How not to pervert history

"They came up with a script. This man is too popular. We need to make him unpopular, tag him a dictator, high-handed and uncompromising. "Yes the Yoruba bought into his vision and they loved him. What do they do to give him a bad name before they strike to institute their regime of locusts? They hired a band of boys within the security to proceed to the house of the revered leader of the Yoruba, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. "In the middle of the night the boys sacked the house, forced their way into his bedroom, ransacked everywhere and broke down his wardrobe. They claimed they were sent by the then Head of State, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, to go look for some confidential documents acquired illegally by the chief. The Yoruba and other sympathizers of Buhari were outraged. That was the end of the romance between the anti-corruption duo of Buhari and Idiagbon and the people. "They didn't stop at that, they sent another band of marauders to Kaduna. Destination was the home of the Islamic cleric, Alhaji Gumi. Their goal: embarrass the much- respected cleric and set the Muslims against the regime. They succeeded at this as well. "A couple of months thereafter when they struck and overthrew the regime, these were listed among the offenses committed by Gen. Buhari. The people having been deceived applauded them and Buhari adjudged high- handed, brutal and a dictator. "When a couple of days ago Senator Bukola Saraki visited the gap-tooted General in Minna, I interpreted it as going to ask 'Oga I hope I am doing well?' "Nigerians should be vigilant. The children of yesterday's tricksters are adults and are adopting the tricks of their fathers. "From the shenanigans at the Benue House of Assembly, to the siege on National Assembly, the attack on judges' homes in the night, the so-called barricade of the Senate President's house, the laughable kidnap of Boy Dino and 'his 11 hours on a tree', the freezing of Benue and Akwa Ibom accounts all are scripted, produced and acted by Oloye Productions. "May God save us from these power mongers." Ojudu's unidentified friend responded.

“May God save us from these power mongers.” Ojudu’s unidentified friend responded. This is a poor attempt at spinning history. Excerpts: “Some of us were old enough to know what really transpired under Buhari as a military dictator. It’s easy to cherry pick facts and revise history to suit certain partisan ends. “But not everyone lacks the sense of critical thinking not to have seen through your revisionism. “Senator Ojudu needs to refresh his memory of history to get the facts of the situation right if this write-up by him is not a propaganda material to deflect attention from the missteps of this dysfunctional administration. “The NSO headed by the now late Amb. Mohammed Lawal Rafindadi was given enormous powers under the Buhari dictatorship to aid that junta’s anti-graft war. “It was in furtherance of that wide powers Buhari promulgated Decree 2 of 1984 that allowed for the ‘illegal’ detention of people. Tunde Thompson and Nduka Irabor, two frontline The Guardian journalists, were famous victims of that decree. “The raid on Awolowo’s home and a similar one on Gumi’s were in tandem of the exercise of the wide powers given to Rafindadi, and not at the instigation of any fifth columnist as Ojudu is trying to tell us. “Let’s even for the sake of argument concede that distorted historical narration about the raids on Awolowo and Gumi, is he telling us the fifth columnists were also behind the detention of Thompson and Irabor to incite the media and the international community against the Buhari junta and other atrocities committed under Buhari’s watch?