The Sun News
Latest
28th April 2018 - ‘How not to be victim of racism’
28th April 2018 - Why i specialize in sex therapy –Tola ajayi, clinic manager, nordica fertility
28th April 2018 - Bizzare things some women do for love
28th April 2018 - Madam sold my chairs, claims ‘I sit and do nothing!’
28th April 2018 - Something is spinning in my encephalon
28th April 2018 - Leaders on leadership: From Wizkid to Guru at 65
28th April 2018 - As Reps dare Buhari
28th April 2018 - How jealousy kills your relationship
28th April 2018 - Amnesty for repentant Boko Haram members
28th April 2018 - Adio Elizabeth 08105625786
Home / Time Out / ‘How not to be victim of racism’

‘How not to be victim of racism’

— 28th April 2018

Places visited

I have visited at least eleven countries––Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, France, India, Ghana, Benin Republic, USA and the UK. I found travelling very essential. If you don’t travel, you look at your little corner and feel you have seen the world. As St Augustine said: “life is a book and anyone who didn’t travel read only a page.”

There is, however, a wide gulf between our own idea of travelling and how Westerners view it––they work yearlong to take a vacation; we travel mostly to shop.

Favourite destinations

I go to different countries, but my favourite destinations are France and Canada, I love their serenity and peace.

Most fascinating cities

I had a good time in Bangalore, India. The down side of the city––the smell, not that there was an open sewer or garbage dumps, but funk from the city’s covered drain escaped into the air and permeated the environment. We had to cover our nose with masks. Nonetheless, it is a country I would love to visit again.

I love Ghana too. The cab drivers were versatile, they could also serve as your tour guide. There is hardly a place you want to go that they don’t know of.

Favourite meal abroad

I have no problem with food when I am outside Nigeria. Give me rice any day and I am okay. On a scale of 1 to 10, I will score rice 7; it is the most universal food you can find anywhere you go in the world. Riz, riso, risotto or Arroz––whatever it is called––anywhere I go, once the rice meal is available, I am okay.

Language challenge

There is always the need for one to understand bits of the international languages. Of course you get by in most places but occasionally, you run into hitches. Once, after such stressful experience, I made up my mind to attend French classes. But after a month or thereabout, the interest waned. How I survive in Paris, for instance: I write out the basic expressions in French that I can use to conduct transactions on the street.

Educational lessons from travels

In Vienna, pupils are regularly taken to the country’s historical places. That way, they grow up appreciating their history, and they have deep understanding of who they are. I have tried to do the same with my school. I have taken the Nemvas School pupils to the National Theater, the National Museum and the Slave Trade museum in Badagry.

I have also learnt from my travels how functional education are appreciated in other countries, with strong emphasis on skills and vocation and not just paper qualification. I walked into a salon in America wanting to do pedicure and manicure and in the process also requested for facials, but they turned down my request for the latter. But you can do it, I said. Yes, but illegal, she replied. Saying, “we are not licensed to do that,” she took me to the wall and showed me their certification.

Travel advice

One: Plan ahead.

Two: Don’t travel just to shop. Travel to see places. Once, we were in Houston––our plane delayed––and I used the opportunity to visit the Body Worlds, an anatomical exhibition of dead human bodies that showed impressive comparisons between healthy bodies and organs and those affected with disease, from organs to muscles to the nervous system and to skeletal structures. You can see what they died of and you become acutely aware of the importance of living healthily. Guess what, only me and my daughter were the only black persons at the place. Where did the others go? They went shopping. At the shopping hubs, you would see a lot of people.

Three: Prepare ahead. Don’t pack your bags at the last minute. Don’t pick items or personal stuff you can conveniently get where you are heading.

Four: Travel like a tourist. Visit places. Relax. In my travels, I have never experienced racial discrimination––that is because I travel like a tourist. Anywhere in the world, there is respect for tourists.

Dream destinations

I would love to visit the island countries of Africa––the likes of Seychelles, Mauritius, Cape Verde and Madagascar.

•Dr Jaivbo-Ojigbo has a doctorate degree in Strategic Education and School Management. She is an educational consultant.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI IMPEACHMENT

Terrorism fight, economic growth to top Buhari, Trump meeting –Presidency

— 28th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with President Donald Trump of United States of America, Monday, will focus on ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and to advance shared priorities, such as: Promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security. Buhari…

  • Alleged cheating: Kidnapper abducts, kills girlfriend

    — 28th April 2018

    • Suspect arrested 9 months after, 2 others still at large Ngozi Uwajare Nine months after the crime, Kpoobari Lebe, 31, suspected in the murder of 25-year-old Jovita Chinyere, was recently arrested by the anti-kidnapping squad of the Rivers State Police Command. Lebe is a member of  a killer gang  alleged to have kidnapped and killed…

  • Benue catholic church killings: Oh God, why did you forsake me?

    — 28th April 2018

    … Mother of slain priest asks • Last testament of late Fr. Tyolaha Murphy Ganagana, Rose Ejembi; Linus Oota, Makurdi Seventy–year-old Mrs. Nancy Gor is in pains, sad and inconsolable. Since December last year when suspected herdsmen launched sustained attacks on Tiv communities in Benue State, she had been troubled and prayed fervently for an…

  • Fan

    I want a man richer than Otedola –Blessing Ofoegbu, actress

    — 28th April 2018

    When it comes to love, relationship and marriage, the choice of every woman differs. For Nollywood diva, Blessing Ofoegbu, who is still nursing a deep heartbreak, marrying a man richer than billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola, is her ultimate aim. “I’m single and not in any relationship now, because I just broke up with my…

  • Ugwuanyi

    Enugu approves N100m monthly for payment of retirees’ gratuities

    — 28th April 2018

    The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State, in keeping with its commitment to the welfare of the civil servants and retirees in the state, has approved the setting aside of N100 million every month for the gradual payment of gratuities to state’s retired civil servants, totaling N1.2 billion a year. The decision was part…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share