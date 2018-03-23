How Nkiruka Otabor won Master Baker contest

Vivian Onyebukwa

Creativity was at its best as bakers all over the country converged at Times Square Events Centre, Ikeja, Lagos for The Master Baker competition.

After a keen contest, Constance Nkiruka Otabor of Cossy Cakes emerged winner, beating 14 other contestants to clinch the grand prize. Other winners include Chisom Nwankwo of Cake Rus Confectionaries, who came second, while Olumide Daniel of Lumie Distint Cakes came third.

While, Otabor, the grand prizewinner went home with N400,000, the second and third winners won N100,000 and N20,000 respectively. A graduate of Biology Education from University of Benin, Edo State, Otabor has identified with baking from a very tender age, and has won in different competitions both within and outside the country. To her, winning the Master Baker competition was a dream come true and she is grateful to all who has helped to make it possible.

The judges, who were drawn from the industry, included Sikuola Adeniyi of Cakes and Candy, Ndirika Uduoye of Bakers Option and Kema Abuede of Cake University.

Sponsored by Acabado Perfecto Nigeria Ltd, makers of popular Acabado Colors, Master Baker is a life stage competition of bakers all over the country. The maiden edition was in 2017 and was won by Segun Adesina.

This year, contestants were selected from different zones of the country and they passed through four stages to qualify for the event. Also, during the finals, the contestants were divided into three groups where they passed through three stages of the competition including voting, after which the judges eventually picked the best among them.

Speaking, the Managing Director of Acabado Perfecto Nig. Ltd, Mrs Edith Ozumba, the event was worthwhile, as it has become an avenue to bring out creativity and best hands in the industry.