub shoulder with prominent individuals who are members of the church.

The Church had donated food items and other relief materials to the less privileged in Kubwa as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 57th Independence celebrations.

The items shared include bags of rice, cartons of indomie, toiletries, fruit juice, pampers, biscuits, baby milk, foodstuffs, shoes, clothes, bibles and daily devotional book (Seeds of Destiny).

The items were distributed to patients at Kubwa General Hospital, King’s Care Hospital and Unity Clinic and Maternity. Children at the Divine Wounds of Jesus Orphanage, Ark of Refuge Orphanage, Kubwa Divine Orphanage were also benefitted from the relief materials. Detainees in different police stations in the area also had a good time as they handed some gifts and were also preached to by members of the church.

Pastor Great Olusegun Ayodele, who led other church members to the visit, said the donation was part of the church Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to humanity, particularly to its host community.

He prayed for the recipients and enjoined them to renew their faith in God who is able and willing to set them free from all afflictions and restore their destinies.

Pastor Ayodele had in his independence day message, advised Nigerians to re-dedicate their lives to God, stating that the celebration was another opportunity for the citizenry to build a prosperous society.

He commended the founding fathers of the nation and charged leaders at various levels of government to led the people with the fear of God, with a renewed hope that Nigeria could be great again if merit is pivotal in appointing public officers.

Other church members collectively prayed for the sustenance of democracy, peace and unity in Nigeria, and urged the populace to be patriotic in the onerous task of building a strong, virile, progressive and decent nation.

The beneficiaries could not hide their joy and appreciation, as they all prayed that God replenish the pockets of whoever that was involved in one way or the other in the procurement of the relief items.

The detainees also promised that they would turn a new leaf if they are given a second chance and their freedom secured.

